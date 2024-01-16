On Jan. 15, Charlie Puth and the duo The War and Treaty performed during the Emmy Awards' In Memoriam segment.
Notably, their performance included a special tribute to the late Matthew Perry.
They began by singing "See You Again," Charlie's song with Wiz Khalifa (who did not perform).
Behind them, photos were shown of TV greats who died since the previous Emmys, including Norman Lear, Richard Roundtree, Angela Lansbury, Stephen "Twitch" Boss, Ron Cephas Jones, Angus Cloud, Leslie Jordan, Andre Braugher, and Harry Belafonte among many others.
As the photo tributes continued, Charlie, who was also playing piano, and The War and Treaty then sang the Friends theme song: "I'll Be There for You" by The Rembrandts.
Fittingly, the last person honored in the in memoriam was Matthew Perry.
Matthew died in October and the main cast of Friends, to whom Matthew was close, issued a statement to People shortly after saying in part, "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family."
Matthew was 54 at the time of his death.
You can watch the 2023 Emmys in memoriam segment on the Emmys website here, and view all of our Emmy Awards coverage here.