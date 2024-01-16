Skip To Content
The Emmys Paid Tribute To Matthew Perry, And They Enlisted Charlie Puth To Help

Charlie Puth was joined onstage by the duo The War and Treaty.

Joseph Longo
by Joseph Longo

BuzzFeed Staff

On Jan. 15, Charlie Puth and the duo The War and Treaty performed during the Emmy Awards' In Memoriam segment.

the 3 on stage with charlie at the piano
Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Notably, their performance included a special tribute to the late Matthew Perry.

matthew on stage in front of a mic
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

They began by singing "See You Again," Charlie's song with Wiz Khalifa (who did not perform).

Monica Schipper / WireImage / Getty Images

Behind them, photos were shown of TV greats who died since the previous Emmys, including Norman Lear, Richard Roundtree, Angela Lansbury, Stephen "Twitch" Boss, Ron Cephas Jones, Angus Cloud, Leslie Jordan, Andre Braugher, and Harry Belafonte among many others.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

As the photo tributes continued, Charlie, who was also playing piano, and The War and Treaty then sang the Friends theme song: "I'll Be There for You" by The Rembrandts.

Monica Schipper / WireImage / Getty Images

Fittingly, the last person honored in the in memoriam was Matthew Perry.

his photo and name on a big screen
Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Matthew died in October and the main cast of Friends, to whom Matthew was close, issued a statement to People shortly after saying in part, "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family."

the cast of friends walking down a street
Getty Images

Matthew was 54 at the time of his death.

Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

You can watch the 2023 Emmys in memoriam segment on the Emmys website here, and view all of our Emmy Awards coverage here.