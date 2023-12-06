Browse links
"I loved Norman Lear with all my heart. He was my second father. Sending my love to Lyn and the whole Lear family," Rob Reiner said on Twitter.
I loved Norman Lear with all my heart. He was my second father. Sending my love to Lyn and the whole Lear family.— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 6, 2023
Just heard about Norman Lear. He was 101. What a long life in television and film as well as being an activist and philanthropist. What an extraordinary man he was! Brilliant, kind and funny.— Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) December 6, 2023
Farewell to the incomparable Norman Lear, a trailblazer who challenged norms and shifted the paradigm through the laughter and lessons you've shared. It was an honor to be a small part of your impact and to witness it in my lifetime. To a legacy and life well-lived, thank you… pic.twitter.com/lL5LCZgfb4— Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) December 6, 2023
Norman Lear was a creative trailblazer, far ahead of his time, who combined comedy with social commentary in a way no one else could.— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) December 6, 2023
He was also one of the kindest people I've ever met, and a WWII veteran.
Sending our love to his family.
Norman will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/epMP89HQ2K
RIP Norman Lear. He truly changed the world with comedy, fought the good fight and had an amazing life! It was an honor to talk to him. https://t.co/2PYU7A3Wta— marc maron (@marcmaron) December 6, 2023
RIP to the great Norman Lear -— John Cusack (@johncusack) December 6, 2023
Proud to call him a friend.
Few people have had as unique and positive an impact on our culture as Norman Lear. He brought an incredible diversity of stories about American life into our living rooms, and in doing so, brought us together to laugh — not at one another, but with one another. His enduring…— Al Gore (@algore) December 6, 2023
Condolences to the family of Norman Lear. He contributed so much to American Television over the years.— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 6, 2023