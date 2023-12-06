22.

Holland Taylor: "You were a great leader, yet as accessible and warm as a friend from childhood. I learned greatly from you and remember countless moments of illumination and gratitude. Once I was in your office fulminating over some insane action by the studio, and 'how dare they [treat] you that way, etc. etc.' — and you reached over and took a big fat pinch of my cheek and squeezed it parentally and said, 'Holland, Holland... What kind of a schmuck would I have to be to take it personally.' Dear Norman, you will always be an arm's reach from me, in my heart and mind, and I still have more to learn, even from the memory of you... My love to your enormous loving family and to all the world of people who will miss you."