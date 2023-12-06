Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Jimmy Kimmel, Jennifer Aniston, Rita Moreno, And More Celebrities Mourn Norman Lear

    "I loved Norman Lear with all my heart. He was my second father. Sending my love to Lyn and the whole Lear family," Rob Reiner said on Twitter.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Norman Lear, the prolific TV creator and activist, died at the age of 101 on Tuesday, his family announced on his website the next day.

    Closeup of Norman Lear in hi iconic hat
    JC Olivera / WireImage / Getty Images

    In the '70s, Lear created, developed, or produced a series of groundbreaking TV shows, including All in the Family, Maude, Good Times, The Jeffersons, One Day at a Time, and Diff'rent Strokes.

    The cast of &quot;All in the Family&quot;
    Fotos International / Getty Images

    Following this success, he didn't slow down and went on to produce films like The Princess Bride (1987) and Fried Green Tomatoes (1991), as well as TV shows like The Powers That Be (1992–1993) and One Day at a Time (2017–2020).

    Closeup of Norman Lear
    Yvonne Hemsey / Getty Images

    Norman was also an activist and philanthropist, as his family noted in their statement on Wednesday. In 1980, he founded People for the American Way, a progressive advocacy group.

    Norman at the podium
    Michael Buckner / WireImage / Getty Images

    Thanks to his cultural contributions, Norman received numerous awards and honors during his lifetime, including six Emmys, two Peabodys, and a Kennedy Center Honor in 2017.

    Norman Lear being honored
    Ron Sachs-Pool / Getty Images

    In response to Norman's death, an outpouring of remembrances and tributes came from numerous celebrities, including some who starred on his shows and others inspired by his life and work. Here are 32 celebrities (though there are many more) who paid tribute to Norman:

    Closeup of Norman Lear
    Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

    Many posted their tributes or condolences to his family on Twitter:

    1. Rob Reiner, who starred on All in the Family: "I loved Norman Lear with all my heart. He was my second father. Sending my love to Lyn and the whole Lear family."

    @robreiner/Twitter / Via Twitter: @robreiner

    2. Rita Moreno, who starred on One Day at a Time: "I am cut to the quick and already lonesome for my dear friend, Norman. Our nation has lost a treasured looking glass. By his reflected wit we were disarmed enough to see our wrinkles. And he wasn’t promoting makeup but heart transplants."

    Rita Morena and Norman Lear
    Rachel Luna / Getty Images

    3. Barbra Streisand: "Just heard about Norman Lear. He was 101. What a long life in television and film as well as being an activist and philanthropist. What an extraordinary man he was! Brilliant, kind, and funny."

    @BarbraStreisand/Twitter / Via Twitter: @BarbraStreisand
    "He made the world a better place — now he’ll make heaven a better place, too. Love you Norman. Barbra," she added in a follow-up tweet.

    4. Billy Crystal: "We have lost a giant...a man of great humor and dignity. What an amazing life that has given so much to us all. He used laughter as a way to look at ourselves. A blessing to have been his friend for almost 50 yrs."

    Billy Crystal
    Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

    5. Mark Ruffalo: "One of the all time great Humanists changed the world by being honest about the love, laughter, and troubles we all share. RIP Norman Lear, progressive King."

    Norman Lear and Mark Ruffalo
    Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

    6. Wanda Sykes, who has appeared on the recurring TV special series Live in Front of a Studio Audience which honored shows from the '70s and '80s, wrote: "Farewell to the incomparable Norman Lear, a trailblazer who challenged norms and shifted the paradigm through the laughter and lessons you've shared. It was an honor to be a small part of your impact and to witness it in my lifetime. To a legacy and life well-lived, thank you…"

    @iamwandasykes/Twitter / Via Twitter: @iamwandasykes

    7. Quinta Brunson: "My Goat. What a life. Rest well, Norman Lear."

    closeup of Quinta Brunson
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Glamour

    8. Albert Brooks: "The greatest of the greats. R.I.P. Norman Lear. You were loved."

    Norman Lear and Albert Brooks
    Stefanie Keenan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    9. Ben Stiller: "What an incredibly influential & brilliant man. He was a champion for social justice. I feel fortunate to have grown up in the time his shows became the standard for comedy on television. Also he was so humble & generous. Respect. Rest in peace."

    Closeup of Ben Stiller
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    10. Sheryl Lee Ralph: "RIP"

    Closeup of Sheryl Lee Ralph
    Leon Bennett / Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

    11. Billie Jean King: "Norman Lear was a creative trailblazer, far ahead of his time, who combined comedy with social commentary in a way no one else could. He was also one of the kindest people I've ever met, and a WWII veteran. Sending our love to his family. Norman will never be forgotten."

    @BillieJeanKing/Twitter / Via Twitter: @BillieJeanKing

    12. Marc Maron: "RIP Norman Lear. He truly changed the world with comedy, fought the good fight and had an amazing life! It was an honor to talk to him."

    Twitter: @marcmaron

    13. John Cusack: "RIP to the great Norman Lear — Proud to call him a friend."

    Twitter: @johncusack

    14. Jane Lynch: "How lucky are we? How lucky are we to have crossed timelines with Norman Lear? How lucky am I to have grown up with All in the Family, Sanford and Son, Good Times, Maude, and all the rest? #Blessed. Rest now, Norman."

    Norman Lear and Jane Lynch
    Beck Starr / Getty Images

    15. Al Gore: "Few people have had as unique and positive an impact on our culture as Norman Lear. He brought an incredible diversity of stories about American life into our living rooms, and in doing so, brought us together to laugh — not at one another, but with one another. His enduring sense of kindness and compassion meant that even at 101 years old, he never stopped working to make sure he left the world better off than when he found it, and I have no doubt that he succeeded. He was a dear friend, and I am holding Lyn and the rest of the Lear family in my heart at this difficult time."

    Twitter: @algore

    16. William Shatner: "Condolences to the family of Norman Lear. He contributed so much to American Television over the years."

    @WilliamShatner/Twitter / Via Twitter: @WilliamShatner

    17. Arianna Huffington: "I am so deeply saddened by the passing of Norman Lear yesterday at the age of 101. I was blessed to have had the joy and the privilege to be friends with Norman for decades, and to celebrate his 101st birthday with his family and friends in August."

    Norman Lear and Arianna Huffington
    Victor Spinelli / WireImage / Getty Images

    18. Kevin Smith: "Farewell, @TheNormanLear! TV was the center of my life as a kid and his name was on so many of the shows that would shape my worldview. In the early 2000s, I got to hang out and work with an 80-year-old Norman for a few weeks. The legendary icon was so bubbly, kind & wise. RIP."

    Closeup of Kevin Smith
    Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    19. Stephen King: "I met Norman Lear in his 90s — a smart, good-humored man, full of laughter and anecdote. Without him, there would have been no STAND BY ME. Do yourself a favor and check out this nice little video." King linked to a tribute video posted on Norman's website. You can view it here.

    Closeup of Stephen King
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    20. Mark Hamill: "He changed television forever with just one show. Just the beginning of a legacy that will last FOREVER. Thank you Norman Lear. 🙏."

    Closeup of Mark Hamill
    Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images)

    21. Kathy Griffin: "I had the pleasure of spending time with this giant at his home in the Palisades several times. The words 'legend' and 'icon' get thrown around too much, but this guy was both. RIP, Norman Lear."

    Norman Lear and Kathy Griffin
    Charley Gallay / Getty Images for IAVA

    Others commented on the family's death announcement published on Norman's Instagram account:

    22. Holland Taylor: "You were a great leader, yet as accessible and warm as a friend from childhood. I learned greatly from you and remember countless moments of illumination and gratitude. Once I was in your office fulminating over some insane action by the studio, and 'how dare they [treat] you that way, etc. etc.' — and you reached over and took a big fat pinch of my cheek and squeezed it parentally and said, 'Holland, Holland... What kind of a schmuck would I have to be to take it personally.' Dear Norman, you will always be an arm's reach from me, in my heart and mind, and I still have more to learn, even from the memory of you... My love to your enormous loving family and to all the world of people who will miss you."

    Holland Taylor
    Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

    23. Mackenzie Phillips, who starred on One Day at a Time: "I woke up to this heartbreaking news. I loved Norman with all my heart. What a heart. What a soul. What a man. My deepest condolences to the family. Norman felt like family to so many of us. Rest well, dearest man. 💔."

    Mackenzie Phillips and Norman Lear
    David Livingston / Getty Images

    24. Ava DuVernay: "You did beautiful things with your long and mighty life, kind sir. Will always remember your kindness and personal advice. Grateful. 🙏🏾."

    Ava DuVernay and Norman Lear
    Todd Williamson / Getty Images for International Documentary Association

    25. Debi Mazar: "My condolences to you all. His writing changed everything. Thank you for years of laughter and realness ❤️."

    Debi Mazar
    MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

    26. Chelsea Handler: "The best. What a life. ❤️."

    Chelsea Handler
    Jason Mendez / Getty Images

    27. Jay Pharoah, who has appeared on Live in Front of a Studio Audience: "RIP to the Legend, so happy to get a chance to have worked with him🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾."

    Closeup of Jay Pharoah
    Christopher Willard / ABC via Getty Images

    28. Jennifer Aniston posted her own on Instagram: "Norman Lear. 💔 His shows shaped my childhood and getting to know him was one of my greatest honors. He made such a difference. A huge impact on television and humanity. He was able to tackle and discuss heated political conversations during difficult and charged times, and we were able to laugh and learn. I yearn for those days. When creativity was a learning tool and could inspire people to maybe think just a little bit differently. And of course to laugh. Our greatest source of healing."

    Closeup of Jennifer Aniston
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    "He was the kindest and gentlest man. When you were in his presence, you were the only one in the room. He made everyone feel this. Even when someone believed differently than him. That’s what made life and people interesting to him. To have discussions and really take in how people felt and hear their point of view. He knew how to give voice to all sides and somehow in the process bring people closer together. May we take a page from Norman’s playbook as a way of honoring his life. An extraordinary life. Rest in peace Norman. It was a gift to stand in your light," she continued.

    Several celebrities reportedly released statements obtained by Variety and the Hollywood Reporter:

    29. Jimmy Kimmel: "It is obviously silly to want more time with a person who outlived a whole century, but losing Norman Lear, even at 101 years old, feels unfair. His bravery, integrity, and unmatched moral compass were equaled by his kindness, empathy, and wit. Even at 101, Norman cared as much about the future, our children, and planet or as anyone I have ever known. He was a great American, a hero in every way and so funny, smart, and lovely man you almost couldn’t believe it. The privilege of working alongside Norman and the opportunity he gave me and my wife to get to know him and his beautiful family has been among the great honors and pleasures of my life. We were all very lucky to have him.”

    Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear
    Christopher Willard / ABC via Getty Images

    30. Tyler Perry, whose full statement was published by the Hollywood Reporter, said of a conversation with Norman: "He was 100 years old at the time, but sharp as ever. Full of wisdom and great advice, and I took it all in. Just before I left, I asked, ‘At 100 years old what are you looking forward to?’ Without any hesitation, he said, ‘Tomorrow.’ It was such a simple but powerful lesson to live your life fully one day at a time."

    Closeup of Tyler Perry
    Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    31. George Clooney: “It’s hard to reconcile that at 101 years old, Norman Lear is gone too soon. The entire world of reason just lost its greatest advocate and our family lost a dear friend. A giant walked in his shoes.”

    Closeup of George Clooney
    Neil P. Mockford / Getty Images

    32. Finally, Jane Fonda: "Today is a very sad day. Norman Lear, a man who meant a lot to many on a personal level and who changed the face and soul of American comedy, has passed. My heart is heavy. I loved Norman.”

    Closeup of Jane Fonda and Norman Lear
    Rachel Luna / Getty Images