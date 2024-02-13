Jennifer Lopez Shared Her Feelings About That Ayo Edebiri Controversy

Earlier this month, a resurfaced clip of Ayo Edebiri critiquing Jennifer Lopez's music career went viral ahead of the two celebrities appearing on the same episode of Saturday Night Live, and now Jennifer is sharing what she made of the actor's comments.
A few days before Ayo hosted and Jennifer appeared as the musical guest on the Feb. 3 episode of SNL, a clip from Ayo's 2020 appearance on the Scam Goddess podcast made the rounds online.
On the podcast, Ayo says, "Today I was actually thinking about one of my favorite scams of all time because J.Lo is performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and her whole career is one long scam" before continuing to critique her music career.
Ayo addressed her old comments on SNL in a sketch where she played a contestant appearing on a game show where they must explain what they've said or posted online.
"It's wrong to leave mean comments or post comments just for clout or run your mouth on a podcast and you don't consider the impact because you're 24 and stupid," she said in the sketch. "But I think I speak for everyone when I say from now on we're going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online."
In a new cover story for Variety, Jennifer shared how she felt about Ayo's comments, noting the actor tearfully apologized to her.
"She was mortified and very sweet," Jennifer told the publication. "She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things. She felt really badly and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform. She was just like, 'I'm so fucking sorry, it was so awful of me.'"
"It's funny. I've heard similar things said about me throughout my career, so it really didn't affect me," she continued.
You can read Jennifer's full interview with Variety here.