Dan Levy has a knack for a few things: writing, acting, directing, and wearing one hell of a chic sweater.
Turns out he's also the perfect puppy wrangler.
Dan is perhaps best known for creating and starring in the Emmy-winning series Schitt's Creek, and he's got a new movie that just came out on Netflix called Good Grief.
The film, which Dan stars in and wrote, is also his directorial debut, and it's a seriously impressive movie.
Good Grief follows his character Marc, an American expat in London, whose friends Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel) help him grieve the death of his husband Oliver (Luke Evans). Except, Marc soon learns Oliver kept a major secret or two from him.
Dan recently stopped by our studios to complete our Puppy Interview while talking about the film, which is cathartic, hilarious, dreamy, set in both Paris and London, and full of gorgeous coats.
He also opened up about the possibility of a Schitt's Creek movie, the celeb he'd have play him in a biopic, and what his homeland of Canada does better than the United States.
Check out the interview below:
And be sure to watch Good Grief on Netflix now. FYI, make sure you've got a box of tissues on hand!