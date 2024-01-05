Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Dan Levy Discusses His New Movie "Good Grief" And Favorite "Schitt's Creek" Memories While Playing With Puppies

    Dan held a sleeping puppy while talking about his new movie Good Grief on Netflix. It doesn't get better than that!

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Dan Levy has a knack for a few things: writing, acting, directing, and wearing one hell of a chic sweater.

    A closeup of Dan Levy in a sweater with his arms crossed on a counter
    Taylor Miller / BuzzFeed

    Turns out he's also the perfect puppy wrangler.

    A closeup of Dan holding a puppy
    Taylor Miller / BuzzFeed

    Dan is perhaps best known for creating and starring in the Emmy-winning series Schitt's Creek, and he's got a new movie that just came out on Netflix called Good Grief.

    Taylor Miller / BuzzFeed

    The film, which Dan stars in and wrote, is also his directorial debut, and it's a seriously impressive movie.

    Dan sitting cross-legged on the ground playing with puppies
    BuzzFeed

    Good Grief follows his character Marc, an American expat in London, whose friends Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel) help him grieve the death of his husband Oliver (Luke Evans). Except, Marc soon learns Oliver kept a major secret or two from him.

    Taylor Miller / BuzzFeed

    Dan recently stopped by our studios to complete our Puppy Interview while talking about the film, which is cathartic, hilarious, dreamy, set in both Paris and London, and full of gorgeous coats.

    Dan smiles as he holds up a puppy
    Taylor Miller / BuzzFeed

    He also opened up about the possibility of a Schitt's Creek movie, the celeb he'd have play him in a biopic, and what his homeland of Canada does better than the United States.

    Taylor Miller / BuzzFeed

    Check out the interview below:

    View this video on YouTube
    BuzzFeed / Via youtube.com

    And be sure to watch Good Grief on Netflix now. FYI, make sure you've got a box of tissues on hand!

    View this video on YouTube
    Netflix / Via youtube.com

    Interested in adopting a dog? Consider Muddy Paws Rescue!