40 Things To Take Your Makeup, Skincare, And Hair Routine To The Next Level

1. An alcohol-free micellar water that'll gently cleanse and hydrate your skin as well as remove your makeup all while being a ~rose water and glycerin infused baddie~. If low-maintenance is your thing and you're not totally into 25 step skincare routines, this'll be an absolute dream come true.
Haley Zovickian loves this little potion and here's what she says: "I've used this micellar water for several years and *love* it for my sensitive skin! It's especially great for days when I don't have the energy to drag myself to the bathroom to properly wash my face. I keep a bottle of this by my bed and just soak a cotton pad with micellar water to clean my face."
Promising review: "Best makeup remover EVER!! I am head over heels in love with this product! I have used it as my go-to cleanser for years. It's very gentle and even cooling to your skin — a very light lovely scent. Don't saturate the cotton ball or pad too much, or you will get make-up and residue sloshing into your eyes as someone described above. A little goes a long way, and your makeup almost disappears like magic. Note: If you do get it in your eyes, it does not burn. No harsh chemicals to worry about. Hope you enjoy it as much as I do!" —Babsie
Get it from Amazon for $8.97+ (available in two sizes and in multipacks).
2. Nars radiant creamy concealer because a buildable, lightweight, long-lasting (up to 16 hours) concealer sounds like the ultimate makeup dream. Your under-eyes will be nice and bright even on those days where you only get, like, four hours of sleep. Plus it has magnolia bark and grape seed extracts to help cover acne and calm redness, so likeee, what more could you need outta this little baby?
Take a look at it on TikTok here.
Haley Zovickian is a fan of this concealer and says this: "I have used this concealer for YEARS and truly do not have enough good things to say about it. I have dark under-eye circles and hormonal, often cystic acne that I like to conceal with makeup, but at the same time, I don't like the feeling of heavy products on my face, which is often what's recommended for skin like mine. This concealer covers up my blemishes no matter how angry they may be and brightens my skin while still feeling lightweight and like my skin can breathe. Plus, it lasts all day! I can't recommend this product enough and I'll be using it for as many years as Nars makes it!"
Promising review: "This is my holy grail. This is the only concealer I have ever used for two years! It blends seamlessly into the skin and works if you have no blemishes or if you do have acne. I can’t recommend it enough." —sesh2death
Get it from Sephora for $15+ (available in 26 shades in full size and 27 shades in the mini size) or Amazon for $23.05+ (available in 30 shades, five sizes, and in a two-pack).
3. A winged eyeliner stamp so you can start your day on the right track. Easiest way to ruin your day before it even starts is attempting a winged eyeliner. Seriously, one is always perfect and the other is a hot mess. Grab yourself these so your day starts off as fabulously as this stamp helps you look!
This liner comes in sets of two, one liner stamp for each eye. ANNNND did I mention this baby is waterproof and smudge-proof?! Each pen requires no dipping and has two ends — one to stamp, and one to clean and define your wing.
Promising reviews: "I've tried the taping method, tried normal liquid liner, plastic winged stamping devices, stencils, all of it! So when I saw this I thought, meh, why not give it a shot... It's not like my hopes were high since nothing else has been efficient or worked as it should. Well, this gem arrived and I immediately had to try it out, all while laughing at how terrible this would probably turn out...but to my surprise, I put the left cat-eye on first and it was perfect aside from needing to connect it to my current liner. I thought this was a fluke and did the right eye...again, it came out clean and perfect!" —LadyMeow
Get it from Amazon for $14.98+ (available in three sizes and a combo pack).
4. A set of 16 facial sheet masks that'll have your skin as bright as the sun (thanks to vitamin E) and as plump as Violet Beauregarde after she ate Willy Wonka's gum and turned into a blueberry (thanks to collagen). A good mask just always feels like self-care baddie energy.
Each mask features a different kind of essence, such as green tea, aloe, or pearl, so they each target slightly different skin concerns.
Promising reviews: "On Friday or Saturday night, if my daughter doesn't have to work, we'll kick back with fruity drinks, foot rubs, and face masks. These masks leave our faces feeling fresh and hydrated and don't make my acne-prone skin break out. The only problem with getting a variety pack, we inevitably argue over who gets some of the more interesting variants. I've yet to use the 'snake' one because she always points out that I was sorted as a Hufflepuff and she's Slytherin, so naturally, she gets it. You can't argue with that logic." —Amelia E.
"These masks are an incredible bargain! They all have the same basic ingredients, which are excellent, and each mask has a different specific ingredient for skin smoothing, moisturizing, pigmentation...you name it! They are made in Korea and contain excellent ingredients. I slap one on for 20 minutes every morning after washing my face, before the rest of my routine. They are very moisturizing, and they’re absolutely dripping in serum." —Daba
Get a set of 16 from Amazon for $8.39+ (available in more multipacks and six styles).
5. A skin spatula with four different modes that'll deep clean those pores and help extract those blackheads, just like the professionals do. If you're a Dr. Pimple Popper lover, you'll love using this to get all your own gunk out your face.
See it in action on TikTok here.
Check out what Haley Zovickian thinks of this handy little gadget: "I finally caved and bought this during Black Friday, and wow, I am SO glad I did. Blackheads are less of an issue for me than cystic acne, and it worked beautifully for both, and somehow very gently, too. The first time I used it, I could see all the stubborn gunk in my skin being extracted — gunk that was still there despite having just showered and regularly adhering to a pretty strict skincare regimen (!). I used the Blume Nourishing Face Oil to keep my skin moist while using it, which worked well for me (they recommend using a toner, water, or some other moisturizing agent). After using it, my skin felt softer than it's felt in years, and super clean without being at all tight. In short, a great product and definitely a staple for me."
Promising reviews: "Don't doubt it, a staple in skincare. I got this little device from a TikTok and decided to give it a try. I never knew I needed it until the first time I tried it. The vibrations magically bring up all the stubborn blackheads you can’t reach with just your fingers, especially if you have acrylics like me." —Paige Chaney
"This thing is freaking amazing! I was super skeptical I would see any results because I just bought it on a whim because I have epic blackhead issues, but man was this the best thing I’ve ever used. It brought so much gunk out of my skin (once I figured out how best to aim it) I was seriously almost in tears. Don’t be disappointed if you don’t see it come up on the first pass; experiment with the best angle and tool direction for you. Also, expect to keep having to use it. Like everything else, you need to keep going to see results." —Tyler Dominguez
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three colors).
6. A vegan and cruelty-free Nyx makeup setting spray that even lasted one reviewer through sobbing after being dumped right before a party (which, ugh, awful, but holy cow!!) Nothing thrown at this little magical potion can ruin a flawless beat.
Promising review: "I have been purchasing the Nyx Matte Finishing Spray for years but would rotate between this and other high-end sprays. I always end up coming right back to Nyx because the finish is incomparable. No matter which foundation I use, my makeup is long-wearing, stays matte and there's no cakey, oily or melted/separated look even after hours of wear. I also have some visible pores on my cheeks and this spray does NOT highlight them or make them stand out more like other sprays do. It's the perfect combination for my makeup needs. Also, so happy that Amazon sells this in jumbo size so this bottle will last me a really long time!" —Krystle M.
Get it from Amazon for $8.19+ (available in four styles and in multipacks).
7. Mane Club One Hit Wonder — a 10-in-1 spray that LITERALLY does it all, but won't cost you the price of 10 products. Like, you know how the witches in AHS Coven had to pass all of the Seven Wonders tests to become the Supreme? Yeah, this stuff is the Fiona Goode of hair products. It'll detangle, take care of frizz and split ends, and provide heat protection (up to 445 degrees).
Mane Club is a California-based small biz that specializes in cruelty-free, vegan haircare products.
Check out how one user transforms their straight hair into waves using One Hit Wonder in this TikTok!
Promising review: "I have A LOT of hair, but it’s super fine, so anything 'moisturizing' makes me a grease pit all day. LOL, this stuff is magic! So lightweight, I ALWAYS get compliments when I use it. It makes me feel like I just walked out of a hair commercial. The smell is also divine. Will be my new holy grail." —Shannon Jaffee
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
8. An outrageously popular Differin gel with over 56,000 *glowing* ratings raving about this magic treatment. It's a prescription-strength retinoid that targets clogged pores and inflammation to help restore skin texture and tone. It'll get all up in those pores helping prevent new acne from forming. Now doesn't that just sound lovely?
Promising review: "I don't have too much of an issue with acne, however I do have hormonally based pimples once a month, with a few pimples that break through every now and then. I really purchased because it is a retinoid that you don't have to go to the doctor for and I wanted it to help with some sun damage on my face and fine lines. I've only been using this for a month, but I can honestly say that within the first week I could see a change in my skin. I have absolutely had not one breakout of any kind and my skin is so smooth. I sincerely believe that the discoloration and hyperpigmentation on my skin is beginning to fade." —Catattack
Get it from Amazon for $14.49+ (available in four sizes, four styles, and a multipack).
9. A pack of Cosrx pimple patches because although your skincare routine is top-notch perfection, you still get the occasional, annoying, random zit that makes you wanna burn the house down. These things will suck all that gross gunk out and help speed up the healing process so that zit can get the heck outta here. Someone get these things an MVP award.
For persistent or bigger pimples, put a pimple patch on overnight for 2–3 days to help the pimple diminish.
Promising review: "This product works! It stays on until you remove it and honestly, you can wash your face and forget it’s there and still it holds up to a lather without falling off. I had a few hormonal acne areas on my chin that were painful to the touch. This patch seemed to alleviate the discomfort and I forgot about it and wore them overnight. It took a few days for the spot to go down in size but it works. As for blemishes after threading, single treatment and by morning…the blemish is gone." —LaTisha Taylor
Get a three packs of 24 patches each from Amazon for $9.48+ (available in four sizes).
10. A bottle of Maybelline Fit Me matte foundation that covers pores and will give you that *I woke up like this* finish. My oily friends, I see your eyebrow raising butttt good news! This little bottle of magic is perfect for oily skin.
Promising review: "I've been buying Dermablend, Jane Iredale, It Cosmetics, Clinique, Estée Lauder, and Lancôme — I'm always trying to find a foundation that works for my skin. I have oily skin with yellow undertones. I was browsing Amazon and saw this foundation. I thought 'I don't lose anything by trying a $7 foundation.' I bought 220 [Natural Beige] & 228 [Soft Tan]. I really like the formula — it goes on easy, stays on the whole day, and controls my oily skin just like some of the expensive brands if not better than some of the expensive brands I've used, I'm impressed. I'll definitely be buying it again, I've already set up Subscribe & Save for the 220 shade of this foundation. Not only does it work well for me but I'll also be saving money on my foundation now. 👌 —Nena
Get it from Amazon for $6.94 (available in various shades and sizes).
11. A mini electric hair remover to get rid of any facial hair or even shape up your brows without ever even touching your skin so you won't have to worry about nicking yourself. So if those little dermaplaning facial razors look like an accident waiting to happen in your opinion, this is the *perfect* alternative for you. I mean, the only thing stopping you from having skin as smooth as a baby's butt is peach fuzz.
To use, gently press the head of the razor flat against your skin (not at an angle) and make small circular motions.
Check it out on TikTok here.
Haley Zovickian says: "This was another Black Friday purchase for me and it did not disappoint. I've been getting frustrating ingrown hairs from tweezing on my upper lip over the last few years, and in general, facial tweezing has become too time-consuming (plus, I keep accidentally missing hairs, only to notice them later when I no longer have my tweezer with me, lol/sigh), but this hair remover got rid of all my facial hair in pretty much one fell swoop. My ingrown hairs also went down *drastically* since the razor shaves close to the root without pulling the root out entirely or shaving too close to the skin, which keeps hair functionally invisible while helping prevent the conditions that cause in-growns. Also, FTW, I was a little worried this might irritate my melasma, but it didn't at all. A staple for sure."
Promising review: "I saw this product on a TikTok video and had to have it. This is an amazing product. Gets ALL the peach fuzz off your face without PAIN." —queenb
Get it from Amazon for $19.88+ (available in four colors).