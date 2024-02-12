40 Things To Take Your Makeup, Skincare, And Hair Routine To The Next Level

See it in action on TikTok here.

Check out what Haley Zovickian thinks of this handy little gadget: "I finally caved and bought this during Black Friday, and wow, I am SO glad I did. Blackheads are less of an issue for me than cystic acne, and it worked beautifully for both, and somehow very gently, too. The first time I used it, I could see all the stubborn gunk in my skin being extracted — gunk that was still there despite having just showered and regularly adhering to a pretty strict skincare regimen (!). I used the Blume Nourishing Face Oil to keep my skin moist while using it, which worked well for me (they recommend using a toner, water, or some other moisturizing agent). After using it, my skin felt softer than it's felt in years, and super clean without being at all tight. In short, a great product and definitely a staple for me."

Promising reviews: "Don't doubt it, a staple in skincare. I got this little device from a TikTok and decided to give it a try. I never knew I needed it until the first time I tried it. The vibrations magically bring up all the stubborn blackheads you can’t reach with just your fingers, especially if you have acrylics like me." —Paige Chaney

"This thing is freaking amazing! I was super skeptical I would see any results because I just bought it on a whim because I have epic blackhead issues, but man was this the best thing I’ve ever used. It brought so much gunk out of my skin (once I figured out how best to aim it) I was seriously almost in tears. Don’t be disappointed if you don’t see it come up on the first pass; experiment with the best angle and tool direction for you. Also, expect to keep having to use it. Like everything else, you need to keep going to see results." —Tyler Dominguez



Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three colors).