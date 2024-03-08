44 Game-Changing Products That'll Probably Be In Your Cart A Few Mins From Now

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Katy Herman LOVES the Fasta Pasta and had this to say:

"Two of the most basic facts about me are that 1) I love pasta and 2) I'm lazy as heck. Cooking pasta is pretty easy, even for someone like me who rarely cooks. But still, it's a little more than I want to do when I'm feeling hungry and/or burnt out to wait for the water to boil and have to wash the pot and colander when I'm done. What I really needed was something that could have the whole process done in under 15 minutes and that I could just toss in the dishwasher.

Enter the Fasta Pasta (great name btw). I'm really amazed by what a game-changer it is, as well as how user-friendly it is. It comes with a booklet of instructions on how long to cook/how much pasta and water to use for all different shapes of pasta, plus there's an extended list on the product's website. All you have to do is measure out the pasta and fill the tub with water to the appropriate fill line, then microwave it on high for the noted amount of time. When it's done, you pop on the lid, which has convenient handles. I was nervous about using my bare hands to take this out of the microwave even with the handles, but amazingly it doesn't get that hot! The lid also has a built-in strainer, which is perfect for both helping you fill the Fasta Pasta with a precise amount of water and for straining once the pasta is cooked. Then voila! You've got pasta! Check out my full Fasta Pasta review (#2), and yes, please cast me in an infomercial about it."

Get it from Amazon for $16.99.