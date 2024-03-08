44 Game-Changing Products That'll Probably Be In Your Cart A Few Mins From Now

1. An auto-shutoff outlet because you've stopped and turned around to check that you turned off your curling iron one too many times. Ease your anxiety by adding this to your outlet so you aren't late to work, again, because you're certain that your house is burning down. Just plug your straightener into it, hit the button to set the timer, and forget about it.
You can set the timer on this for one, two, four, or eight hours, or just put it on hold.
Promising review: "I'm very pleased with this. I use it mainly for at-home hair styling. I often like to leave my styling wand on for last-minute touch ups before leaving early in the morning but, in haste, I often get on the freeway and worry that I forgot to unplug it. No more worries with this attached to the plug. I wish I'd gotten it sooner." —JDubya
Get it from Amazon for $11.79.
2. A twist-bottom flower vase with a drain hole on the bottom that'll make replacing the water a breeze. You'll also be able to easily trim the stems. keeping your bouquet fresh without making a total mess.
Check out a TikTok of the twist-off vase in action.
Amaranth Vase Company is a small biz that was started to make maintaining a bouquet of flowers an easier process.
Promising review: "Most genius vase. The flowers last so much longer, because you can change the water and snip the stems to keep bacteria from growing and killing your flowers. It’s also beautiful as a vase itself, super modern and chic." —Eliezer Labkowsky
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in six colors and two sizes).
3. And a moisture meter so you can avoid over- or under-watering your plant (RIP to my little succulent, idk what I did wrong). If you reaaaally wanna be a plant parent but your green thumb is black, this will help out so so much. Just stick it into your soil to test out the moisture and water accordingly!
Promising review: "This item is great. I can check how wet my plants are down where the roots are. So no more over-watering! It is very accurate. This works great!!" —Terri Carlson
Get it from Amazon for $7.97 (available in three colors).
4. A plant-based cooking oil solidifier because pouring oil down your drain is no bueno and could cause problems in the future. This is a quick, easy way to dispose of that oil you have no clue what to do with. Sprinkle the powder into the leftover oil while it's hot, let it cool, and then throw it out!
FryAway is a Latine woman-owned small biz founded by Laura Lady who specializes in planet-friendly ways to dispose of oil.
Promising review: "Quite impressive. After making some fries, we added a packet to the hot oil and stirred a few times. Maybe 10 minutes later, we checked the pan, and the oil had solidified. Using a wood spoon, we easily removed the solid and put it in the trash. I will always make sure to keep a pack of FryAway in our pantry. Highly recommended." —Ryan O.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two styes).
5. An overflow drain cover for a warmer, deeper bath. I like my baths like I like my wine glasses: filled to the brim.
Promising review: "I received this yesterday; installed it last night. Took my first bath with it today, and boy, does it work. I did not rate whether it’s easy to remove or clean, as I haven’t done those yet, but I don’t see why either would be an issue. If you’re an avid bath-taker like I am (baths are needed sometimes to warm up during our cold Wisconsin winters) and are tired of the water level going down as quickly as you’re trying to fill it, I definitely recommend this. My only complaint is that I should’ve bought the sooner… I’ve spent years and years using strips of old rags, sponge materials, etc. to try to keep the water from seeping out (which results in smelly, moldy material), but this works like a charm." —HeartStar14
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in nine colors).
6. A set of two SockDocks because you're not imagining it — the washer is eating your socks. That's the only logical explanation as to how the left one mysteriously always disappears on laundry day. Plus, this bad boy will make matching 'em so much easier when it comes time to fold and you won't sit there like Grandma Aggie and Gort matching socks for hours in Halloweentown 2.
SockDock is a small biz founded by Kevin Bunn in March 2017 after he got sick of losing socks while doing laundry.
This baby holds up to nine pairs of socks and can also be used for masks, headbands, gloves, scarves, onesies, mittens, lingerie, delicates, and other small items.
Promising review: "For the last six years, I have lost literally dozens of socks. No one would fess up to having them stuffed in their drawers or crammed underneath their beds. So, it must be the sock gnomes if you are familiar with Family Guy. I have been using the SockDock for about a month, I've washed about three or four loads and guess what, not one sock lost. It does take some commitment to load soiled socks on the tree, but it's worth the effort. They come out of the wash, and you just hang them up and pull fresh ones off. I highly recommend if you can commit yourself to the process." —S. Peterson
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in four colors).
7. A game-changing microwave pasta cooker so you can make some bomb pasta without doing all that work. I meannnn, just look at that reviewer's spaghetti below — looks freakin' gourmet. You just fill this baby to the indicated line for water, heat it in the microwave for *about* 12 minutes, and boom, noodles for alfredo! Is this what Hannah Montana meant by best of both worlds?
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Katy Herman LOVES the Fasta Pasta and had this to say:
"Two of the most basic facts about me are that 1) I love pasta and 2) I'm lazy as heck. Cooking pasta is pretty easy, even for someone like me who rarely cooks. But still, it's a little more than I want to do when I'm feeling hungry and/or burnt out to wait for the water to boil and have to wash the pot and colander when I'm done. What I really needed was something that could have the whole process done in under 15 minutes and that I could just toss in the dishwasher.
Enter the Fasta Pasta (great name btw). I'm really amazed by what a game-changer it is, as well as how user-friendly it is. It comes with a booklet of instructions on how long to cook/how much pasta and water to use for all different shapes of pasta, plus there's an extended list on the product's website. All you have to do is measure out the pasta and fill the tub with water to the appropriate fill line, then microwave it on high for the noted amount of time. When it's done, you pop on the lid, which has convenient handles. I was nervous about using my bare hands to take this out of the microwave even with the handles, but amazingly it doesn't get that hot! The lid also has a built-in strainer, which is perfect for both helping you fill the Fasta Pasta with a precise amount of water and for straining once the pasta is cooked. Then voila! You've got pasta! Check out my full Fasta Pasta review (#2), and yes, please cast me in an infomercial about it."
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
8. A set of Bed Bands since you sleep kinda wild and have had to adjust your sheets 13 times this week. These babies keep your fitted sheets in place so it no longer has to be an Olympic sport, ya know?
Promising review: "I have a pillow-top and pillow-bottom queen-sized bed that is a little too small for king sheets, and with queen sheets, I have battled to keep the sheets from popping off. I have tried everything! I was about to try to customize some king sheets because it was so frustrating. Then I saw this. It works. I was shocked. My sheets have not popped off once. I ordered this in February and it is May now — and they have not popped off once! They used to pop off EVERY...SINGLE...NIGHT. To say this is life changing is not an exaggeration. Such a relief to be able to sleep through the night without ending up in rumpled sheets." —TinkerbellAPixie
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in five colors and in multipacks).
9. A Take-n-Slide medication tracker so you can easily remember if you took your meds in the morning. Stick this thingy on and simply slide the little indicator over after you take your pills. It's also reusable so, scoreee, you can peel it off and stick it to your next medication bottle, easy!
Promising review: "How did I live without these? If pill boxes are just not working for you or your loved ones, and the automated dispensers are prohibitively expensive, do give these a try! I’ve been using them for a week now and have a lot of relief in seeing for certain whether the pill has been taken." —GingerSnap
Get a pack of five from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
10. A hard-boiled egg timer because you're tired of boiling eggs, cracking 'em open, and finding that the yolk is still runny. Throw this into the water and this little guy will change colors to indicate how cooked they are. So whether you need 'em soft-boiled for some ramen or hard-boiled for deviled eggs, they'll be *egg-cellent* every time.
Promising review: "Is this 100% necessary? No...however, it does make one thing a little easier for me in the morning. Instead of watching the pot and waiting for the water to boil to start the timer, you can just put the NobleEgg in the pot with your eggs, start the heat and just wait for your eggs to be done. Can't wait to give some as gifts!" —Bailey Boo
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in multipacks in various colors).