1. The Foreo Luna Mini 2 so you can have the best skin ever in 2024. It has soft silicone bristles that'll get all up in your pores and get rid of all that oil and dead skin. You can even control how intense the vibrations are so you can make your skincare time customized to you.
And check out BuzzFeed shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer's review of the Foreo Luna here.
Promising review: "This product is well worth the money!! It has offered me the deepest facial cleansing I have ever experienced. My face is always much smoother and tighter after using it. I have been using it in the morning, once a day, for the past month and my pores are smaller than ever before. Additionally, it has reduced the redness of my skin tremendously. Anytime I have a breakout after about two washes with this cleanser the blemishes are completely gone. However, I must note that since using it I no longer have serious breakouts!! I am so glad I found this product. I recommend it to all my friends and family trying to improve their skincare routines." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $89.50+ (available in five colors).
2. A jar of Brazilian Bum Bum body cream made with a caffeine-rich guarana extract formula to help smooth and tighten skin. Over 34,000 people are in loveeee with this stuff and some reviewers even just use it as, like, a perfume. Yeah, it smells that good.
Promising reviews: "Y'all. This stuff smells like heaven. Somehow this scent is appropriate for summer and winter at the same time. It absorbs quickly with no sticky feelings afterward. The one thing that might deter some people from buying it is that there is a shimmer to it. Once I've used it on my hands, I notice that in sunlight, my skin has a bit of a glimmer. I personally love this and can't wait to use this lotion during the summer. I think it's 100% worth the high price tag. When I can summon up the will to spend the money, I'll be buying the body wash, spray, and full-sized lotion as well but for now, the mini lotion stays in my purse." —Elizabeth
Get it from Amazon for $22+ (available in three sizes).
3. A MakeUp Eraser cloth that you can wash and reuse! And get this, it can remove your makeup with JUST WATER! This'll def save you some shmoney since you won't have to constantly buy makeup wipes.
Check out BuzzFeed's MakeUp Eraser review for more deets!
Promising review: "I am amazed by this product. I would even say that this is life-altering! I have not had to buy makeup remover in three months and don't believe I will ever have to again! When I used makeup remover, I felt like I could never get all of my makeup off and I had to rub my eyes quite a bit to get it off. Even after a lot of rubbing when using makeup remover I still would wake up the next morning with makeup residue from the previous day and I never felt I could completely get my makeup off. With MakeUp Eraser, there is not one bit of makeup left!! It is like magic!! Make sure you follow directions, you have to use warm water and use the correct side!" —Sprklbuz
Get it from Amazon for $13.30+ (available in eight colors).
4. A snail mucin serum to help get rid of dark spots, improve skin vitality, and soothe damaged skin. Yep, snail mucin is a Korean skincare product made from snail slime. Sounds ick but your skin will totally fall in love the second you use it. Hmm, wonder if this is why SpongeBob had Gary the pet snail — skincare benefits.
Promising reviews: "This is going to be part of my skincare routine for forever!! My face has always been dry, cracked, and I would get pimples because of all of the moisturizers I tried. This makes my face soft, smooth, dewy, AND I haven't had any breakouts since! I'm obsessed!" —Emily Murphy
"The first time I applied this to a fresh clean face, it felt very sticky on my skin, I was disappointed but just went to sleep with it on my face. The next morning I woke up with the softest, glowiest skin I’ve ever had. I am obsessed with this product. Don’t give up if it feels sticky at first." —Abbi Cairns
Get it from Amazon for $13.63.
5. *Plus* Cosrx Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer aka the snail essence serum's bestie. This stuff locks in moisture to plump and hydrate your skin. Perfect for your dry winter skin — say hello to your new cold weather BFF.
To use as intended, apply the moisturizer after the snail repairing essence has dried on your face in your skincare routine.
Check out a TikTok of the snail mucin moisturizer in action.
Promising review: "As someone who has dealt with redness and extremely dry skin for years, I've struggled finding products that work well. After using this for a month, I have received so many compliments on my skin looking healthy/glowy. Much of my former redness has faded or gone away entirely! I regret not getting this product sooner as it has easily become one of my holy grail items." —Alexis Taglia
Get it from Amazon for $14.25+ (available in three sizes)
6. The mattifying, waterproof On Til' Dawn One/Size setting spray that Beyoncé used at her Renaissance concert in the pouring rain at her DC show. And muva's face was still beat 👏 to 👏 the 👏 GODS 👏 through the downpour. Yeah, this stuff has witchcraft in it for sure, sign me up.
One/Size is a queer, Filipino-owned business founded by makeup expert Patrick Starr to ensure that makeup is really one size fits all, as it should be.
Promising review: "I seriously thought I would never find a way to keep my makeup from melting off on hot summer days that are above 100 degrees F but this is magical. No dripping or spotty patchiness after, and application is even because it's a fine mist. Don't forget to shake well before application. My makeup stays in place and I have an oily T-zone and very oily lids. I totally recommended this product to all my friends and family. Also, try it with their blurring primer. This is now my most loved setting spray for ☀️. Thank you for creating this awesome product." —beautybee7
Get it from Sephora for $17+ (available in two sizes).
7. A pack of Starface pimple patches so you can look like a Love Island cutie walking around with your star patches like they're a little accessory. Oh, and of course, skin benefits — yayyy! These adorbz, trendy patches help absorb fluid, protect spots from outside bacteria, and reduce the appearance of inflammation overnight so that you can quickly say "you gotta get the heck up outta here" to that zit.
The case is refillable and has a little mirror in it.
Promising reviews: "Saw these all over TikTok and thought I'd give them a try and I'm so glad I did. These are amazing and stick very well. I usually put them on before bed after my moisturizer and it stays on all night and most definitely gets the job done! 10/10." —Madison W.
"I love love love! Helps me feel way more comfortable in my skin. I also get a lot of compliments about how cute they are." —Melanie F.
Get a pack of 32 from Starface for $14.99 or Amazon for $14.49.
8. A marble-pattern makeup brush set because marble just looks expensive and we like things that look expensive. And you'll love these because you'll get 15 brushes for under $12. Yep, add it to the cart.
Promising review: "I do my own makeup with these brushes every day, and when I am hired to do makeup for weddings, proms, photo shoots, etc. I ALWAYS bring this brush set. They have every size I would need for eye makeup, and they work great. I typically use top of the line brush sets that I purchase from Ulta, so I was skeptical about these being so inexpensive. However, they have become my new favorite brush set! And not to mention, they are so cute, I love the marble!! I highly recommend these brushes to anyone!" —Brooke Johnson
Get a 15-piece set from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four colors).
9. A Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer to cut your drying time in half and give you a blowout so good you'll probably be able to convince everyone you're a hairstylist. A blow-drying brush sounds like a win to me.
The brush's design smooths the hair, and the round edges create volume — leaving you with bomb hair without having to go to the salon. It also has three heat and speed settings and a cooling option.
Oh! Revlon also has a One-Step Styler SPECIFICALLY FOR CURLY HAIR for $37.70! Over 33,000 curly babes with hair from 2a to 4c are looooving this blow-dryer enough to give it 5-star ratings.
Promising review: "I adore my new 2-in-1 Revlon styling tool!! I have very coarse, thick, frizzy hair. I have been damaging my hair with a flat iron for years — it's bad for my hair and takes me forever to finish. This tool does not tangle my hair at all! It's so easy to use and a lot quicker than using a blow dryer first, then a flat iron. I have told several friends and relatives about this product. It also leaves my hair shiny and smooth!!" —Brandi
Get it from Amazon for $39.33+ (available in two styles).
10. A hydrating eye stick with a cutie little polar bear design perfect for its cooling and calming effect. It'll help reduce dark circles, lines, and puffiness while delivering moisture without oils. Sensitive skin friends, this one's for us.
Promising review: "I HAD to write a review. I use this in the morning and night after my whole face routine and putting on moisturizer. I don't have dark bags however, my under-eyes do get a bit puffy and I was noticing fine lines. DUDE, those fine lines are fading. Last night I went to a party and woke up looking like the crypt keeper, and this stuff normalized my creepy zombie eyes in about 20 minutes. It's $9. Do yourself a favor and buy it." —Jasmine Deatherage
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two styles).
11. A lip plumper from the Queen herself, Ms. Fenty Beauty, Rihanna. Everything she touches is a hit — music, lingerie, and definitely this lip plumper. This baby delivers a slight tint and a slight tingle to achieve full, plump, beautiful lips that'll be so juicy you could convince people you got a syringe of Juvederm.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it and I am sooo glad! This is the best thing I’ve put on my lips, ever! The tingle is nothing you can’t handle. It really make your lips fuller and lasts. The color....I am very fair and it looks great even on my lips! The shade, the shine...Rihanna did it again!" —Zeynep E.
Get it from Fenty Beauty or Sephora for $26 (available in six shades).
12. Or a more affordable but still fabulous lip-plumping gloss set for some seriously luscious lips. This stuff helps to morph your lippies into Angelina Jolie's. Ooh-la-luscious.
You'll get one lip plumper and one minty sleeping mask for your lips.
Promising review: "I absolutely am obsessed with this, I’ve recommended it to all my friends. I have used super expensive, high-end lip plumpers and those still do not compare to this one! Feels amazing, looks amazing, and smells amazing!! So happy I was able to find such a good and affordable lip plumper. BUY IT NOW, DO NOT HESITATE." —Kristen
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.