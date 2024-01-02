And check out BuzzFeed shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer's review of the Foreo Luna here.

Promising review: "This product is well worth the money!! It has offered me the deepest facial cleansing I have ever experienced. My face is always much smoother and tighter after using it. I have been using it in the morning, once a day, for the past month and my pores are smaller than ever before. Additionally, it has reduced the redness of my skin tremendously. Anytime I have a breakout after about two washes with this cleanser the blemishes are completely gone. However, I must note that since using it I no longer have serious breakouts!! I am so glad I found this product. I recommend it to all my friends and family trying to improve their skincare routines." —Amazon Customer



Get it from Amazon for $89.50+ (available in five colors).

