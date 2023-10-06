BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    30 Ingenious Products You'll Wish You'd Ordered Long, Long Ago

    A rotating towel rack, a portable water bottle designed for dogs, and other useful things you'll be telling alllll your friends about.

    Jonathan Mazzei
    by Jonathan Mazzei

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A transparent mouse and memo pad so you'll always have your to-do list ~on hand~ when you're at your desk.

    Model shows the different parts of the memo pad under the transparent mouse pad
    Amazon

    The pad itself is split into three sections: weekly plans, to-do items, and notes, and the top transparent cover for your mouse is non-slip and waterproof.

    Promising review: "What you see is exactly what you get. There are two transparent sheets to keep notes/cards and such separated. Writing on the mat is very comfortable, and I love being able to use it as a mouse pad as well. This uses a plastic-type sheet so you can just wipe them off. Since this mat can be cleaned, I don't see having to ever buy a replacement unless this one becomes torn. Of course, I did end up buying another one because I originally purchased this mat for work and loved it so much I purchased one for home use." —JC

    Get it from Amazon for $13.88 (available in two colors).

    2. A doorstop with a built-in security alarm that'll 1) emit a loud, high-pitched sound when door pressure is applied and 2) prevent the door from opening or being pushed in. The alarm is loud enough to wake and alert the homeowner and possibly even neighbors so you can feel extra secure, and the whole device is tiny and portable so you can bring it with you when you travel too.

    The doorstop under a closed door
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This could literally be a lifesaver. Bought for a loved one who travels alone extensively. Tested it and it’s loud and would certainly scare away anyone with bad intentions and also does prevent the door from opening. I’ve bought several as gifts for people I care about. Do buy a 9 volt battery so you can use it immediately." —Lisa Gray

    Get it from Amazon for $13.25.

    3. A slim webcam sliding cover that makes it easy to jump from privacy-mode straight into a video call so you can stop taking that old, worn out Post-it Note on and off of the lens every time you have to hop into a meeting. Plus, it's thinner than a credit card, so it won't keep your laptop from closing all the way.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "These are great, for years I have had a post it coving my laptop and tablet webcam lens (like most other reviews have) so when I came across these I decided to give them a try. They are great, they are very small and thin, so discreet that I can't even tell it's on my device unless I'm looking for it. The little lens cover moves effortlessly and doesn't feel like it's going to break or come off. I'm very pleased with this webcam cover." —T

    Get three from Amazon for $6.89.

    4. A wine purifier — it removes histamines and sulfites (aka HEADACHE INGREDIENTS) from red, white, or sparkling vino. Just swirl it around in your glass before drinking to help alleviate wine-induced headaches and hangovers! And don't worry, it won't change the taste or the color, so even wine connoisseurs can enjoy using it. In fact, it's also a great way to restore opened, oxidized wine to its natural state so you can save the rest of that bottle you thought was gonna go to waste.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "OMG!!!! This works. I love wine, but have terrible allergies to the histamines, sulfites, and preservatives in wine. I actually use one wand for two glasses of wine. I was very skeptical, but it works like a dream! Thank you PureWine. This is really a breakthrough for me." —Penny Froh

    Get a three-pack from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in larger packs).

    5. A set of Bond Touch bracelets to help you and loved ones stay connected even when you're far apart. When you touch your bracelet, no matter where they are, they'll feel a vibration on their's to let them know you're thinking about them <3

    Reviewer wearing the bracelet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is an excellent gift for someone who you may be experiencing long distance with: a significant other, for a child who just went to college, etc. No matter how far they are from you, as long as their Bluetooth device is nearby, you’ll be able to send them a pulse letting them know you are thinking about them without them having to pick up the phone and read a text. What a great idea!" —Jennifer Thompson

    Get them from Amazon for $138.

    6. A leakproof pet water bottle that makes it easy to keep your pooch hydrated on walks or long drives. The top even seals shut so you can throw it in your bag without worrying about spills.

    A little dog drinking from the water bottle
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My little guy loves this thing. I love how easy it is to use and easy to carry. I have an extra small dog so the small size is more than plenty for him. I love that the unused water can go back in the bottle without spilling everywhere." —Marie Rich

    Get it from Amazon for $16.98+ (available in two sizes and three colors).

    FYI, we also have a roundup of pet products that must've been designed by geniuses.

    7. A portable, cordless electric razor — it's the perfect compact option to travel with. You can use it on both wet *and* dry skin, and the blades are specially designed to capture hair at all angles while preventing cuts and avoiding skin irritation.

    Reviewer holding the small, portable, cordless electric razor
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this thing so much! If you are in a rush or if you don’t want to shave your armpits or the hair on your armpits is too short to shave, this thing is perfect. I wear tank tops to work every day so I always make sure that my underarms are shaved and this has saved me so much razor burn. You can also use it on your bikini line, legs, and your arms! It’s super easy to clean, too, and I have taken it on multiple airplanes. Extremely happy with this purchase, I actually just got my coworker the same one!" —Kasey Mogavero

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    8. A super cool faux book display that's secretly hollow so you can use it to hide ugly cords and cables that don't really fit with the aesthetic of your space.

    Four photos which show how from the front, the display looks like a stack of books but from the back it&#x27;s actually empty
    Amazon

    Covogoods is a Utah-based, woman-founded small business that specializes in storage solutions crafted from up-cycled books.

    Not every display will have the exact books shown above but if you want to check out the titles ahead of time, select '"YES, preview books" when checking out and enable Amazon notifications so the seller can send you a pic!

    Promising review: "This is perfect for hiding our router and accessories in our bookcase. Love it!" —supergirl

    Get it from Covogoods on Amazon Handmade for $29.

    9. A cruelty-free Glossier eyebrow gel for anyone who wants an easy and amazingly effective way to thicken, fluff, fill in, and groom their brows *without* them getting stiff and flaky. All it takes is one quick swipe to make everyone jealous of your eyebrows, thanks to the tinted gel formula and mascara-like wand!

    Model applies the gel to eyebrow
    Closeup of a model's eyebrows before and after using the gel, showing how much thicker and fulled in it makes them.
    Glossier

    Promising review: "I’ve always wanted something mild to enhance my brows as my hair is dirty blond and my eyebrows are thin/light. This product is PERFECT! I used the blond color and it is the perfect shade for everyday use along with wearing it to go out. Extremely happy with this purchase!" —Kim

    Get it from Glossier or Sephora for $17 (available in seven shades).

    Check out one BuzzFeeder's full review of the Glossier brow gel.

    10. A portable paw washer that'll help you keep your pup from tracking mud all around your home after walks and potty time. The inside bristles are super soft, so your pooch won't mind the lil' paw massage, and the whole thing is easily portable so you can bring it to the dog park to keep your car from getting trashed on the way home.

    A dog dipping their visibly dirty paws into the paw washer and showing how clean they are after
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Honestly so happy I bought this. My husband would get frustrated trying to clean the dogs' paws off when the yard gets muddy and I would end up cleaning mud off of our furniture. This is so much easier and even our finicky dogs allow us to use it with virtually no struggle. Easy to empty and refill, feels sturdy." —Jessica S

    Get it from Amazon for $17.94+ (available in three sizes and four colors).

    11. And some waterproof dog shoes to protect your puppers from irritating their paws. The shoes expand to fit their specific paw size and have two adjustable and reflective straps to ensure a tight fit.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was so skeptical that my dog would actually wear these, but I put them on and immediately took him out to play fetch. Once he realized that he could run and jump with them on, he was sold. It snowed a few days later and we put them on again and ended up walking six miles without any sore or red spots on his feet after. I did make it a point to not laugh at him and only put them on for fun stuff. He’s getting to the point where he knows they mean fun and will even give me his paws so I can put them on. You have to make sure that you tighten them enough, but once they are on, they should stay. I will be ordering another pair if these get run through." —emiliey

    Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in eight sizes and six colors).

    12. An amazingly effective, fume-free oven cleaner that'll tear through years and years of baked-on crud so all you have to do is easily wipe it clean.

    Before and after photo of a visibly dirty oven that looks perfectly clean after using the cleaner
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Simply UNBELIEVABLE. Fume-free and no gloves needed, but dissolves ANYTHING cooked on! I had not cleaned my oven EVER. I simply sprayed it on, shut the door overnight, and wiped it off with paper towels. Now I don't have to dread cleaning the oven ever again! I can use this for everyday spot cleaning. I also used this on a broiler pan that would not scrub clean, even with steel wool. My Crock-Pot recipe leaked over the bowl and burned on inside heating chamber; I just sprayed, covered, wiped in morning. I plan on using this to clean the grill and I'm sure it will be a breeze.” —Andrew J.

    Get it from Amazon for $8.98.

    Check out some other products that'll rescue your messy house.

    13. An Ecotools makeup-removing shampoo to make your dirty brushes, applicators, and sponges look like the day they were just born instead of being covered in a bunch of leftover residue you'd rather not rub all over your face.

    The visibly dark and dirty makeup sponge before using the shampoo and the same sponge visibly cleaner and its original color
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Well, I can happily say that this cleaner does a bang-up job! My brushes were saturated with old color, to the point that I thought I might need to spring for a new set. Aside from just looking bad, though, all that old color was probably affecting pigment and application any time I used them. A little of this cleaner, a handful of seconds working it in and rinsing, and my brushes look practically as good as the day I bought them! Saved me a ton of money in new brushes, and it didn't take away from my being-lazy time!" —J

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99.

    14. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner if you're looking for a hands-off solution that'll banish the foul odor coming from your sink so you don't have to get up close and personal with last week's rotting veggies. This stuff will bubble and fizz through the grime while you just stand back and wish you'd gotten it sooner.

    gif of blue foam coming out of sink
    www.youtube.com

    Here's all you have to you do: Run some hot water, pop one of the packets in your disposal, let it foam, then wait for the foam to fully disappear. Garbage disposal = clean and odor free.

    Promising review: "Works like a charm! These are pretty cool! I was a little skeptical but I followed the easy-to-use directions and it worked just like the product said it would. Foamed up and cleaned the drain!! Smell removed!!" —Jennifer K

    Get two packs of four from Amazon for $9.88 (also available in bigger multipacks).

    15. A versatile clay mask to give those pores a *deep* cleansing, help clear breakouts, accelerate healing, and nourish your skin so it feels nice and refreshed. Some reviewers even use it on their hair!

    reviewer wearing the mask on their 4C hair
    reviewer with cheek breakouts before using the mask and then noticeably clearer cheeks after using the mask consistently
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    P.S. this stuff works best when mixed with apple cider vinegar!

    Promising review: "I bought this because of TikTok and do not regret it. I have really sensitive skin so I was a bit skeptical at first. I used it for about the minimum time and I could not move my face. When I took it off I was shocked and worried because my entire face looked like it was burned and I had welts on my outer cheeks. If this happens to you, don’t freak out! It goes away in less than 30 minutes. The next day my acne had completely disappeared and my skin looked glowy. Normally when I do a face mask I can’t tell any difference, but with this it was super noticeable. This will be my go-to face mask from now on." —kk

    Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in two sizes).

    16. A fast-acting spot-removing spray — it works so well, you won't have to go into a panic every time you have a destructive-looking spill. No rinsing or vacuuming necessary, just spray and blot, and it'll come right out!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It’s a miracle in a bottle. My German shepherd mix decided to pull a black fountain pen out of my purse and chew it to pieces on my beige carpet while I was sleeping — this cleaner lifted the stain and now it’s like the devastation my dog caused never happened! As soon as I saw it lifting the ink, I got back on Amazon and bought more bottles. I will never let myself run out of this. I’ve become that weird lady who goes around singing the praises of a cleaning product. No regrets." —L. Logan

    Get a 32-ounce bottle from Amazon for $6.65+ (available in three sizes and multipacks).

    Be sure to take a look at some more cleaning products with jaw-dropping results.

    17. A bottle of Thayers witch hazel toner to tone and hydrate your skin with fresh-smelling rosewater, organic witch hazel extract, and soothing aloe vera. It can help keep acne under control while reducing redness and inflammation — but be sure to do a patch test before applying it to your entire face just to be on the safe side.

    AnaMaria Glavan/BuzzFeed

    Here's what previous BuzzFeed editor AnaMaria Glavan has to say about it:

    "I have combination skin that's prone to redness (especially around my cheeks and nose, with the latter being really annoying), plus the occasional pimple. After two weeks of regularly using this toner in my evening routine, I barely need concealer to cover the Crayola redness under my nostrils. PLUS! It's super effective as spot treatment. This stuff attacks your pimples with the same vendetta that Buffy used to destroy vampires: It works that well."

    Get it from Amazon for $9.49+ (available in five scents and unscented).

    Check out AnaMaria's full review of Thayer's alcohol-free original witch hazel toner here. Also, if you've got peeling or flaking skin that you can't rid of, check out these underrated products for dry skin that actually work.

    18. A dip clip that attaches right to your car's air vent so you can easily squeeze a meal in on the road without spilling sauce all over the inside of your cup holder.

    Reviewer dunking a nugget into some sauce in the sauce holder
    amazon.com

    They'll fit onto horizontal or vertical air vents *and* can hold sauce packs from all popular fast food chains!

    Promising review: "I love this in my car! It stays in place and lets me do all the dipping I want while I drive without making a mess." —krystie

    Get two from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four colors and in multipacks).

    19. Some nail and cuticle oil made from jojoba oil, sweet almond oil, and vitamin E that'll help soften cuticles and strengthen nails when used daily.

    Visibly rough nails before using the oil and the same nails looking smooth after using the oil
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had peeling, weak nails for years. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month while I was religiously applying it two-three times a day in February. I was really seeing great improvements, so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" —Diana

    Get it from Amazon for $9.90+ (available in three sizes).

    20. A bidet toilet attachment because the time has come to ~bidet~ sincere farewell to fully relying on toilet paper. This attachment is easy to install (no plumber needed!), will help you cut down your TP usage, and will make you feel so much cleaner and refreshed after going #2.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was a little skeptical about transitioning to this type of bum cleaning, but now I don't know what took me so long. It just wasn't on my radar until COVID-19 and the toilet paper rush made me start wondering what I would do without TP. Now that TP is back on the shelves, I am staying with my TUSHY! It is a great product. Easy to install. Very cost effective. Regular water temp is not an issue at all. I was worried about cold water, but no problems. I used to be one of those people who thought this was just weird, but not anymore. Use the TUSHY then pat dry. Wash your pat cloths with the laundry." —Charles

    Get it from Tushy on Amazon for $69+ (available in four colors).

    21. A sleek rotating rack so you can hang a bunch of towels in one place instead of letting them pile up on the floor.

    the rotating hanging rack towel bar mounted on a bathroom wall with linen towels hanging from several of its bars
    Holistic Habitat

    Heads up! You will have to buy your own screws to mount this towel rack.

    Holistic Habitat is a woman-owned small business dedicated to all your home decor needs! They also donate 5-15% of profits to social causes and education initiatives in the US.

    Promising review: "It was an easy setup for my partner, and it looks great in our 1950's sea foam green ceramic bathroom. Highly recommend if you need extra towel hanging space." —Mo

    Get it from Holistic Habitat for $99.

    22. And some flat, wireless sleep headphones because trying to sleep with regular earbuds in is all fun and games until you roll over on your side. With these, you can stream audio via Bluetooth, block out external sound, and sleep much more comfortably than with tiny pieces of plastic pressing into your ears and tumbling out every time you change positions.

    Reviewer wearing the sleep headphones while laying down
    Reviewer wearing the sleep headphones while laying down
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok, and since I have so much trouble finding quality headphones I decided to try it. I’m very happy with the sound quality and comfort of these. I’m able to fall asleep to my music or podcast without having to limit myself to sleeping on my back or losing an ear bud in my bed in the middle of the night. It makes working out easier as well. The value is worth the quality. I would recommend." —Thunder Muffin

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in a variety of colors). 

    23. A set of decorative hinges perfect for turning even the most boring garage door into something much more charming — without breaking the bank. Plus, they're magnetic so you won't even have to bust out the drill to get them installed and looking fab.

    A plain garage door and then the same garage door with decorative hinges and windows
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The only thing I don’t like is that kids think they are real and walk up and try to hang on the handles, which obviously just come right off. I have to admit it’s hysterical, it does teach the kids to quit messing around with things they shouldn’t because they think they break them... it’s downright comical. Other than that, you would never know they are magnetic. They stay on, you can pull them off easily to wash the doors and then just put right back on. Heavy rains and they didn’t come off. It’s -20 degrees outside now, and they're still stuck on with no problems. I got three sets — one double door and one single door, looks perfect." —GSDHouse4

    Get it from Amazon for $13.67+ (available in three styles).

    Looking for more products to help you get an easy home makeover? Look no further.

    24. A tube of Grip Clean perfect for anyone who works with their hands all day long and needs something a little more heavy-duty than regular soap. It's tough on grease, oil, ink, odors, and more — without relying on harsh chemicals. This stuff is made from only natural ingredients like coconut and olive oils, so even those with sensitive skin can use it regularly without winding up with dry, cracked, or irritated hands.

    A photo of really dirty hands and then the same hands looking much cleaner after using the Grip Clean
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I work for the railroad and I am always getting my hands dirty! I could never seem to find anything that worked. Also, I live in Utah so when it starts getting cold my hands dry out. Well, with Grip Clean that doesn’t happen! I have my coworkers coming to my locker asking to get some soap since the soap we have at doesn't work as well as Grip Clean!" —Nick

    Get it from Amazon for $11.50 (available in two sizes).

    25. And a keychain car escape tool that can cut through seat belts and break car windows because it's always better to be prepared.

    Model gripping the keychain which is hooked to the rearview mirror in a car
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I work in the medical and rescue field and have to say this is a great product to have on your keychain. One of the concerns I had when buying this was the breakaway portion of the device itself but that was an unfounded fear. This is something that will save your life if you are ever trapped in your own vehicle as it will stay connected to your keys in the ignition which means that you will be able to reach it without a major issue. It will not easily detach without you pulling it off which means will be available where you want it when you need it. I have nothing negative to say about this and have bought one for my wife as well to have." —Aizrec!

    Get it from Amazon for $9.30.

    26. A pop-up collapsible tent — it folds down so small, you can just sling it over your shoulder! When you're ready to use it, just pull on the cords and the tent will pop right up with *no assembly required*! It works on any surface — including grass and sand — and has a built-in zippered door in case you want a lil' privacy. Reviewers say it really holds up in wind too.

    Outdoor Master

    Promising review: "We should have gotten this years ago! With kids playing soccer and baseball, I used to have to find spots to hide in the shade in order not to get sunburn every Saturday. With this easy-to-set-up tent, I can enjoy time outdoor watching the kids. We used this at the beach and it was a breeze to set up!" —GW

    Get it from Outdoor Master for $84.99 (originally $129.99; available in three colors).

    27. A stealthy storage ottoman no one will know is secretly extra storage for blankets, toys, and anything else you don't want cluttering up your living room.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Needed storage for puzzles and throws. The size is great and both items fit in perfectly. Plus a good spot to sit and put on my shoes before going out. Love the linen fabric covering, it looks great in front of the bookcase.

    UPDATE: The storage space in my original purchase was so perfect I bought a second one for my bedroom. The space is perfect for storing my extra bedding and sheets. I just love the extra storage it gives me, and it looks good too." —Granny

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in four colors and two sizes).

    And if you like the look of this, head on over to our picks for the best storage items disguised as decor.

    28. An easily-washable drip catcher for anyone whose sink area is always drenched after a dishwashing session.

    drip catcher placed around kitchen sink's faucet
    the drip catcher in a variety of colors
    Hustle Sew Shop/Etsy

    Hustle Sew Shop is a small Etsy shop based in Saint Helens, Oregon.

    Promising review: "LOVE these splash catchers! They save me from having to chase the puddles that form around the base of our faucet before they start creeping over the counter. So reasonably priced, made well with neatly finished edges, and packaged with gift-ready care." —Alina

    Get it from Hustle Sew Shop on Etsy for $13.50+ (available in four sizes and six colors).

    29. Some weatherproof, battery-operated motion sensing night lights so you don't stub your toe for like the millionth time when all you wanted was a glass of water in the middle of the night. No professional installation needed — you can just stick them on!

    An LED light on the wall of a staircase
    Night lights installed on the wall where are there are no outlets
    Amazon, Amazon

    These little lights are AA battery-operated (not included, but you can grab some here) and can be stuck anywhere (just grab some Command strips!).

    Promising review: "We have a short set of steps from the house into the attached garage that have always been dark and a little hard to see clearly in certain situations. These lights have been a perfect solution. They activate quite well and at a good distance, and put out a really nice amount of light. They also seem well made. I mounted one with the adhesive strip, and one with the screws (both included) and they are equally secure. They couldn't be easier to install and use right away. My whole family appreciates them." —Driveforce

    Get it from Amazon for $10.99 (also available in a three-pack). 

    30. And finally, a rechargeable lighter to make running out of lighter fluid a thing of the past!

    buzzfeed editor using the lighter to light a candle
    the red rechargeable lighter
    Heather Braga / BuzzFeed, Amazon

    Promising review: "This is seriously the coolest device of my holiday. It makes lighting candles a breeze. Yes, there is a weird crackling noise, but that's a super minor annoyance. It's a super intuitive device. Plus the lighter with the USB (included), charge for a bit, then pop it open and light ALL THE THINGS; well, candles. I don't know how well it lights cigarettes or whatever. However, for my personal intended use, it's awesome!" —Jee W

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in twelve colors/styles).