30 Ingenious Products You'll Wish You'd Ordered Long, Long Ago

Promising review: "I’ve always wanted something mild to enhance my brows as my hair is dirty blond and my eyebrows are thin/light. This product is PERFECT! I used the blond color and it is the perfect shade for everyday use along with wearing it to go out. Extremely happy with this purchase!" —Kim

Get it from Glossier or Sephora for $17 (available in seven shades).

Check out one BuzzFeeder's full review of the Glossier brow gel.

