1. A lovely smelling odor-eliminating spray — it's seriously powerful when it comes to helping pet banish smells and stains both new and old. And when it's done, it'll leave behind the scent of fresh-squeezed oranges instead of irritating chemicals.
While reviewers love the way this stuff deals with gross smells, they warn not to spray it directly on pets as some may find it irritating.
Promising review: "LOVE this stuff! Great smell, and stains come right out! New puppy went frequently in one room. That room stunk even after using almost a whole bottle of a different cleaner! I sprayed one time with this, and all the smell was gone! In the pics, the before is of a puppy accident after cleanup with paper towels, and the after picture shows how it looked after using Angry Orange." —Jamie L Stewart
2. A digital meat thermometer so you can stop hemming and hawing over whether or not your chicken is cooked enough and quit losing precious juice from your steaks every time you cut them open to check on the middle. Now you can just stick this lil' guy in and get an instant temperature reading!
Promising review: "I purchased this after having issues with three of my meat thermometers. Two of them only went to 120 degrees! I had no idea if my chicken was thoroughly cooked or overcooked, so I decided to purchase this instant-read thermometer, and, boy, am I happy I did! Works like a charm and reads your meat temperature in seconds. I highly recommend! And yes, I threw all my other thermometers away." —Mary H.
3. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence — a lightweight face serum that could repair, hydrate, and rejuvenate the skin, helping to heal acne scars, fade dark spots, and smooth fine lines. It's designed for all skin types, and reviewers love how gentle and effective it is — with many seeing results within the first few uses!
Promising review: "I’m legitimately shocked by this product! I think this is the best thing I’ve ever put on my face. I have super sensitive skin, and I gave myself a retinol burn. I had huge dry patches all over my face, and it was so uncomfortable. I ordered this, and after using it for one day, my face wasn’t red anymore. I’ve been using it for three days, and the fine lines I had on my forehead and smile lines are hardly visible, and I have no more dry patches on my face anywhere. I’m amazed. I can’t wait to see what this continues to do for my skin. If you’re thinking about buying this, here’s your sign — get it!!!" —Colleen Barringer
4. A pet hair remover to help anyone who can never seem to get all of their pet's fur off of their clothes and furniture. This thing has over 101K 5-star reviews for a reason! Just roll it over your fuzz-covered item of choice, and watch it lift the fur RIGHT OFF.
Promising review: "If I could give this product six stars, I would. My husband and I use it almost every day. We have three furry dogs and six fluffy cats, which makes for A LOT of hair. We were using a lint roller before we bought our ChomChom Roller. The lint roller didn't work very well and had to be replaced. We have had our ChomChom Roller for months and it still works just as well as it did when we first got it. We can actually invite our friends over now without worrying about all the pet hair." —Morgan Willis
5. A dual-head undercoat rake brush that seems to magically yet gently and smoothly remove mats and help you deal with your furry friends' shedding — especially if your pets have thick, long fur that you struggle to keep up with.
Promising review: "Game changer! I can't believe I went so long without this dog brush. I own a German 'shedder' and if you own one too, you know the hair struggle is real. It's like living in a never-ending snow globe of fur. I've tried other brushes that promise the moon but do nothing more than waste money. Not this one! It's like a magic wand for dog hair. With each swipe, it's like I'm peeling away a layer of fluffy clouds.
It's not one of those brushes that cling onto the fur for dear life. Cleaning it is a breeze. Just a quick shake and it's ready for action again. No more wrestling with tangled fur. If you've got a German shepherd in your life, this dog brush is a blessing. It simplifies life, keeps the fur at bay, and turns grooming into a tail-wagging good time. Your couch, bed, and rugs will thank you!" —Elaine
6. An extra-strength retainer cleaner tablets for fighting off odors and buildup from retainers/mouth guards/dentures/Invisaligns. Simply soak for 15 minutes daily or as needed to remove discoloration, stains, plaque, stubborn odors, and tartar.
Promising review: "I really loved this product. I am currently waiting for a new Invisalign set. My old Invisalign needed to be cleaned. I read the reviews and decided to purchase. OMG it worked! There was a fresh taste and they were clean. I wished I had found this product sooner. I did let them soak overnight, only because I had been wearing them for the last four months. Nothing happened to the Invisalign; there was no weakness or anything — just very clean and fresh. If I could have given the product 10 stars, I would have." —Lisa R.
7. An indoor insect trap that uses a UV light to attract bugs, a fan to suck them in when they get too close, and sticky glue boards to trap them inside. It looks much nicer than most indoor bug traps and does a great job reducing the number of mosquitos, fruit flies, and other insects trying to invade your home.
It's also a great alternative to other sticky traps that sometimes unintentionally trap rodents, leading to a cruel and inhumane death.
Promising review: "This is an amazing product! I woke up in the middle of the night with itching on my hand and face. Now, I live in south Mississippi, and anyone who lives here knows that our mosquito population is healthy! So, I researched and found this product. It had good reviews, so I bought it. Let me tell you, this thing is nothing short of amazing!
The first night, it caught four mosquitoes in my bedroom. The second night, five in my daughter's room. I set it in all four bedrooms for over a week and caught mosquitoes in all rooms. In the kitchen/living room — six mosquitoes, two house flies, and three fruit fly-looking things in one night. I turn it on every night somewhere in the house and it catches mosquitos....every night. Bottom line, it works very very well! If you see one mosquito in your house, there are likely dozens, and every time you open the door, more come in. Buy it, it works!" —Vincent
8. A versatile chop, slice, and dice unit here to simplify your meal prepping! Forget chopping your veggies one by one and having to clean a cutting board when you can just toss 'em in this device! And when you're done, just pop out the interchangeable blades and throw 'em in the dishwasher!
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food, and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
9. A portable car vacuum you'll definitely want on hand for dealing with on-the-go spills as well as the mud and sand that inevitably find their way into your vehicle no matter what you do.
It's only 2.4 lbs, comes with three different-sized attachments, and plugs into your vehicle's 12-V Aux outlet.
Promising review: "This portable vacuum is ammmmmazing! I love all of the attachments to get the hard-to-reach spots! It gets the job done! TikTok made me buy it! If you are on the fence about this one... do it! Hit that 'buy now' button. You will not be disappointed. Never putting quarters in a timed vacuum again. There is never enough time, and you rush around trying to beat the timer. Or is that just me? Haha" —Abigail
10. A cushioned bath pillow to ensure that your head *and* back are both as comfy as possible while you enjoy some much-deserved relaxation time in the tub.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this!!! Five stars all the way! I love soaking in baths but always had to use two or more towels every time to cushion my tailbone / neck from crunching against the hard tub. With this bath bed though, I am relaxing in delightful comfort the entire time and no longer have any pressure on my tailbone or head against the hard surface. Feels like I’m laying on a cloud." —Ashley
11. A clip-on silicone colander for taking the ~strain~ out of straining noodles. It's flexible, cleans up easy, and can be attached to cookware of almost any size!
Here's why BuzzFeed market editor Abby Kass loves this:
"I recently picked one of these up, and it is such a game changer. I have hated using a colander so much. It's so bulky, hard to use, and takes SO much time to clean. This solves all those problems. I've clipped it on various pots and pans, and it's fit every single one. It makes it ridiculously easy to strain the water out of the pasta and even the excess fat from ground beef. I'm throwing my old colander away because it will never be used now that I have this genius tool!"
Promising review: "Love, love, love this pasta strainer!!! My husband and I hate cleaning out the strainer, so I ordered this to make life easier. OMG, does it make life easier!!! If this ever breaks, I’ll be ordering another! It’s very sturdy and easy to use. Absolutely love it!" —Freyja
12. An easy-to-use heated beard straightener (with three heat levels) if you want a straighter beard or find it easier to trim after straightening. All you have to do is comb it through your beard like a magic wand to groom it in a single stroke, no beard oil necessary! Plus, it can also double as a hair straightener!
It also comes with a wooden comb and a travel bag.
Promising review: "I purchased this item because I have a short/medium beard that’s more often curly than not. Looked at similar items that cost three or four times the price of this one. I have had this comb for a couple of weeks now, and it’s working beautifully. I normally use it to straighten my beard before trimming — making a more even cut. Even if I keep it curly after, the trim just looks better." —Laz
