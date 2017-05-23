This Is Some Of The Fake News Circulating About The Manchester Arena Blast

Twitter

This image went viral after being posted by a Twitter account connected to the GamerGate movement. It attracted thousands of retweets and dozens of comments from people trying to help the user find their "son" who had been at Manchester Arena and offer him a place to stay.

In reality this image appears to be a photograph of a YouTuber who posts videos under the name ReportOfTheWeek. As is often the case after terror attacks, trolls are keen to spread false images and cause trouble by exploiting the desire to help others during a crisis. Several similar fake tweets featuring photos of supposed missing persons have also gone viral in the aftermath of the incident.