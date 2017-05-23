This Is Some Of The Fake News Circulating About The Manchester Arena Blast

1. There was not a gunman outside Oldham hospital.
2. This man was not caught up in the apparent terror attack at Manchester Arena.
3. This little boy who "went missing" following the Manchester explosion is actually a model posing for a 2014 article about fashion lines made for people with Down syndrome.
4. There were images circulating on social media purporting to be Ariana Grande backstage in the moments after the explosion. This is not true – the photo is of Grande on set in 2015 during filming of the television show Scream Queens. The image is one of a series of photos found here. Many of the initial tweets have since been deleted.
5. People are making up fake "missing friends" in order to generate retweets on Twitter. There are multiple reports of missing persons call-outs being debunked.
