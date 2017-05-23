Sections

This Is Some Of The Fake News Circulating About The Manchester Arena Blast

A possible terror attack has claimed the lives of at least 19 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. Here are the claims you shouldn't believe about the incident.

Jim Waterson
Jim Waterson
BuzzFeed UK Political Editor
Brad Esposito
Brad Esposito
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

1. There was not a gunman outside Oldham hospital.

The Daily Express and Daily Star ran articles claiming a gunman had been spotted outside The Royal Oldham Hospital, which is situated on the edge of Greater Manchester – eight miles away from Manchester Arena, where the apparent terror attack took place.

Despite their headlines, which were quickly shared on social media, the stories were all seemingly sourced back to one incredibly viral Facebook post claiming a man was outside the hospital with a gun.
The Daily Express and Daily Star ran articles claiming a gunman had been spotted outside The Royal Oldham Hospital, which is situated on the edge of Greater Manchester – eight miles away from Manchester Arena, where the apparent terror attack took place.

Despite their headlines, which were quickly shared on social media, the stories were all seemingly sourced back to one incredibly viral Facebook post claiming a man was outside the hospital with a gun.

However the local police force confirmed that they went to the hospital only to find no offences had taken place and concluded all patients were 'safe and well'.
However the local police force confirmed that they went to the hospital only to find no offences had taken place and concluded all patients were "safe and well".

The Daily Express later updated their story with a new headline denying the original claim about a gunman. The new version of the article included a stern quote from Oldham council saying the local authority has 'no information' to support the idea a gunman was present while urging people to 'only trust or share official sources of information'.
The Daily Express later updated their story with a new headline denying the original claim about a gunman. The new version of the article included a stern quote from Oldham council saying the local authority has "no information" to support the idea a gunman was present while urging people to "only trust or share official sources of information".

2. This man was not caught up in the apparent terror attack at Manchester Arena.

This image went viral after being posted by a Twitter account connected to the GamerGate movement. It attracted thousands of retweets and dozens of comments from people trying to help the user find their 'son' who had been at Manchester Arena and offer him a place to stay.

In reality this image appears to be a photograph of a YouTuber who posts videos under the name ReportOfTheWeek. As is often the case after terror attacks, trolls are keen to spread false images and cause trouble by exploiting the desire to help others during a crisis. Several similar fake tweets featuring photos of supposed missing persons have also gone viral in the aftermath of the incident.
This image went viral after being posted by a Twitter account connected to the GamerGate movement. It attracted thousands of retweets and dozens of comments from people trying to help the user find their "son" who had been at Manchester Arena and offer him a place to stay.

In reality this image appears to be a photograph of a YouTuber who posts videos under the name ReportOfTheWeek. As is often the case after terror attacks, trolls are keen to spread false images and cause trouble by exploiting the desire to help others during a crisis. Several similar fake tweets featuring photos of supposed missing persons have also gone viral in the aftermath of the incident.

3. This little boy who "went missing" following the Manchester explosion is actually a model posing for a 2014 article about fashion lines made for people with Down syndrome.

EVERYONE PLEASE RETWEET THIS HELP ME! THIS MY LITTLE BROTHER FRANK WE WENT TO THE CONCERT TONIGHT IN #Manchester &… https://t.co/vVT1o8LGeA
Kylie Manser @KylieManser1

EVERYONE PLEASE RETWEET THIS HELP ME! THIS MY LITTLE BROTHER FRANK WE WENT TO THE CONCERT TONIGHT IN #Manchester &… https://t.co/vVT1o8LGeA

World's 1st clothing line for people w/Down syndrome launches! #kickstarter http://t.co/ictGP29PMp @BestKickstarter
Downs Designs Dreams @DwnsDesigns

World's 1st clothing line for people w/Down syndrome launches! #kickstarter http://t.co/ictGP29PMp @BestKickstarter

4. There were images circulating on social media purporting to be Ariana Grande backstage in the moments after the explosion. This is not true – the photo is of Grande on set in 2015 during filming of the television show Scream Queens. The image is one of a series of photos found here. Many of the initial tweets have since been deleted.

Fake News! This is NOT Ariana Grande in Manchester. It's from a filmset in 2015. Stay safe!
Julian Paul @bildschirmspiel

Fake News! This is NOT Ariana Grande in Manchester. It's from a filmset in 2015. Stay safe!

5. People are making up fake "missing friends" in order to generate retweets on Twitter. There are multiple reports of missing persons call-outs being debunked.

teens are making up fake 'missing' friends at the ariana grande concert to get RT's. this is so dystopian
jack wagner @jackdwagner

teens are making up fake 'missing' friends at the ariana grande concert to get RT's. this is so dystopian

This is a developing story and this post will be updated as required...

Jim Waterson is a politics editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Jim Waterson at jim.waterson@buzzfeed.com.

Brad Esposito is a news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Contact Brad Esposito at bradley.esposito@buzzfeed.com.

