Police Say "A Number" Of People Killed At Ariana Grande Concert In Manchester

Police near the Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion.

Multiple people were killed Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, after a "serious incident" involving loud noises, police said.



Greater Manchester Police confirmed that there had been "a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured." It was not immediately clear what caused the incident, though multiple people reported hearing loud explosions or bangs in the area.

Video from the scene appear to show people trying to escape the venue shortly after incident.