Police Say "A Number" Of People Killed At Ariana Grande Concert In Manchester

Emergency services are dealing with a major incident at the Manchester Arena following reports of an explosion.

Originally posted on
Updated on
Jim Dalrymple II
Jim Dalrymple II
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Police near the Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion.
Joel Goodman/LNP/REX/Shutterstock

Police near the Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion.

Multiple people were killed Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, after a "serious incident" involving loud noises, police said.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that there had been "a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured." It was not immediately clear what caused the incident, though multiple people reported hearing loud explosions or bangs in the area.

Video from the scene appear to show people trying to escape the venue shortly after incident.

EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY😭
♡♡ @hannawwh

EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY😭

Reply Retweet Favorite

Sam Ward, a witness who tweeted video from a nearby apartment, told the BBC News that he "heard quite a loud bang."

"We saw about five or six ambulances lining up by Manchester central fire station as if they were getting ready to be called in," Ward said. "Previous to that there were lots of tactical aid unit vans rushing up and down the street, lots of armed response vans. Police were all over the place and the fire brigade were then deployed. About ten minutes after that the entire convoy of ambulances just started to roll on the arena in a huge convoy.”

Police near the Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion.
Joel Goodman/LNP/REX/Shutterstock

Police near the Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion.

Video from the scene showed heavily armed and armored police moving through the area.

Armed police seem to be working to clear the area around the arena. Armed response officers are running to check th… https://t.co/ScDZREhp9Y
Adam McClean @AdamMcCleanITV

Armed police seem to be working to clear the area around the arena. Armed response officers are running to check th… https://t.co/ScDZREhp9Y

Reply Retweet Favorite

Following the incident, large crowds of people remained in the arena, some of whom told BuzzFeed News there were unable to get home because trains weren't running. Police also had large areas cordoned off.

Huge area of the town centre around the arena is cordoned off.
Hannah Al-Othman @HannahAlOthman

Huge area of the town centre around the arena is cordoned off.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Images from the scene also appeared to show people emerging with injuries.

A man with injuries is helped outside the Manchester Arena Monday night.
Joel Goodman/LNP/REX/Shutterstock

A man with injuries is helped outside the Manchester Arena Monday night.

This is a developing story. Check back later and follow @BuzzFeedNews on Twitter for updates.

Jim Dalrymple is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Jim Dalrymple II at jim.dalrymple@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

