Police Say "A Number" Of People Killed At Ariana Grande Concert In Manchester

Multiple people were killed Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, after a "serious incident" involving loud noises, police said.
Greater Manchester Police confirmed that there had been "a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured." It was not immediately clear what caused the incident, though multiple people reported hearing loud explosions or bangs in the area.
Video from the scene appear to show people trying to escape the venue shortly after incident.
Sam Ward, a witness who tweeted video from a nearby apartment, told the BBC News that he "heard quite a loud bang."
"We saw about five or six ambulances lining up by Manchester central fire station as if they were getting ready to be called in," Ward said. "Previous to that there were lots of tactical aid unit vans rushing up and down the street, lots of armed response vans. Police were all over the place and the fire brigade were then deployed. About ten minutes after that the entire convoy of ambulances just started to roll on the arena in a huge convoy.”
Video from the scene showed heavily armed and armored police moving through the area.
Following the incident, large crowds of people remained in the arena, some of whom told BuzzFeed News there were unable to get home because trains weren't running. Police also had large areas cordoned off.
Images from the scene also appeared to show people emerging with injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back later and follow @BuzzFeedNews on Twitter for updates.
