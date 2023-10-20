Treat Yourself To One Of These 36 Products That’ll Pretty Much Revolutionize Your Beauty Routine

1. Elizabeth Mott's Thank Me Later Eye Primer which will help make sure that smoky eye (that you spent way longer on than you'd like to admit) actually lasts through the night instead of melting off your face as soon as you walk out the door.
Promising review: "So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high-end to low — MAC, Lorac, Urban Decay...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. I use this primer and my shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I'm lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you Elizabeth Mott for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
2. And a long-lasting Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray that'll protect all your hard work and prevent it from smudging or fading. 🙌🏼 Honestly the only explanation for this is that it is some magical potion.
BuzzFeed shopping editor Jenae Sitzes has this and absolutely loves it, "I first put this setting spray to the test for a wedding that involved taking many trains in and out of Manhattan on a hot day and being in crowded rooms where airflow was ~limited~. As such, I was sweating up a storm, but my makeup looked *flawless* by the time I got home that night — all thanks to this Urban Decay setting spray that I knew after one use I'd be repurchasing. I'm new to setting sprays, so it felt weird at first to spray something *on top* of my carefully crafted makeup look, but it dried in no time without messing anything up. It also didn't feel heavy or sticky on my face — it didn't feel like anything at all, actually — and my makeup looked better than it ever has after hours of wear. (For reference, I have dry, sensitive skin, and it caused me no issues.)
Soon after that event, I put it to an even bigger task: surviving sweat, tears, and 12 hours of wear for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour. My makeup look (pictured above) was done by 2 p.m., and thanks to my now highly trusted Urban Decay spray, it stayed completely intact (minus the lipstick I purposefully wiped off while scarfing down post-concert pizza) until the time I got home just after 2 a.m. Here's what it endured during that timespan: multi-leg public transportation to and from the venue, waiting in lines under the blaring sun to get in, multiple meals and drinks, jumping, screaming, and literally full-on crying multiple times during the show. My liquid eyeliner, eyeshadow, non-waterproof mascara, foundation, blush, and even glitter (for the most part) were unfazed, and I owe it all to this setting spray."
Get it from Amazon for $13.60+ or Sephora for $16+ (available in two sizes).
3. A beloved-by-the-internet detangling brush to get through any of those extra stubborn tangles *without* pulling out all your hair in the process.
Promising review: "I purchased this brush three weeks ago and have used it every day. I like the brush so much I ordered three more for my adult daughters. Not only is the brush gentle on my gray hair, but it also feels like I am giving myself a head massage. Also, I appreciate the wide hand base design. I have rheumatoid arthritis and it is not always easy to grip an ordinary hairbrush. Plus, the brush is easy to clean. It truly glides through my wet hair." —ANS
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in 10 colors and two-packs).
4. And a leave-in conditioner that will finally detangle your kid's hair without damaging their luscious curls. We know it can be a battle just to have your kid let you brush their hair, so this will help you make the experience less miserable for them (and let's be honest, for you, too).
Promising review: "My granddaughters have long curly hair, and this is the first product that actually worked at getting the tangles out! Their hair was soft and no tears were shed while combing through, which to me is most important! The smell is nice and not overwhelming. Overall, this is just a great product and I will definitely be buying again!" —Danielle Bustamante
Get it from Amazon for $7.98.
5. TGIN Miracle Repairx Deep Hydrating Hair Mask For Damaged Hair made with castor oil and biotin that'll help bring your hair back from dry and damaged to healthy and hydrated. Bonus: it'll help reduce shedding and breakage!
Read more about how biotin could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.
Thank God It’s Natural (TGIN) is a small business founded by Chris-Tia Donaldson after she graduated from Harvard Law School, started her first job at a law firm and wore wigs out of frustration for the lack of hair products for natural hair. TGIN is now sold at a variety of retailers. Chris-Tia was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and until her passing in 2021, used her success to advocate for women experiencing financial difficulties and who are undergoing treatment, to highlight health disparities due to race and socio-economic factors and help through the TGIN Foundation. You can read more about her empowering story in her book This is Only a Test.
Promising review: "I LOOOOVE THIS PRODUCT LINE! I use the daily hair food to the hair mask! If you are protecting your hair and maximizing hydration these products will be your best friend!" —Mrs. Cain
Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
6. A beard straightener designed to heat up in just 30 seconds so you can tame your curly mane without wasting any time. Never thought abut straightening your beard before? Try it once, the look will really ~grow~ on you.
It has three different heat settings to accommodate different beard thicknesses!
Promising review: "Of the three beard straighteners I have had, Arkam is by far the best. The cord rotates super easy and stays out of the way. It heats up in seconds which is much faster than the other two. The bristles are made better to prevent burning. As a matter of fact, the bristles are the only part that gets hot. My beard's sides are short while the bottom is long. The Arkam handles both lengths with ease and without burns." —JT Dimmitt
Get it from Amazon for $23.65+ (available in two versions).
7. Alleyoop's pen pal so you can fix your eyeliner, lip liner, brows, and highlighter wherever you are. Remember those fun pens you had growing up with four colors in one? Yeah, this is that, but with makeup. 🤯
Alleyoop is a woman-owned small business creating compact and multi-functional makeup products!
Promising review: "This pen is amazing. I travel a lot for work, and it's so nice to just have to grab this rather than four different pieces of makeup. The fewer things I have to remember, the better!" —Rachel B.
Get it from Amazon or Alleyoop for $25 (available in three shades).
8. A set of pimple patches that are not only effective but also satisfying. Just place one of these on your pimple, go to bed, and wake up to a drastically smaller pimple — and a satisfying patch full of all the gunk it pulled out.
Mighty Patch was created in 2017 by Hero Cosmetics which is a woman-owned and Asian-owned company, founded by current CEO Ju Rhyu. Hero Cosmetics now creates cleansers, toners, pimple patches, and more.
Promising review: "I love these patches so much. I’m about to buy my third box of these. I have acne prone skin and these actually help decrease the inflammation and size of the pimple overnight. Not completely of course but it does help a good amount." —Emily
Get a 36-count from Amazon for $11.97.
9. A tube of Danessa Myricks Beauty's Colorfix Eye, Cheek, and Lip Cream Pigment so you can get rid of like half the products in your makeup bag. This long-wearing, waterproof cream does it all — eyeshadow, lip stick, and blush — that's basically a full face of makeup with one tube. Talk about magic in a bottle.
Check out a TikTok of the makeup pigment in action.
Danessa Myricks Beauty is a Black, woman-owned small biz dedicated to creating "a world of beauty for people from all races, ages, and genders." FYI, this product is cruelty-free!
Promising review: "This is my first time trying this product and I absolutely love it. It is transfer-proof and the color is very vibrant. I used it as a lipstick, eyeliner, and an eyeshadow. I have combination skin, and I have to say I’m pleased with the wearability of this product. Upon applying it, it feels like a cream, but once it dries, it becomes weightless and matte. I really loved this product because I could barely tell I was wearing anything on my face. Usually, I have a hard time finding products that are genuinely transfer-proof, smudge-proof, and weightless. I am so happy I stumbled upon this product. I also have to say that it’s pretty easy to take off as well depending on what products you use. I used the Garnier waterproof micellar water and with a few swipes there was very little smudging, and the product came right off." —whailey
Get it from Sephora for $20 (available in 47 colors and three finishes).
10. BestLan Hair Finishing Stick to tame the breakage or baby hairs that never seem to sit in their place. Say goodbye to constantly trying to blow dry them into place or going over the same section 10+ times with your straightener. With a quick swipe, you'll be looking like you spent hours on your hair.
Promising review: "I’m in love with this product! I have super curly hair that loves to frizz and now I can let it air dry, put it in a bun with no more flyaways thank God! It really isn’t crunchy at all and surprisingly it’s not greasy at all which is perfect for me with the curly hair! You won’t be sad you bought this!" —Karissa Chavez
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
11. Or an edge control gel that works so well, you can go about your day as usual without having to worry about your edges staying in place. Some reviewers even say they last up to three days if they tie their hair up when they sleep!
And just a note that you shouldn't feel pressured to lay your edges! For more on this, check out "Just A Friendly PSA That You Don't HAVE To Lay Your Edges Down If You Don't Wanna."
See it in action on TikTok here.
Promising review: "I’ve tried so many different products for my two daughters' edges. My 4-year-old daughter has 4c hair. My almost 2-year-old daughter’s hair type is to be determined because she is still growing. But it’s VERY curly. This stuff is the ONLY product I have found that slays their edges and keeps them in place ALL DAY when they are at school playing, climbing, and doing their thing. They live their best lives and their edges don’t move. And it’s great if you’re into doing different types of designs like heart edges, wavy edges, whatever. I do it all, and this product never disappoints. It also is great for holding down the hairs when doing a bun or ponytail. Very sleek look." —Jenna LeBlanc
Get it from Amazon for $4.95+ (available in six sizes).
12. Essence Cosmetics Princess False Lash Effect Mascara because idk about you, but the thought of putting on fake lashes every day sounds like ~a lot~ of work, especially when products like this exist and can give you the same look with soo much less effort.
13. A cutie octopus-shaped blackhead remover that can fit into all the weird crevices on your face to help exfoliate away anything that you can't reach with any of your other tools (or tbh fingernails). Plus, look how stinking cute this is, why wouldn't you want to have this little guy be part of your beauty routine??
14. A weekly reset mask made with hand-harvested Canadian glacial clay, bamboo charcoal, mafura oil, green tea extract, hyaluronic acid, and vitamins to provide a deep cleaning without stripping the moisture barrier. You can even use it if you have sensitive or breakout-prone skin!
Promising review: "I love to mask but have struggled finding the right one for my combination skin. This mask leaves my skin super soft, clear, and feeling really hydrated. It's helping control breakouts without any of the drying effect acne targeting product tends to have. I love it and will definitely be ordering again!" —Katherine B.
Get it from our Goodful shop for $80.
15. A smudge-proof eyeliner stamp that will literally put an end to the constant struggle of trying to get your eyeliner perfectly even. Picture this: after three attempts you finally get your left eye to be beautifully lined, only to then spend the next 20+ minutes trying to get the right eye to match…which inevitably it never really does. Once you get this eyeliner, you will n e v e r have to deal with that again!
Psst — this tool is double-sided, so you can choose the thickness of your wing, and comes with two stamp pens — one for each eye!
Promising review: "This goes on well and stays well. I cannot wing eyeliner for the life of me and this does it for me!! I just repurchased a second time and it's been almost a year since my first purchase...I use this daily! That means it lasted me almost a year. Can't beat the price point and quality for that! I also enjoy the clean ingredients. :)" —Nickel
Get a set of two from Amazon for $10.78+ (available in three styles and a multi-pack).
16. E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer so you can feel confident that the makeup you just spent a lot of time on will actually stay in place all day. Plus this primer is designed to help reduce the appearance of your pores, so your skin will look extra ~smooth~ and hydrated.
Promising review: "I can tell when I use it — fills in pores and makes a smoother finish. It’s great for the price too. I bought based on reviews and I will buy again." —M. sutphin
Get it from Amazon for $9.50.