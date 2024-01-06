25 Hair Products That Will Make You Question The Purpose Of Every Product You’ve Ever Used Before

1. TGIN Miracle Repairx Deep Hydrating Hair Mask made with castor oil and biotin that'll help bring your hair back from dry and damaged to healthy and hydrated. Bonus: it'll help reduce shedding and breakage!
Thank God It’s Natural (TGIN) is a small business founded by Chris-Tia Donaldson after she graduated from Harvard Law School, started her first job at a law firm and wore wigs out of frustration for the lack of hair products for natural hair. TGIN is now sold at a variety of retailers. Chris-Tia was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and until her passing in 2021, used her success to advocate for women experiencing financial difficulties and who are undergoing treatment, to highlight health disparities due to race and socio-economic factors and help through the TGIN Foundation. You can read more about her empowering story in her book This is Only a Test.
Promising review: "I LOOOOVE THIS PRODUCT LINE! I use the daily hair food to the hair mask! If you are protecting your hair and maximizing hydration these products will be your best friend!" —Mrs. Cain
2. And a bottle of sulfate-free biotin shampoo infused with botanical extracts to help thicken and hydrate your hair while also clarifying and cleansing product buildup on your scalp. Yeah, go ahead and just toss your other shampoo, you won't be needing it anymore.
Promising review: "I love this shampoo! I had gastric sleeve surgery and my hair was very, very thin. I started taking biotin and switched to biotin shampoo as recommended by my doctor. It doesn’t make your hair grow by washing it but it makes your hair and roots stronger. And it worked. After using the whole bottle, my hair was stronger. I had a lot of new growth that was sticking around (the previous new growth fell out early on) and my hair was getting thicker. Eight months later, my hair is back to normal. It's longer and thicker than ever. I still use it twice a week and love it! I’m not in love with the way it smells but others love it when they smell my hair." —Diane J. Huff
3. A Denman hairbrush that will help you form perfectly styled and defined curls while also detangling and reducing frizz — talk about a win–win–win–win.
Promising reviews: "TikTok made me do it. I never knew I had 3a curls until I used this brush. It evenly spreads product throughout the hair and clumps up your curls. It’s just an amazing brush!" —mariela
"I never would have believed I would go against everything I thought I knew about curls. As someone who has had a love/hate relationship with my hair, it had taken years to perfect my method of wide tooth comb in the shower and never would think to put a brush through my wet hair. After my curl expert hair stylist rocked my world by using this brush, I’ve converted! And my curls have never been more uniform, less frizzy, hold better the next day, etc. Go for it, curly one!" —Patricia
4. Or a beloved-by-the-internet detangling brush to get through any of those extra stubborn tangles *without* pulling out all your hair in the process.
Promising review: "I purchased this brush three weeks ago and have used it every day. I like the brush so much I ordered three more for my adult daughters. Not only is the brush gentle on my gray hair, but it also feels like I am giving myself a head massage. Also, I appreciate the wide hand base design. I have rheumatoid arthritis and it is not always easy to grip an ordinary hairbrush. Plus, the brush is easy to clean. It truly glides through my wet hair." —ANS
5. And! A leave-in conditioner that will finally detangle your kid's hair without damaging their luscious curls. We know it can be a battle just to have your kid let you brush their hair, so this will help you make the experience less miserable for them (and let's be honest, for you, too).
Promising review: "My granddaughters have long curly hair, and this is the first product that actually worked at getting the tangles out! Their hair was soft and no tears were shed while combing through, which to me is most important! The smell is nice and not overwhelming. Overall, this is just a great product and I will definitely be buying again!" —Danielle Bustamante
6. Elizavecca Hair Protein Treatment infused with collagen to help restore your hair. Reviewers are even saying it's comparable to Olaplex (and less than 1/3 of the price)!
Promising reviews: "As soon as I put it on my hair, it was amazing! It practically detangles itself. Will buy again. ♡" —bibi
"So I was really skeptical because my hair is very protein sensitive… I’m bleached so I wanted something to assist with breakage… I have really thick 4c hair. I shampooed and applied the product, and literally my hair instantly was super soft, and I could run my fingers through it. I pinned it up, completed my shower, and rinsed it out. No hard protein feel at all!!!! I deep-conditioned and blow dried. My hair looks and feels so good! Soft and silky. I’m definitely keeping this as part of my regimen! Try it out!!" —KB
7. OGX Locking + Coconut Curls Air Dry Cream that'll help hold your curls *without* the dreaded ~crunch~ sensation that many curl creams provide. Apply it to damp hair, scrunch, and go on with your life — couldn't get much easier than that!
Promising review: "I put some in my hair for the first time today and I'm impressed! I towel dried my hair and then put about a quarter size in my palm and spread throughout my hair, scrunched my hair, and then let it air dry. I think it did a good job at defining my waves and eliminating the serious frizz." —ninjamommy
8. Herstyler Hair Repair Serum made with hydrating argan oil, aloe vera, and vitamin E to help transform dry and damaged hair into a silky, smooth mane without all the pesky flyaways.
Promising review: "Tried this product after reading an article on Facebook about how to deal with naturally curly hair. I put it in my hair when it's wet. Let it air dry and it makes it amazingly curly. It also smells good. I get compliments regularly about how I smell good. And it's this serum. This took my hair from being frizzy and unmanageable to perfectly curly and EASY! Wish I would have found it sooner." —J. Miller
9. John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Air Dry Waves Styling Foam you just scrunch in your hair and ~head~ on your way, no heat needed! This, my friends, is the low-effort styling product of your dreams.
10. A Moroccanoil treatment that may cause your jaw to hit the floor when you see what it can do. It'll help condition, smooth frizz and flyaways, detangle, and boost shine to give you the hair transformation you've always dreamt of. Seriously, everyone is gonna be asking for your secrets.
Promising reviews: "This brand of oil is by far the best I’ve used. The fragrance, drying power, and moisturizing is just what my curly hair needs. It protects hair when using hair dryers, curlers etc. without weighing it down. It’s a great finishing product too. Use just a small amount… it goes a long way!" —Tonytex
"After years of damage my hair is at a point of no return. I started using this product nightly and after a few days I could already see a big difference. I highly recommend it." —Mom2
11. L’Oréal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water because why use anything else if you could achieve moisture, shine, and silkiness in EIGHT SECONDS?! I mean come on, that seems too good to be true, but the over 30,000 5-star ratings prove that this might just be real-life magic.
Promising review: "Bought this not expecting that it would work. I've been using products in and on my hair for years, both expensive and inexpensive. This is the best I've used, bar none! It smooths and takes away the tightness of the curls. Will buy it again and again!" —Judith Cohen
12. A pack of satin scrunchies that will protect your hair AND won't slip out every time you ever-so-slightly turn your head 😒. Reviewers with all different hair types and textures say these work for them, and stay in place all day without the horrible pulling pain of normal hair ties.
Promising review: "These little scrunchies do the job really well. I have struggled to find hair accessories that work with my hair, which is quite long, wavy and has a very fine texture. Usually scrunchies are either so soft that they slip out, or stretch out of shape quickly, or the material is so coarse they pull my hair out when I try to remove them. These work perfectly for me. The stretchy elastic keeps its shape and stays in my hair, and the silky covering has enough slip that my hair doesn’t get pulled out when I remove it. Great product. I got a pack of five black silk scrunchies and after several months of heavy use, I am still using the first one in the package. These should last me a good long while." —MissKitty803
13. A hair finishing stick to tame the breakage or baby hairs that never seem to sit in their place. Say goodbye to constantly trying to blow dry them into place or going over the same section 10+ times with your straightener. With a quick swipe, you'll be looking like you spent hours on your hair.
Promising review: "I’m in love with this product! I have super curly hair that loves to frizz and now I can let it air dry, put it in a bun with no more flyaways thank God! It really isn’t crunchy at all and surprisingly it’s not greasy at all which is perfect for me with the curly hair! You won’t be sad you bought this!" —Karissa Chavez
