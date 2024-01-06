30 Beauty Products With Results That'll Have You Saying "Wow" Repeatedly

1. A Denman Hair Brush to help you form perfectly styled and defined curls while also detangling and reducing frizz — talk about a win–win–win–win.
2. L'Oréal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear Powder Foundation that is literally witchcraft in a compact — it promises up to 24 hours of transfer- and sweat-resistant wear all while providing a mattifying, smooth, flawless complexion… even after a *full* day of activities.
Promising review: "I have purchased this three times in the color Sienna, and it is perfect! It's totally worth all the hype on TikTok. This is a very emollient powder that sticks to the skin. I prep with sunscreen then use this. The fragrance dissipates quickly. I noticed the actual powder is bouncy to the touch. I have not used the pelican or sponge it comes with. I like to use a powder brush. It gives me full coverage, and I look flawless all day. I also don’t need to blot. And I am very oily. I will certainly continue to repurchase. This is the best powder I have tried since Mac Studio Fix." —Maria Webba
Get it from Amazon for $8.26.
3. A fabulous lip-plumping gloss set to create absolutely luscious lips for anyone who likes the look of lip fillers but not the price or commitment. You're probably gonna have to apologize to your friend who just got filler done before you discovered this product.
You'll get one lip plumper and one minty sleeping mask for your lips.
Promising review: "I discovered this product from TikTok and I had to give it a try. I tried the day lip plumper and within a few seconds, there was a subtle tingling/burning that lasted for a few minutes but as it occurred, the plumping started to happen! It made a noticeable difference and made my lips look like I had filler! I'm obsessed!! —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $10.98.
4. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment infused with collagen and protein to help restore your hair. Reviewers are even saying it's comparable to Olaplex (and less than one-third of the price)!
Check out a TikTok of the hair cream in action.
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them! Just apply it to your wet hair after shampooing, wait five minutes, rinse it out, and voila!
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this the first time. I liked it enough to buy it again. It leaves my hair super hydrated and soft. If you have issues with oily hair, maybe not for you. But those with dry or curly hair needing moisture — yes yes yes! Keep the box for directions because you can’t read the ones on the bottle if you don’t understand the language." —Kandyce D.
Get it from Amazon for $7.13+ (available in two sizes).
And read our full review of Elizavecca's Hair Protein Treatment.
5. A teeth-whitening pen to help you achieve those pearly whites you've always wanted. Simply spend 30 seconds a day brushing these on your teeth and then go about the rest of your life instead of worrying about having those sticky strips sitting on your teeth or the bulky light in your mouth.
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95 (also available in a pack of four).
6. A pack of Mighty Patch pimple spot treatment that are not only effective but also satisfying. Just place one of these on your pimple, go to bed, and you might just wake up to a drastically smaller breakout — and a satisfying patch full of all the gunk it pulled out.
See them in action on TikTok here!
Promising review: "I heard all about these on TikTok, so I decided to order. I switched my birth control and was having a ton of breakouts, these are amazing! They helped me stop picking at my face and my skin is so clear now. I will always have these in my house from now on!" —Kiara Galloway
Get a 36-pack from Amazon for $11.97.
7. An eye primer which will help make sure that smoky eye (that you spent way longer on than you'd like to admit) actually lasts through the night instead of melting off your face as soon as you walk out the door.
Promising review: "So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high end to low...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. Using this primer, shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands if I was lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you, Elizabeth Mott, for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
8. And a long-lasting Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray that'll protect all your hard work and prevent it from smudging or fading. 🙌🏼 Honestly the only explanation for this is that it is some magical potion.
BuzzFeed shopping editor Jenae Sitzes has this and absolutely loves it, "I first put this setting spray to the test for a wedding that involved taking many trains in and out of Manhattan on a hot day and being in crowded rooms where airflow was ~limited~. As such, I was sweating up a storm, but my makeup looked *flawless* by the time I got home that night — all thanks to this Urban Decay setting spray that I knew after one use I'd be repurchasing. I'm new to setting sprays, so it felt weird at first to spray something *on top* of my carefully crafted makeup look, but it dried in no time without messing anything up. It also didn't feel heavy or sticky on my face — it didn't feel like anything at all, actually — and my makeup looked better than it ever has after hours of wear. (For reference, I have dry, sensitive skin, and it caused me no issues.)
Soon after that event, I put it to an even bigger task: surviving sweat, tears, and 12 hours of wear for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour. My makeup look (pictured above) was done by 2 p.m., and thanks to my now highly trusted Urban Decay spray, it stayed completely intact (minus the lipstick I purposefully wiped off while scarfing down post-concert pizza) until the time I got home just after 2 a.m. Here's what it endured during that timespan: multi-leg public transportation to and from the venue, waiting in lines under the blaring sun to get in, multiple meals and drinks, jumping, screaming, and literally full-on crying multiple times during the show. My liquid eyeliner, eyeshadow, non-waterproof mascara, foundation, blush, and even glitter (for the most part) were unfazed, and I owe it all to this setting spray."
Get it from Amazon for $30.60 or Sephora for $16+ (available in two sizes).
9. VieBeauti eyelash growth serum to help give you the eyelashes of your dreaaams (you know, like the ones little kids have?? Like who decided they should have the best lashes out there?!) Apply this serum consistently like you would a top liner and you'll be thrilled with the results.
Promising review: "I bought this in January because of TikTok reviews. I tried to be consistent with this 1–2 times a day for a little over two months now, and I’ve seen a huge difference. My eyelashes are noticeably longer and I wear way way less mascara. I usually give up on things like this when I don’t see results instantly, but I’m glad I stuck with it. It takes a couple of months, but I definitely will keep using this serum." —Julie
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in two versions).
10. And a lash-lifting kit so you can add the curl effect to your now super long and thick lashes. You'll be able to wake up every morning looking like you just put on a fresh coat of mascara. Everyone is about to walk up to you demanding to know your secrets.
This kit includes lash glue, lash perm, lash fixation, lash nutrition, lash cleanser, five silicone pads, three lash cleaning brushes, 10 lash micropores, 10 brushes, and five gel under-eye pads.
Promising review: "Okay I'm not gonna lie, I was worried that this stuff would either not work at all or make all my lashes fall out. Thankfully, it was neither and the results are UNREAL. I HIGHLY suggest watching some YouTube videos of other people using their perm kits before attempting to use yours. I have big fingers and small eyes so it was difficult for me to get the lift pads in the right positions but once that was over, the rest was a breeze. Unlike some of the other kits I've seen on here, this one has basically everything you need. The only other things I needed were a mirror, some tissue, and a little bit of plastic wrap to cover my lashes while waiting for the lotions to work their magic. I'm totally impressed and will definitely be buying this again! —Ryan
Get it from Amazon for $20.09.
11. A Tower 28 SOS daily rescue spray with SO many uses: helps minimize acne, calms down sunburn, reduces eczema irritation, combats bug bite itchiness, and more! Plus there's just something about a quick spritz onto your face that's so refreshing 😌.
Tower 28 is a small biz whose founder, Amy Liu, has struggled with eczema for years. The brand specializes in products for sensitive skin, and everything is also vegan and cruelty-free.
I've been seeing hypochlorous acid sprays all over my TikTok FYP so obviously I was influenced and wanted to try it out. I really hate the feeling of getting all sweaty in a workout and not being able to wash my face right away, so this has been a great option to just spritz on right away to help me feel more refreshed (and cleaner knowing some of the bacteria is getting killed and won't make me break out). I just keep the bottle in my car and will spray it on when I finish a workout. Aside from the myriad of benefits this spray has, there is something sooo soothing and refreshing about spritzing a cool mist on your face when you're hot and sweaty. I have seriously become obsessed with it, it just feels so dang good!! I love knowing that this is helping to protect me from breakouts, and I also am glad to have it on hand for any time I inevitably break out into a mysterious rash (yes this happens, my skin hates me).
Get it from Sephora for $12+ (available in two sizes) or from Amazon for 12+ (available in two sizes).
12. A powerful snail repair cream that may sound a bit off-putting, but it'll help brighten dull skin, fade discoloration, and add plumpness. It uses snail mucin extract and is rich in hyaluronic acid (hydrates) and glycolic acid (stimulates collagen production).
Promising review: "I'm 55 years old and my skin is a bit sensitive. I don't have a lot of wrinkles, but I'm definitely noticing a few more laugh lines and forehead crinkles than I had a few years ago! I've tried several moisturizers and have not been terribly impressed with any of them until now. This stuff really is great — incredibly hydrating without feeling greasy and it absorbs quickly. It feels great on my skin. In just a few short weeks, I definitely notice an improvement in my skin tone and fewer lines and wrinkles! Plus, the customer service is great. I had questions when I first received the product and got a follow-up response immediately. I will definitely be ordering this product again. I use it in the evening and morning; no need for two different moisturizers. Very pleased!" —sbakey
Get it from Amazon for $15.15.
13. A microplane foot file just like the one they use at nail salons (except wayyyy more affordable than a full-on pedicure). Now you can remove your calluses and cracked skin from the comfort of your own home.
Check out a TikTok of the foot file in action (warning…it's kinda gross).
Promising review: "I have purchased every callus cream on the market and it has been a waste of time and money. This simple device is a miracle worker. The callous on my big toe is very, very hard and the nearby callus along the side of the foot, while not as large and hard, is also difficult. I have used this device three days in a row, taking off a little at a time and not applying pressure. I apply lotion before and after using it and both areas show substantial improvement. It is important that you do not rush this process. Just a little at a time. Remember how long it took for that callus to form! Because I have been gentle and careful I have no pain. Cleaning is simple. I wholeheartedly recommend!" —desertdragonfly
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.