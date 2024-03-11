Skip To Content
    The Oscars 2024 Cutest Moments

    Some wholesome content to start your day.

    Jessica Brunt
    BuzzFeed Staff

    The 2024 Academy Awards took place overnight, and as ever there were a ton of cute moments that had us 'ahhhing' from the sofa.

    1. The 96th Academy Awards took place on Mother's Day in the UK, and Ryan Gosling was joined on the red carpet by his family. Aww!

    Ryan Gosling and family
    Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

    2. And that wasn't the only Ryan Gosling moment that sent fans into a spin. During his iconic Ken performance, Ryan kissed his 'E' necklace, a tribute to wife Eva Mendes.

    @huffpostuk

    Did you catch Ryan Gosling’s subtle tribute to wife Eva Mendes during his I’m Just Ken performance at The Oscars? #oscars2024 #oscars #fy #fyp #imjustken #barbie #ryangosling #ken

    ♬ Trendsetter - Connor Price & Haviah Mighty
    I'm not crying, you are.

    3. Sean Lennon, son of Yoko Ono, wished his mum a Happy Mother's Day during his acceptance of the Best Animated Short film for War is Over!

    Man in black suit on stage with outstretched arms, others in background; event setting
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    4. Fans were delighted to see Vanessa Hudgens' baby bump on the red carpet.

    Vanessa Hudgens
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Via Getty Images

    Yep, the High School Musical star is pregnant!

    5. There was a whole lotta bestie love too, as Emma Stone quoted a line from her friend Taylor Swift's song during her best actress acceptance speech.

    @huffpostuk

    Emma Stone won her second Best Actress award at The Oscars tonight and subtly referenced bff Taylor Swift in her speech 💕 #oscars2024 #oscars #emmastone #taylorswift #fy #fyp

    ♬ original sound - spready0urwings
    After winning the accolade for her performance in Poor Things, she used the line "I love you bigger than the whole sky" whilst thanking her daughter.

    6. Tears were shed when Da'Vine Joy Randolph won best supporting actress and gave a heartfelt acceptance speech.

    Da&#x27;Vine Joy Randolph
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Via Getty Images

    She said "I realise I just need to be myself."

    7. It's always great to see the stars have a bit of friendly banter, and Oppenheimer's Emily Blunt and Barbie's Ryan Gosling joked about their rivalry on stage.

    Two presenters on stage, one in a sparkling gown with hand raised, the other in a black suit, standing by a microphone
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    8. If there's anything likely to win the award of cutest moment of the night, it's a dog. Enter Messi.

    @buzzfeeduk

    HE WAS ROBBED OF BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR! The Anatomy of A Fall pup became viral overnight as he’s seen “clapping” in the audience #oscars #oscars2024 #messi #messithedog #ryangosling

    ♬ original sound - BuzzFeed UK
    The pooch played Snoop in Anatomy of a Fall and some might argue he was ROBBED of the best supporting actor gong.

    9. Liza Koshy may have taken a tumble on the red carpet, but people were quick to help her to her feet.

    @huffpostuk

    Liza Koshy takes a tumble on the Oscars red carpet!! 😬 #fy #fyp #oscars #oscars2024 #LizaKoshy

    ♬ original sound - HuffPost UK
    She took it like an absolute pro.

    10. Billie Eilish performed “What Was I Made For?” from the Barbie soundtrack to cheers from the star-studded audience...

    Twitter: @THR
    ...that included the likes of Ariana Grande.

    11. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito were reunited on stage, much to fans' delight.

    Two men in formal attire presenting on stage, one standing with a paper, the other gesturing
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    They starred alongside each other in the movie Twins, way back in 1988.

    There was a whole lotta love on the red carpet too as these couples showed...

    Two individuals at an event, one in a black dress and the other in a suit, embracing and smiling
    Mike Coppola / Getty Images

    Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr didn't disappoint with their loved-up entrance...

    Barbie's Simu Liu looked cosy with Allison Hsu.

    Two people posing on the red carpet; the person on the left in a black suit with emblem, and on the right in a white off-shoulder gown with a train
    Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

    And his Barbie co-star Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley put on a cosy display.

    Two people posing together, one in a black suit with bow tie, the other in a strapless metallic gown
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    Who wins the Oscar for your cutest moment? Let us know in the comments!