    Feuds, Sex Between Co-Stars, And 16 Other Wild Facts That'll Probably Change How You View These Classic Movies

    1. Elliott Page confessed in his book that during the Juno filming days, he had sex with his co-star Olivia Thirlby.

    He reportedly said "At that we started sucking face. It was on."


    2. In Harry Potter, apparently, Alan Rickman was privy to some plot secrets so that he could portray his character in a more authentic way.

    One of these being that he was informed that his character had a connection to Harry's mum.

    Editor’s note: BuzzFeed does not support discriminatory or hateful speech in any form. We stand by the LGBTQ community and all fans who found a home in the Harry Potter series and will work to provide a safe space for fans. If you, like us, feel impassioned about trans rights, learn more or donate here.

    3. In Freaky Friday, Jamie Lee Curtis needed a little help getting Anna's infamous 'shut up' down.

    In a YouTube video, she said “There’s a way she says shut up that I couldn’t get. She had to give me a ‘shut up’ tutorial because it’s a very specific way."

    4. Despite doing a darn good job of portraying high school junior Sam in A Cinderella Story, Hilary Duff apparently never went to high school.

    She was reportedly homeschooled from the age of eight onwards.

    5. Georgia Groome, who played Georgia in Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, was attracted to the role because it was a 'more honest take on the early teen years.'

    She reportedly felt that a lot of the books out at that time were 'maybe about sex.'

    6. Clueless is probably one of the most famous school movies of recent times, but did you know that some of Cher's 63 outfits were sourced from thrift stores?

    It was reported that stylish Cher's wardrobe had to be bought out of a $200,000 budget that needed to cover outfits for everyone in the movie.

    7. Never Been Kissed sees Josie return to high school as an undercover reporter, but while her crush Guy is supposedly younger than her in the movie, Jeremy Jordan who plays him is actually two years older than Drew IRL.

    Can you believe the movie came out in 1999?!

    8. If you're an American Pie fan, I wonder if you know that the 'semen' that Stifler drank was actually egg whites.

    Eww.

    9. Originally, it was reported that Cameron Diaz wasn't sure if she could play her Bad Teacher character Elizabeth.

    She is reported to have said "The first 30 pages, I'm like, 'I am not playing this. There is no way I can play this character. There [are] no redeeming qualities to this character."

    10. Save the last dance saw some serious moves being busted, but Julia Stiles opted for a stunt double for the en pointe scenes. Fair enough TBH.

    The rest she reportedly did herself, which is no mean feat IMO.

    11. Cruel Intentions sees rich high school student Sebastian trying to seduce Annette (played by Reese Witherspoon), but Reese insisted her character was adapted.

    She reportedly didn't want Annette to come across as a wet blanket.

    12. You might be surprised to learn that some of the stars of John Tucker Must Die played pranks on lead actor Jesse Metcalfe.

    Co-star Brittany Snow said in 2016 that they "printed out a bunch of shirtless pictures of him that were in magazines and put them all on set."

    13. Set in one of the most famous movie schools, Crunchem Hall, Matilda producers reportedly used detachable braids to film *that* famous hair swinging scene.

    Apparently, they would pop out and had to be glued back on!

    14. Bring It On was an iconic school movie centred around two groups of cheerleaders, the Toros and the Clovers. That iconic toothbrush scene wasn't in the original script though.

    Apparently, Kirsten Dunst also improvised the scene where Torrence dances around her room to Cliff's music.

    15. It was reported that two High School Musical stars didn't like each other at one point.

    Ashley Tisdale 'fessed up about her relationship with co-star Lucas Grabeel saying "We were not close. We were not good friends ... We hated each other." The pair did however go on to be friends later, apparently. 

    16. Okay, so Legally Blonde was set in a law school rather than a high school, but the loo paper incident in the sorority was based on events that happened IRL.

    Apparently loo paper gate isn't just for the movies, as the plot was based on one of the co-writer's real sorority experiences.

    17. One of my personal faves, The Lizzie McGuire Movie was missing a key character from the series.

    Lizzie's bestie Miranda was nowhere to be seen for their school summer trip to Italy, but apparently this was because actress Lalaine Vergara-Paras was in the midst of growing a music career. 

    18. Apparently, David Reale – who played the famous Glen Coco in Mean Girls – was only on set for the free food.

    Yes, you read that right, reports suggest he was originally not supposed to be in the movie, and now it's hard to imagine the classic scene without the famous phrase 'you go Glen Coco.'