Feuds, Sex Between Co-Stars, And 16 Other Wild Facts That'll Probably Change How You View These Classic Movies

5.Georgia Groome, who played Georgia in Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, was attracted to the role because it was a 'more honest take on the early teen years.'
6.Clueless is probably one of the most famous school movies of recent times, but did you know that some of Cher's 63 outfits were sourced from thrift stores?
7.Never Been Kissed sees Josie return to high school as an undercover reporter, but while her crush Guy is supposedly younger than her in the movie, Jeremy Jordan who plays him is actually two years older than Drew IRL.
8.If you're an American Pie fan, I wonder if you know that the 'semen' that Stifler drank was actually egg whites.
9.Originally, it was reported that Cameron Diaz wasn't sure if she could play her Bad Teacher character Elizabeth.
10.Save the last dance saw some serious moves being busted, but Julia Stiles opted for a stunt double for the en pointe scenes. Fair enough TBH.
11.Cruel Intentions sees rich high school student Sebastian trying to seduce Annette (played by Reese Witherspoon), but Reese insisted her character was adapted.
12.You might be surprised to learn that some of the stars of John Tucker Must Die played pranks on lead actor Jesse Metcalfe.
13.Set in one of the most famous movie schools, Crunchem Hall, Matilda producers reportedly used detachable braids to film *that* famous hair swinging scene.
14.Bring It On was an iconic school movie centred around two groups of cheerleaders, the Toros and the Clovers. That iconic toothbrush scene wasn't in the original script though.
15.It was reported that two High School Musical stars didn't like each other at one point.
16.Okay, so Legally Blonde was set in a law school rather than a high school, but the loo paper incident in the sorority was based on events that happened IRL.
17.One of my personal faves, The Lizzie McGuire Movie was missing a key character from the series.
18.Apparently, David Reale – who played the famous Glen Coco in Mean Girls – was only on set for the free food.