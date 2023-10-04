Sometimes celebrities like to casually name drop other celebrities in their memoirs and interviews. But every once in a while, the revelations are too big or dramatic that they know they can't actually name names. Here's 13 times celebrities have shared stories about "unnamed" celebs:
1.Jessica Simpsondetailed a secret affair she had with a huge movie star in an essay titled, "Movie Star: They Always Say They’re Single." According to Jessica, she met the unnamed star at a VMAs afterparty in 2001 while she was on a break with Nick Lachey and reconnected with him in 2006 after her divorce. "Yes, there was something sexy and enticing about all this, but there was also something demeaning about it," she wrote. "I felt like a call girl. I didn't care if he was my teenage fantasy come to life, this was not a choice that same girl, my younger self, would be proud of." Jessica didn't give too many details about the star but did say he was "earning millions and millions of dollars per film."
2.Christy Carlson Romanoopened up about being bullied in high school by someone who is a "mega megastar" now. This unnamed bully was "already famous" when she transferred to Christy's performing arts school. "I got bullied by a lot of kids. Some of them were famous. In fact, one of my biggest bullies is a really huge star. Kind of weird to see them doing huge franchise movies," Christy recalled in a YouTube video on her channel.
3.Demi Lovatorevealed that her song "Cool for the Summer" was about her relationship with a famous woman, but said she wouldn't reveal who it was because it would be "inappropriate" since that person is in a relationship now. Demi also explained that she released the song before she had even come out as bisexual.
4.Demi also revealed to Billboard that one celebrity was "a complete bitch" to her at the 2016 Met Gala. "I had a terrible experience. This one celebrity was a complete bitch and was miserable to be around. It was very cliquey. I remember being so uncomfortable that I wanted to drink."
5.Solange Knowles seemingly had some Met Gala drama as well. After that same Met Gala in 2016, she called out an unnamed celebrity on Twitter. "Shoutout to when you think you all 'artsy and shit,' but your [sic] just rude and annoying lol."
6.Chloë Grace Moretz revealed to Variety that when she was 15 years old, she was once body-shamed by an unnamed costar on set. "This guy that was my love interest was like, 'I’d never date you in a real life,' and I was like, 'What?' And he was like, 'Yeah, you’re too big for me' — as in my size." Chloë didn't reveal who the costar was but said he was "22, 23, 24" at the time. "I had to pick it up and go back on set and pretend he was a love interest, and it was really hard… It just makes you realize that there are some really bad people out there, and for some reason, he felt the need to say that to me. You have to kind of forgive and not forget really, but it was just like wow. It was jarring. I look back on it, and I was 15, which is really, really dark."
7.Bella Thorne told Seventeen magazine about her "mean girl" in Hollywood. "She’s in the business, and she’s very, very mean," she said. "I stay away from her at all costs. I never say hello to her. Her siblings are not mean like she is. It’s just her. One of the reasons I don’t like her is because she’s been a billionaire since she was very little, and she’s never had to work for anything in her life.” Bella later clarified the comments, saying, "It’s not I hate her because she’s a billionaire. I don’t like her because she is a billionaire and makes sure everyone knows that she is, which is like, I didn’t grow up with money or anything like that. And even if I did, I’m not very much like that."
8.Ari Lennox shared on Instagram Live about sex she had with an unnamed celebrity that was "out of this world" and said she was "literally willing to ruin my career." She continued on, saying, "If this ever came out, who it was, you would be like, 'Bitch, do you know what Google says?' Yes, I do. Yes, I do — but I also know what that dick said. That dick spoke life into me — invigoration, blessings, soul. Turmoil but heaven."
9.Freddie Highmore recalled being thrown into a "dark broom closet" because an unnamed TV host didn't like seeing guests before the show. "I was coming backstage with a couple of the producers, and they looked up, and they saw the host at the end of the corridor, and they were really, really scared," he shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "They grabbed me, and they threw me into the next door that was right by the hallway, and it was a broom closet. A dark broom closet. I was there for about a minute, and they were like these sort of secret service agents on their phones like, ‘Are we clear? Are we good? Have they gone? Can we bring him out?’ Terrified."
10.Elliot Page recalled literally hiding in a closet during his two-year secret relationship with an unnamed actor. "We were together for almost two years, and even some of my closest friends were not aware I was in a relationship. Her parents did not know. I was the friend that came for Christmas," he wrote in his memoir. "Only her sister and two of her friends knew. We never touched outside, we barely went to dinner. She was in my phone under the name 'Ryan.'"
11.Mel B wrote in her memoir about trying to hook up with famous guys and said that a friend showed her a site where "famous unattached guys looking for a discreet hookup put up images." Mel went on to explain the site and her experience with it. "The site was filled with images of men’s erect privates, each one lined up against a milk or juice carton so you could gauge the size... A few days later, I met him (young, handsome, and very famous) in a hotel room wearing just my underwear. It was horribly awkward, and nothing happened... I tried again with another famous penis in another hotel room. Same result. Aaarghhhh. Mortifying... I gave up on famous penises and had a few encounters with some very normal, regular guys. Way better.”
12.Chrishell Stause had some fiery words about an ex that she made during a Season 1 episode of Selling Sunset, saying she's so relieved she didn't end up with who she dated when she was 25. "Yeah, you can google that. You were a dick, sorry!" she said on the show. Chrishell actually did later confirm in her memoir that these words were about actor Matthew Morrison, so consider this blind item solved.
13.Finally, Jane Lynch, who hosted Hollywood Game Night, reminisced about the celebrities who got drunk while filming the show. She told Conan O'Brien she wouldn't "name names" but that they had to "cut around it" when celebs got too drunk, including one female celeb who got emotional. "She was crying because she lost the point...and she felt bad, and she went into the fetal position. Tears." She went on with more examples, saying, "We had one guy who couldn’t stand up anymore. And then we had one celebrity give a huge speech about how hard it is to find a good nanny."
Dear David, based on the viral ghost story, is now in theaters and on digital. Watch it now!