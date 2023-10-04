12.

Chrishell Stause had some fiery words about an ex that she made during a Season 1 episode of Selling Sunset, saying she's so relieved she didn't end up with who she dated when she was 25. "Yeah, you can google that. You were a dick, sorry!" she said on the show. Chrishell actually did later confirm in her memoir that these words were about actor Matthew Morrison, so consider this blind item solved.