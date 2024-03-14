Skip To Content
    People Are Cackling At Trevor's Behavior At The "Love Is Blind" Reunion — Here Are All The Funniest Tweets

    "Reading all those texts between Trevor and his gf is so criminal and I’m so here for it."

    Morgan Sloss
    by Morgan Sloss

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Obviously, massive spoilers ahead!

    The long-awaited Love Is Blind reunion aired last night, and the Lacheys did not come to play!

    Nick and Vanessa are seated together, Nick is on the left in a suit and Vanessa is on the right in an off-shoulder top and sequined skirt
    Netflix

    Hands down, this was the best LIB reunion yet. Nick and Vanessa asked the right questions, made actually funny comments, and brought the receipts. Surprisingly A+ job from them both!

    There was drama from start to finish, but my favorite part of the night was Trevor's segment. Soon after the man walked out, they shared screenshots of the text messages between Trevor and his lover outside the show. Nick read them all out loud, and my jaw dropped!

    Chelsea sitting with text overlay from a video confessional, expressing affection and pretense
    Netflix
    When Nick asked Trevor what he had to say for himself, the man was in shock!

    Trevor sits nervously while wearing a checkered shirt during the reunion
    Netflix

    Like, he sat there frozen and didn't say a word!

    Trevor frozen, not speaking
    Netflix

    AD telling him to say it with his chest had me SCREAMING.

    When Trevor finally found his words, he said, "I was not dating her, dating her technically. I never said, 'Will you be my girlfriend?' before the show started."

    Sarah Ann, Jeramy, Trevor, and Jessica on a &#x27;Love is Blind, the Reunion&#x27; set with flowers, speaking into microphones
    Netflix

    Trevor said she was the typical woman he goes for in real life, and he went on the show to try something new to find love. He claimed his situationship was "toxic" and admitted he needs therapy.

    Naturally, the internet had a lot to say about that! Here are all the best tweets about Trevor:

    MGM Television / Twitter: @_loveRachel_

    Lifetime / Twitter: @alwaysameena

    WWF / Twitter: @barkito03

    Republic / Twitter: @BonDaShaun

    VH1 / Twitter: @Simmy_Ali

    Netflix / Twitter: @luv_naija

    ABC / Twitter: @zanaduxx

    CBS / Twitter: @d_dot_k

    Netflix / Twitter: @zanaduxx

    Bravo / Twitter: @BonDaShaun

    Netflix / Twitter: @run_jmc_

    Fox Sports 1 / Twitter: @gldeng6rl

    VH1/ Twitter: @MCcapitalGEE

    Bravo / Twitter: @MN456782

    Warner Bros. / Twitter: @ibegyourpart0n

    Netflix / Twitter: @ROZtheCreator

    Netflix / Twitter: @zanaduxx

    Zeus Network / Twitter: @Realitea_TvJunk

    NBC / Twitter: @battybachbabe

    If you liked these tweets, be sure to follow these creators to make your timeline a more fun place to be!

