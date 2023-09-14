15 Celebrities Who Casually Spilled About Their Experiences With Other Famous People, And Their Stories Are So Wild

1.In his memoir, Me, Elton John recalled the time he and John Lennon were “determinedly making [their] way through a pile of coke,” when Andy Warhol knocked on the door.
Elton wrote that he peered through the peephole and saw Andy with his Polaroid camera. When he asked John if he should open the door, John replied, “No fucking way. Don’t answer it. Do you want him coming in here taking photos when you’ve got icicles of coke hanging out of your nose?” So they both hid until Andy left.
"Dating Julia Roberts had been too much for me. I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me. Why would she not? I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, unlovable," he wrote. "So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts."
3.In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry recounted the time he tripped on shrooms at Courteney Cox's house. As a self-proclaimed "Friends fanatic," he shared that he was thrilled when he found himself at Courteney's house while party-hopping with friends and needed a place to spend the night.
"Then, maybe to get rid of us, [Will] led my mate and me to the fridge, from which he extracted a soft drink. While the door was open, we spotted a huge box of black diamond mushroom chocolates," Harry wrote. "Somebody behind me said they were for everybody. Help yourself, boys. My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila." Shortly after, the mushrooms kicked in, and he recalled seeing monsters.
4.In his memoir, Pageboy, Elliot Page wrote about his secret relationship with Kate Mara, which happened at the same time she was dating actor Max Minghella. He wrote, "The first person I fell for after my heart was broken was Kate Mara."
But while he was falling, he knew he was setting himself up for heartbreak because Kate was still with Max. "Everything with Kate was becoming more complicated, more loaded. I was feeling let down. Perhaps the excitement no longer outweighed the challenges," he added. "I was chasing something that could not be, letting lust overwhelm me."
"I don't hate Lea, and I never have... I think Rachel — erm, I mean Lea — didn’t like sharing the spotlight. She had a hard time separating work from our outside friendship, whereas it was a lot easier for me," she wrote. "I’m not offended when people offer feedback or criticism, and if things get heated on set, I try to keep perspective. Lea was a lot more sensitive, though, and sometimes it seemed like she blamed me for anything and everything that went wrong.”
6.In her memoir, The Princess Diarist, Carrie Fisher revealed that she had an affair with Harrison Ford while filming their first Star Wars movie in the '70s. At the time, she was 19 and he was 33, married with two kids.
She recalled the first time they slept together was after George Lucas’s 32nd birthday, in his studio car on their way back to London. She said, "A tug-of-war involving my wine-sodden virtue was underway, and I was unclear how it would turn out — but I realized who it was I wanted to win: my costar, the one with the scar on his chin, the dialogue in his head, and the gun in his belt — not now, just when in character, but still. After a mad scuffle, Mr. Ford threw my virtue and me into the back seat of his studio car and commanded the driver to 'Go! GO!' We went, followed by the crew."
7.In her memoir, Bossypants, Tina Fey claims she taught Monica Lewinsky everything she knows about eye cream. She wrote, "In the spring of 1999, I participated in a secret meeting with Monica Lewinsky, SNL producer Marci Klein, and fellow SNL writer Paula Pell... This was before Ms. Lewinsky’s infamous Barbara Walters interview aired. None of us had ever heard her speak before."
She added, "Monica was bright and personable and very open with us — maybe too open for a person in her situation... We talked about things. Weight Watchers, and Brazilian bikini waxes... When the topic turned to eye cream, I wanted to talk, so I shared the one piece of information I’d retained from the mean woman at the La Mer counter in Saks. ‘You’re supposed to gently pat it on with your ring finger.’ I demonstrated. ‘Oh, really?' Monica asked with a level of interest and gullibility that explained a lot. To this day, I think of Monica whenever I apply my eye cream. And I’m sure she thinks of me.”
8.In her memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy wrote about the jealousy she felt toward her Sam & Cat costar Ariana Grande because of the special treatment she got on set. Jennette said she was constantly called a "good sport," and explained, "I know why I’m hearing this phrase so often. It’s because my costar Ariana Grande is a burgeoning pop star who misses work regularly to go sing at award shows, record new songs, and do press for her upcoming album while I stay back and angrily hold down the fort."
"What finally undid me was when Ariana came whistle-toning in with excitement because she had spent the previous evening playing charades at Tom Hanks’s house," she wrote. "That was the moment I broke. I couldn’t take it anymore. From that moment on, I didn’t like her. I couldn’t like her. Pop star success I could handle, but hanging out with Sheriff Woody, with Forrest Fucking Gump? This has gone too far."
She added that she believed she helped him finish. “Mr. Nicholson had two beautiful women with him,” she wrote. “They were all giggling and kissing up against the wall, sliding all over each other. I walked by to use the mirror, bending over the sink to fix my lip gloss. Trying not to look, but I couldn’t help myself and caught his eye in the reflection. I guess that got him to the finish line, because he made a funny noise, smiled, and said, ‘Thanks, dear.’”
Back in 1961, when Danny was only 17, he was arrested and brought to the Los Angeles County jail, where Manson was also being held. He shared that in exchange for protection, Manson told his jail mates that he would take them through a guided meditation that would get them high without actually using any drugs.
11.In his book, Will, Will Smith shared that because of his method acting for Six Degrees of Separation, he actually fell in love with his costar Stockard Channing. At the time, he had just welcomed a new baby with his then-wife, Sheree Zampino.
He also explained that his marriage to Sheree was off to a "rocky start" because he found himself "desperately yearning to see and speak" to Stockard.
12.In her memoir, This Will Only Hurt a Little, Busy Philipps revealed that she cowrote the movie Blades of Glory with her then-boyfriend Craig Cox and his brother Jeff — she even wrote a role for herself to play. But when it came time to pitch the movie to producers, Craig and Jeff took Busy's name off the movie and sold it themselves.
Busy even ended up auditioning for the role she wrote for herself, but it went to Jenna Fischer. Luckily, word had gotten out about what really happened behind the scenes, and she ended up getting to hang out with Amy Poehler because of it all. She wrote, “Amy Poehler grabbed me. ‘Girl,’ she said. ‘Seth Meyers told me the story of what those dudes did. FUCK ‘EM! You rock and are so talented. Come here! Sit at our table!!'”
13.In her memoir, Melissa Explains It All, Melissa Joan Hart revealed that while she was on Sabrina the Teenage Witch, she was also experimenting with drugs in real life. Some were even offered to her by Paris Hilton.
She wrote, "The one time I was offered coke, which happened to be by Paris Hilton, I turned it down."
14.In her memoir, Open Book, Jessica Simpson revealed she had an "emotional affair" with Johnny Knoxville that started on the set of Dukes of Hazzard. At the time, Jessica was married to Nick Lachey, and Johnny was married to Melanie Lynn Clapp.
She explained that Johnny was one of the people she could be her "deepest authentic" self with and that he laughed with her, instead of at her. She even admitted to writing him love letters while her husband Nick was passed out in bed next to her.
15.Finally, in her book, My Lucky Stars: A Hollywood Memoir, Shirley MacLaine wrote about the difficulties she endured while working with Debra Winger on the set of Terms of Endearment.
She wrote of an instance where Debra told her where placement marks were so she knew where to stand during the scene. A little annoyed, Shirley responded by saying, "I heard you, I know marks when I see them." Shirley said Debra responded like, "'Good, How's this for a mark?' [Then] she turned around, walked away from me, lifted her skirt slightly, looked over her shoulder, bent over, and farted in my face."