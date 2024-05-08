43 Mother's Day Gifts To Just Give Yourself

You start by answering one question each day for the whole year, and the following year, you go back and answer the questions again. It can be really eye-opening to look back and see how you've answered in the past, then consider how your thoughts and feelings have evolved. You can check out BuzzFeed's Q&A a Day: 5-Year Journal review for more on why we love it!

Promising review: "If you are a person looking for meaning in everything, buy this. It is beautiful to see the progression of your life in five years. I bought this when I was a student in college (I was a late graduate), and finished when I was four years into that major's profession. In the time I graduated, moved (twice), got my first job, fell in love, adopted a dog, lost a friend since high school, and gained so much life experience. It's funny because in the moment, you don't see the change progression, but looking back you do. After I wrote the new entry, I read the last. It's funny to get a laugh. For now, this will get locked up until 2025 or 2029 so I can laugh, cry, and sigh at the memories of my 20s." —Nadine

Get it from Amazon for $9.72.