43 Mother's Day Gifts To Just Give Yourself

1. A TikTok-viral Lego flower bouquet that's startlingly realistic and won't wilt on you after a week. Assembling it takes just a couple of hours, and once it's done, you'll get to enjoy it as a unique piece of botanical decor — and a fun surprise for any visitors once they realize the flowers aren't real.
Check out this viral Lego flower bouquet in this TikTok. The bouquet includes 15 stems with a mix of flower and leaf varieties, including roses, snapdragons, and poppies, and it uses elements made from plant-based plastic.
Promising review: "Buy this for anyone in your life who loves gardening and you are guaranteed to see their face light up when they open it up. Got it for my mom on her birthday, and she thought it was the coolest gift ever." —Greg
Get it from Amazon for $47.99.
2. A heated back and neck massager you can strap onto your desk chair or put in your car (wherever you spend the most time!), so it's right there anytime your aching lower back or shoulders could use some sweet, sweet relief. Its rotating nodes will deliver a heated deep tissue massage to help release some of those physical aches and stress.
Promising reviews: "New mom and I have a bad back. This has changed everything. I use it every day. I love that I can use it anywhere, even in the car. The heat helps so much and has made a huge difference for my back." —jess
"This is a must-have. I was very impressed with this device. It plugs in, has a long cord, and can be strapped to my desk chair or on a pillow as I’m sitting up in bed. It has a 15-minute timer that automatically shuts off as to not overwork my muscles because this is a very nice deep tissue massager. It has two massagers one on each side, which can be placed directly on the back not to induce stress on the spine. It has a very nice the heating technology, too!." —kat j
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
3. An automatic pan stirrer for when you're whipping up spaghetti sauce for dinner but also have, like, 10 other things going on at all times and no one around to help stir the sauce when you have to turn your back to the stove! It'll be the little kitchen assistant you desperately need and might just prevent a burned food catastrophe or two.
It has a built-in timer and uses four AA batteries (not included).
Check out a TikTok of the automatic pan stirrer in action!
Promising review: "My husband loves to cook. We have two very small children, so while his meals are mostly yummy, they are also sometimes burnt. :) This was perfect for him. He's able to turn it on, run into the next room to save the day with a plastic bag and a washcloth for whatever blowout-esque mess I'm dealing with, forget he's cooking, run back into the kitchen frantically when he remembers, and arrive only to find the meal practically cooking itself. Best. Gift. Ever." —Jake the ChefturnedDaddy
Get it from Uncommon Goods for $25 (also available in a rechargeable version).
4. A glass essential oil diffuser that'll put on a gorgeous light show while it quietly releases a cool, calming mist. You can add your favorite essential oil for aromatherapy or just enjoy it as a humidifier — either way, the entire family will be entranced by its unique, firework-esque light effects and colors.
Heads up: According to Johns Hopkins, you may want to avoid diffusing oils around larger groups and young children because of the side effects of different oils.
Promising review: "True to image!! I thought there was no way this could look as cute as the pictures! I keep a water bottle nearby to refill it, and it works perfectly! I love it, and it's so easy to use." —Gracie
Get it from Amazon for $29.97 (available in nine styles, two sizes, and with or without a remote).
5. A dainty zodiac necklace so no one will ever have to ask you, "Hey, what's your sign?" You can also have up to five birthstones added!
Maya More Jewelry is a small business on Etsy that specializes in all sorts of jewelry in this style — check out their store page for more options!
Promising review: "This was a gift for my niece’s 12th birthday. She loves the necklace. I added four gems for our immediate family birthstones, and they are so lovely. Shipped very quickly and made a wonderful gift. Thank you!" —Rachel S.
Get it from Maya More Jewelry on Etsy for $15.08+ (originally $25.14+; available in all 12 signs, with birthstone only, and in sets with a zodiac sign and up to five birthstones).
6. A question a day journal if you've always liked the idea of journaling but never found the time (or energy) to make it part of your schedule. This gives you just one question each day to consider, and after five years (!) you'll be able to look back at all of your answers and really chart your growth.
You start by answering one question each day for the whole year, and the following year, you go back and answer the questions again. It can be really eye-opening to look back and see how you've answered in the past, then consider how your thoughts and feelings have evolved. You can check out BuzzFeed's Q&A a Day: 5-Year Journal review for more on why we love it!
Promising review: "If you are a person looking for meaning in everything, buy this. It is beautiful to see the progression of your life in five years. I bought this when I was a student in college (I was a late graduate), and finished when I was four years into that major's profession. In the time I graduated, moved (twice), got my first job, fell in love, adopted a dog, lost a friend since high school, and gained so much life experience. It's funny because in the moment, you don't see the change progression, but looking back you do. After I wrote the new entry, I read the last. It's funny to get a laugh. For now, this will get locked up until 2025 or 2029 so I can laugh, cry, and sigh at the memories of my 20s." —Nadine
Get it from Amazon for $9.72.
7. A faaaancy automatic spice grinder with the coolest design. To use, you'll swap in interchangeable pods filled with spices for grinding directly into your food — especially helpful when the recipe calls for a *lot* of pepper. It'll give you that freshly ground flavor that tastes way better than out of the shaker!
There's a reason it's one of Oprah's Favorite Things!
Promising review: "I'm so glad I ordered one of these after I read about them on Oprah's list of favorite things. As billed, it's so attractive and can sit on your counter, so easy, the charge lasts so long, and the interchangeable pods rock! It's easy to add freshly ground flavor, and fresh pepper is sooo much better than from the shaker. It's so easy to adjust the grind, and the color selection is fantastic. I love mine." —Sasha
Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in three colors; comes with grinder and two interchangeable pods).
8. A nail concealer designed to illuminate nails while concealing any yellowing or staining, coating them in a milky shade that looks natural and gorgeous.
Yeah, it costs more than cheaper nail polish, but it gives a professional look without the hefty price tag, and reviewers say it lasts up to two weeks!
Promising review: "As a 62-year-old woman who gardens, cleans house, etc., I needed something that improved the look of my nails without looking cheap or crappy. This was more than I wanted to spend on nail polish...but totally worth it. Two coats showed NO ridges and looked better than natural without looking fake or cheap. Totally worth it!" —Unbiased Independent Reviewer
Get it from Amazon for $17+ (available in five shades).
Check out our Londontown Illuminating Nail Concealer review for more deets!