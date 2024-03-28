30 "Lazy Girl" Beauty Products Recommended By TikTokers

1. Nudestix Nudies Matte Blush & Bronze gives you a sun-kissed flush and can be applied to your eyelids and lips as well as your cheeks — no need to carry a different product for each step in the process. It blends easily with your fingers, but if you don't like hands-on blending, this clever multi-stick has a brush built into the other side of it!
Check it out in this TikTok!
Nudestix are vegan, hypoallergenic, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and fragrance-free.
Promising review: "Amazing! It gives such a natural flush for my ultra fair skin, which is hard for me to find as everything shows almost comically brightly on my face. It’s blendable, it’s not too heavy. Perfect for no-makeup makeup days, I’ve found myself skipping contour now that I have this. I truly hope this is never discontinued because it is MAGIC." —Bare Back
Get it from Sephora for $35 (available in 22 shades).
2. Ilia Multi-Stick is another multi-use makeup product TikTokers and celebs alike swear by — not only for its versatility but also for how natural and buildable it is. Swipe this on your cheeks and lips, then blend with your fingers and watch your skin come to ✨ life ✨. On days when you can't be bothered, this might just be all you need.
See it in the same TikTok as above about multisticks!
It's made with clean ingredients including nourishing shea butter, softening avocado oil, and protective yet breathable orange peel wax.
Promising review: "I have been lazy with my makeup routine as of lately, so having a multi-stick and not having to whip out a brush and brush has been so helpful. I like how I can just swipe this on my cheeks and rub in with my fingertips. It gives a beautiful flush to the cheek area. This product has no smell that I can tell, which I am happy for. I love that this product is clean and I can feel good about using it. I would recommend it to anyone looking for a beautiful and well-made product that is not only good for the world, but good for the face." —Brittany0890
Get it from Sephora for $36 or Amazon for $31.21+. (available in 12 shades and radiant or shimmer finishes).
3. Live Tinted Huestick Corrector uses orange pigments to counterbalance blue and purple found in dark circles, spots, and hyperpigmentation — put this on underneath your concealer and watch them ~vanish~. This 4-in-1 multi-stick *also* delivers gorgeous color to your eyes, lips, and cheeks, so just pick this back up after foundation (if you wear it) to finish the job, and you're done!
Live Tinted was founded by Deepica Mutyala, who first went viral for her red lipstick hack for under-eye circles in 2015. The Huestick was the first product the company launched, making waves as the first multi-stick with clean ingredients to also balance out dark circles and spots. It's made with hyaluronic acid, squalane, and vitamins C and E.
Check it out as part of this TikToker's simple makeup routine. You can also see a demo from Deepica herself with the "Origin" shade in this Instagram post (swipe right to see it)!
Promising reviews: "I'll admit, I was totally skeptical of these Huesticks. I am 34-years-old, of Sri Lankan descent (medium to deep tan skin) and I've NEVER been good at makeup. I was excited to try these Huesticks, made by and vouched for by a fellow South Asian, but was worried it would look like I was ACTUALLY wearing makeup. I was pleasantly surprised after using Rise under my eyes and around my mouth, blending with a BeautyBlender and then using my same amount of cc cream and powder foundation. You really still can't tell I'm wearing makeup. I even asked my BF if he could see the orange 'glow' under my eyes before I put on the cc cream and he couldn't see it! It really was color correcting!" —Reviewer
"I love this pencil. I'm fair and cool-toned and got the peachy pink color. I've previously used other rose pink under eye correctors and brighteners that are pretty good, but the peachy tone and the texture of the pencil are the best I've found. I just pat some concealer over top and it covers my dark circles beautifully. Will repurchase for sure!" —NickiName
Get it from Amazon for $24 or Ulta for $26 (available in nine shades).
4. Rare Beauty's viral, bestselling liquid blush makes giving yourself a natural, dewy flush the easiest thing ever: Just add a dot or two on each side of your cheeks, then blend. Nicki was right when she said, "Gotta keep an eye out for Selener" — because this blush is taking the makeup world by storm.
Check out just how effective it is on TikTok, where one creator shows a demo how far just one (!) dot of this on your cheek goes. It also features in this five-minute lazy makeup routine!
Promising review: "I hope this never gets discontinued because it will take me forever to go through the bottle, but I love it. The color LOVE is so perfect, and I imagine will be great on so many skin tones. So pigmented. Honestly really fun to use. It seems overwhelming and like a lot of pigment, but it blends so well. TikTok make me buy it, and I definitely don’t regret it and will probably end up buying other colors." —AlexaX
Get it from Sephora or Kohl's for $23 (available in 13 shades).
5. Youthforia's unbelievably lightweight BYO Blush Oil reacts to your skin's natural pH level to create the *perfect* shade of flush for your skin tone so you never have to think about what shade to wear. This vegan, color-changing oil is made with 20 different plant-based ingredients that are so skin-friendly, you could even sleep in this!
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients. Check out a TikTok of the BYO Blush in action, and hear another creator talk about why they love it as part of their lazy makeup routine.
I recently picked up a tube of BYO Blush Oil for myself because the concept sounded so cool — a blush oil? That creates your perfect shade?? It works exactly as advertised: I just make a couple of tiny swipes on each cheek and a lil' on my nose, and almost immediately the pink shade starts to appear. It blends REALLY easily and feels so lightweight. I love wearing it on no-makeup days when I want to add a bit of color to my cheeks just to feel ~alive~ but it looks great on top of makeup too. I love it so much, I even bought it for my sister-in-law for Christmas!
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord is also a fan: "I tried this out myself and I have to say, it is WILD watching it adjust to your skin's pH in real time. It was a very bright pink at first but super easy to spread — a bit like Glossier's Cloud Paint, except personalized. It's very long-lasting, too — I applied in the morning and could still see a rosy glow by the end of the day."
Get it from Amazon for $36.
6. Too Faced Born This Way Concealer lets you skip foundation because really, who has the time? It's a lightweight, full-coverage formula that conceals, contours, highlights, *and* retouches all at the same time, significantly cutting the time spent on just getting your base ready.
Check it out as part of this five-minute makeup look on TikTok!
Promising review: "I am lazy when it comes to makeup. I don't wear a lot of makeup and hate foundation. I like products that require little effort. Not only does this concealer do amazing job of coverage under my eyes and on my red cheeks, but also a little goes a long way. For someone like me who doesn't wear a lot of make up, a small amount provides an impressive amount of coverage." —snw17
Get it from Sephora or Ulta for $36 (available in 30 shades).
7. E.l.f. Wow Brow makes your brows presentable in a matter of seconds for when you don't have time to be messing around with a full kit. This buildable wax-gel sculpts your hairs into place while also depositing hair-like fibers that make them look fuller. Reviewers say it's a great swap for pricier brands like Glossier and Anastasia Beverly Hills.
Check it out on TikTok in a makeup look from beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira, who succinctly describes Wow Brow as "the tinted brow gel that does the job."
Promising review: "This product has replaced ALL of my high-end brow products. This is the most amazing brow stuff I’ve ever used. I don’t even have to fill in my brows because this has such great coverage. It’s a game changer!!" —Isabella
Get it from Target for $5 (available in four shades) or Amazon for $5 (available in two shades).
8. Long-lasting Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint is worth the try if you like a little color on your lips but can't be bothered with lipsticks that constantly need touch-ups. This'll give your pout a smooth, ultra-pigmented stain with a silky finish, *and* it also has a lightweight feel that's not sticky or clumpy!
Check it out on TikTok, where the creator calls it their "lip combo for lazy days."
Promising reviews: "This was an impulse purchase. I rarely wear makeup, especially lip stuff because I’m very picky about lipstick. I’m not a big makeup girl in general. But I did recently get my lips done again, and I wouldn’t mind a nude lipstick that just helps make 'em look great. So I got Nutty Nude, and this color is perfect. So perfect, I wanna try 'em all, and I will. Not only that, I’d go so far as to say I can now throw away all other lipsticks because this is all I’ll wear, and I wanna start wearing it daily." —Lauren h.
"This is velvet, full coverage without feeling like glue on your lips. It does transfer. The color is very pigmented, so what you see is what you get. Honestly one of the best lip color products I've ever used, I put this above Charlotte Tilbury." —Lexi Lee
Get it from Amazon for $9.90 (available in 37 shades).
9. First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads make adding an *extra* step to your skincare routine less painful — just swipe one of these around your face after cleansing to tone, exfoliate, and brighten all at once. See, that wasn't so bad!
Some people even use these in place of cleaning when they can't be bothered to fully wash their face, so...there's that too. These pads are vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free.
Check them out in this TikTok.
Promising review: "I love these! I have dry skin and I'm lazy. I hate having to exfoliate before I wear foundation, and this makes it so easy! No more going to the bathroom sink to use a scrub. I keep these in my makeup case and use it before my moisturizer and my foundation goes on smoothly! It's so gentle on my skin; it doesn't burn like some chemical exfoliators I've tried. Will definitely purchase again." —Shan3285
Get a 60-count jar from Amazon for $31.50 or from Sephora for $38 (also available in 28-count and in refill packs).
10. Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen can double as your makeup primer, OR maybe it's the only thing you put on your face on those no-makeup days — that's OK too! This cult-fave offers broad-spectrum SPF 40 without feeling greasy or leaving a white cast. Because you don't need us to be the 100th person to tell you to wear sunscreen every day — but with this, incorporating it into your routine doesn't have to feel like a pain.
Check it out in one TikToker's "lazy skincare routine," including how it blends on darker skin without leaving a white cast.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Natalie Brown says, "I have oily, acne-prone skin and use a prescription retinol to control things, which means I MUST use sunscreen on my face every day. My mom, who had been using this Supergoop stuff the whole time, got me a bottle of this cult-favorite for Christmas last year (moms do know best sometimes!!). I couldn't be happier with it! A dime-size amount covers my entire face, because it's translucent it leaves absolutely no white cast, and 10 minutes after putting it on, my face just feels like I applied a little bit of a nice moisturizer or makeup primer, not anything that's grease-central, like sunscreen usually is. It does pill if I put it on too soon after my morning topical acne prescription, but as long as I give that script about five minutes to sink in, I have no issues. I've been impressed by the way my matte foundation glides over it, looks with it, and lasts with it."
Promising review: "I have acne-prone skin, and it doesn’t make me break out, nor does it clog my pores. No white cast, and a little goes a long way, you don’t need to glop a whole bunch on. I just squeeze some on my ring finger and apply to my face and neck. It also seems to do well under makeup. It’s my favorite sunscreen." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $18+ (available in two sizes).
11. Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint applies easily with just your fingers, quickly evening out your skin tone with its intended blurring effect. The fact that it's buildable means you can easily achieve your desired level of coverage in one step, so you don't have to mess with other products on your laziest days.
Just note it doesn't have SPF, so you'll still want to wear sunscreen underneath this. It has more of a velvety finish, a nice alternative if you don't like a super dewy look.
Check out one TikTok creator's gorgeous no-foundation look using only Eaze Drop.
Promising review: "This is worth the hype. I wanted something like my Glossier tint but not dewy. This is THAT. It's your skin but better with a natural finish. It can look 'flat' sometimes but it's okay. I just use this for errand days so it's really forgivable. This is a 'lazy day, lazy girl' makeup. I like it!" —Forgive70x7
Get it from Sephora or direct from Fenty Beauty for $36 (available in 25 shades).