    All The Best Early Black Friday Deals At Amazon

    We're looking though all the deals that launched early to find the very best so you don't have to wait — or risk things selling out.

    Jenae Sitzes
    by Jenae Sitzes

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. 43% off Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence that may seem like it would give you the ick, but is totally worth adding to your routine. No snail-like results here: Just pat it in, and you’ll be appreciating the moisture boost right away. Reviewers say it helps with acne, inflammation, peeling, fine lines, and even eczema!

    OK, I use this stuff and am O-B-S-E-S-S-E-D. Like, the TikTok hype is so warranted. I apply this as the first step in my skincare routine after washing my face, and my skin basically drinks it up. It's super lightweight, *doesn't* leave behind any sticky residue (despite what you might expect from a snail mucin serum), and it has a long-lasting hydrating effect! It makes such a good base for my thicker moisturizing cream and sunscreen.

    Promising review: "This product is everything everyone says it is and more. If I could recommend one product that is the key to glass skin, it would be this. It gives an immediate glow, and makes the skin look so supple and healthy. The texture wasn't off-putting for me, but it is a bit slimy and stringy when you first pump out the product. It absorbs pretty quickly and doesn't leave a sticky residue, and it is unscented. Can't say enough good things about this product and the brand. You need this product in your life!" —Sarah Deeb

    Price: $13.99 (originally $25)

    2. 55% off a Shark vacuum designed for people with allergies (I'm about to breathe a sigh of relief between sneezes) — it deep cleans powerfully according to reviewers, has a HEPA filter to trap dust inside, and an extra large dust capacity so you can clean longer without emptying the bin.

    A reviewer&#x27;s image of the dust-filled vacuum with five star review text saying it&#x27;s amazing it&#x27;s a no brainer stop looking and buy this vacuum
    And the included attachments (including an upholstery brush) are designed to pick up pet hair, no problem!

    Promising review: "So I never write reviews but I just had to write this one. I usually use a Dyson multiple times a week on the area rug in my living room. This $500 piece of junk really wasn’t doing a great job at anything related to cleaning. So my cleaning ladies recommended this vacuum, and when it arrived I immediately vacuumed the 5x7 foot rug in the living room. In the picture, you can see what came out of that rug in less than a minute. I am amazed and disgusted at the same time but the fact is, this thing is great! Not just for the price, but generally - for any price, this is the best vacuum I’ve ever owned. It has great suction power on carpet and hardwood floors and for stairs, it even gets the tight corners because it’s so powerful. As for cleaning up hair — I have three dogs, and all the hair is gone off my rug. I used to have to do this by hand with the dyson attachment for upholstery, on all fours, etc. it would take me over an hour. I am so glad I bought this thing!" —Verenice B.

    Price: $99.99 (originally $219.99)

    3. 37% off the ICONIC ChomChom pet hair roller. For the uninitiated, this iconic cleaning product traps pet hair inside without the use of any sticky tape, and it works wonders on fur-covered couches and chairs — I can attest to it myself.

    a blue velvet ottoman covered in cat hair, with an after photo of it 10 seconds later looking clean and hair-free after using the chomchom
    The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds.

    Price: $19.99 (originally $31.95; deal available for two colors)

    4. Up to 35% off the Samsung Frame TV — if you don't want to waste wall space on a regular TV, this is a must. You can display classical paintings, photographs, and modern art with the click of a button on the anti-reflective matte screen — and then turn on your favorite show when you're ready to binge!

    reviewer&#x27;s tv with painting on it and five star review text saying &quot;wow! best tv I ever purchased&quot;
    Promising review: "After months of research, we finally decided to get the Frame TV for our newly renovated kitchen and this did not disappoint! We mounted a media box behind the TV in the wall so everything is sleek and cordless. The picture quality is amazing and I simply adore the art subscription, there are SO many beautiful choices. On top of that, I can easily upload family photos. This tv is well worth the money." —Lindsey

    Price: $977.99 for the 55-inch (originally $1,497.99)

    5. 56% off an EvenFlo all-terrain stroller wagon that'll work on the pavement, the beach, and other surfaces. Oh, and help you cart quite a bit (including your kiddos).

    the stroller with two toddlers in it
    Promising review: "This was purchased on a whim after visiting the zoo one day and seeing all the fun wagons. We knew we were going to need one for when our kids outgrew the stroller, and after doing a lot of research and watching reviews, we settled on this one. It has been one of the best purchases we've made. The wheels are smooth, the sun shades work incredibly well, and with the mesh on the sides, we can keep the sun off our child's head and they can still see around them. The extra storage bag is a great addition. We purchased the second seat for our infant and it works amazing well. The major downside is the tiny little cup holder and food tray you get with it. It's not very sufficient compared to the tray you get without the seat. The wagon position is perfect for pulling uphill, and the stroller position is great for neighborhood walks. The only other issue I have, which isn't really an issue, is that the front wheels WILL shake and wobble a lot unless there's weight over the wheels. I ended up putting a 25 lb dumbbell in the front to keep that from happening and it works great. Overall, fantastic product. We are very happy with it!" —Andrew Shaum

    Price: $175.20 (originally $399.99; deal available for the Wayfarer color)

    6. 41% off *The Amazon Coat*, a chicly oversized parka that'll keep you truly toasty warm — and make everyone think you splurged big time. Mega style, mega warmth, and pockets for days? Sign me up.

    FYI, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy!

    This comes in kids' sizes too (that version is 51% off)!

    Promising review: "Let me start by saying, my husband says that I am obsessed with coats. Out of probably 20 winter coats, this is now my absolute favorite! I can't even begin to tell you how much I love this coat; I love everything about it! The quality is outstanding! I have had every expensive brand-name winter coat, but have never ever had one that has kept me this warm! I I'm not even looking forward to the warmer months because I don't want to put this coat away!! Every time I wear it, I get at least one, 'I love your coat!'" —Suzi Linthorst

    Price: $89.99 (originally $151.99; available in women's sizes XXS–5X and 13 colors)

    7. 45% off a box of skin-lifting, pore-tightening Skin1004 face masks with results that reviewers swear by — not to mention the fact that it's weirdly fun? The mask tightens as it dries on your face, giving you the titular "zombie" effect. Just wait 15 minutes and rinse to reveal your glowiest glow yet, thanks to the albumin (aka egg white) and aloe formula.

    Reviewer before and after showing the mask made their skin look tighter and reduced the appearance of some wrinkles
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I've used Hanacure for a while but they are so expensive. I just can't bring myself to buy them anymore. I ran across these and was so excited to try them! It does have a funky smell (reminds me of perm solution) but they worked excellent. My skin was very soft afterwards, and my pores looked way smaller. I see absolutely no difference in the effects of this mask and Hanacure. The only difference is the huge price tag Hanacure carries. Definitely worth the money!" —K. Bell

    "Everyone needs to buy Zombie Masks! I will be buying this again and again! I have very oily and acne prone skin. I have tried EVERYTHING and nothing helps my skin. This instantly softened my skin, gave me an amazing glow, lightened my acne scars, and I haven’t had a pimple since using it." —Erin Marple

    Price: $13.75 (originally $25)

    8. 37% off (plus an extra 20% off with coupon) a pair of Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows that are designed to stay cool and keep their shape so you can get a good night's sleep. They have over 158,000 5-star ratings!

    two white pillows on a bed
    Promising review: "Ok. I’m gonna own it...I really took a leap of faith from my regular pillows. I never would have spent more than $10 for a pillow so for me to purchase these I had to really ponder for a few days...but now all I can say is....what the heck took me so long??? I haven’t slept like this since...1994!!! No flipping..no flopping...no readjusting...no sweaty head....just a peaceful, deep, cool sleep. So when my good friend came to stay the night I gave her one of them to sleep on. She got up the next morning and ordered a set. I plan to replace every pillow in my house. I’m in love...with a pillow!" —Patricia L. Page

    Price$31.51 for the queen; $41.43 for the king (originally $61.37and $81.69) — be sure to clip the 20% off coupon for the total discount!

    9. Up to 59% off an artificial fir Christmas tree because the holidays are officially upon us, and it's time to dig out that box of ornaments!

    Promising review: "This tree is absolutely beautiful. I had to donate my 7.5-foot tree that I had been using for years because we moved into a house with ceilings that were too low for it. This tree fits much better in the space and did not disappoint. The branches look realistic, and the tree appears very full. It took me about 30 minutes to completely fluff the entire tree, pulling apart every single branch. It was all so much easier to assemble than my big old 7.5 footer, so that was a plus. Another thing that I really appreciate is that the limbs are super flexible so you can bend them to accommodate all your ornaments, whereas my old tree tended to be very stiff. For the price, you really can’t do any better!" —Stephanie M

    Price: $126.99 for the 7-foot tree (originally $309.99; available in various sizes, though not all are on sale)

    10. 24% off (that's $350 off) the original Peloton bike if you've been tempted for years to invest in one — this is the cheapest this one's been!

    A model using the peloton, which has a 4 x 2 foot footprint (smaller than the average yoga mat)
    Promising review: "Before investing into the Peloton Bike, my husband and I bought a cheap Amazon indoor bike and used it with the Peloton app. We gave ourselves one year to see if we liked it. The cheap bike and app worked really well!! Don’t be fooled, the app provides a ton. You can get a VERY similar experience with a cheaper bike and using Peloton’s app. That all being said, we wanted to take our indoor biking journey to the next step and took advantage of the Amazon Prime day Deal and got the bike and free set-up. Everything went SUPER smoothly. The bike is great and adds some extras that the app alone just doesn’t do. Currently, I am 24 weeks pregnant. I have been biking before I was pregnant as well. Robin has SO many awesome prenatal rides, prenatal strength classes. It’s really helped me stay fit during my second pregnancy. I wish I had this for the first! The app some also provides SO much more than just biking. There’s yoga, there’s, meditation, there’s a ton of different classes to keep you fit during pregnancy. The instructors and music are just top notch. Don’t sleep on the Peloton experience." —Linda

    Price: $1,095 (originally $1,445)

    11. 62% off an Echo Show 8 that not only allows you to take video calls and set reminders, but can also be converted into a digital frame that plays your most cherished memories on a loop. *Plus* it makes following weekday recipes even easier with its larger screen, and you can manage other smart devices in your home. What's not to love??

    the echo show with a multi-way video call on the screen
    This is $10 cheaper than it was during Fall Prime Day!

    Promising review: "I recently upgraded my smart home display from an Echo Show 5 to the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) and I am really impressed with the improvements. The HD smart display is much larger and clearer, perfect for viewing video content or recipes while cooking. The stereo speakers also provide a much better audio experience compared to the previous model. Plus, Alexa works seamlessly with all of my smart home devices to control everything from my lighting to my thermostat. Overall, I am very satisfied with my purchase and would recommend the Echo Show 8 to anyone looking for an upgrade from their Echo Show 5 or just a high-quality smart display in general." —Larry Stinson

    Price: $49.99 (originally $129.99; available in two colors and various bundles)

    12. 56% off an-app controlled robot vacuum cleaner for those who think the Roomba is *way* too expensive (trust me, we get it). This vacuum cleans hardwood floors and low pile carpet for half the price and comes with a charging station.

    Promising review: "I ordered this little robot vacuum hoping it was at least close to as good as the last robot vacuum I had for years. I am amazed! I have three cats, one being a very hairy orange tabby cat. My house is no longer covered with cat hair, and I have yet to see the battery run out while cleaning all rooms in my two-bedroom house. I loved my Deebot that I had before (even though I would have to stop and clean the cat hair from the brushes at least two times during each session) but the Lefant vac has repeatedly cleaned for over an hour and not had to have the brushes cleared. I now run it every other day and feel really good about the look of our tile and vinyl flooring." —Debra Arnold

    Price: $88.88 (originally $199.99)

    13. 43% off a Blink mini camera with night vision, motion detection, and so much more. Oh, and it also works with your Alexa.

    camera
    Promising review: "Purchased this indoor cam to watch our animals while we were on vacation for a week out of state. It was easy to add to our Blink account, as we already have an outdoor camera, and it allowed us to keep an eye on our dogs. The camera is small, lightweight, and easy to adjust by simply moving it or tilting the camera up or down. It also appears to have a magnet on the base for hanging, howverre we stood the camera on the desk instead of hanging somewhere. Only drawback is, it is not wireless, so the USB cord must have a power source or the camera does not work.

    All in all, it's a great camera. We don't leave town often, but now we have the piece of mind to be able to see if anything happens." —Katie

    Price: $19.99 (originally $34.99; available in two colors)

    14. 50% off a new edition of Amazon's HD Fire TV stick you'll enjoy as it's twice as fast as the previous model — hope you're prepared to host the next Bachelor watch party.

    Reviewer&#x27;s remote and tv with five-star review
    Use the voice button to find shows, launch apps, search for type of movie ("Alexa find suspense thrillers") OR EVEN ORDER A PIZZA from Domino's! And with this gen, you can control your TV and sound bar right from the remote too, and it even has preset buttons to open your favorite apps in one click.

    Promising review: "We were a little hesitant about trying this but have a beautiful TV that was just a little to old to be a smart TV. We were connecting our laptop via USB cable and that was a pain with the cable running across the living room. After a friend suggested this we were still in debate...would it work? Could we figure it out? Would it be a pain to use? We are not tech experts so any changes are usually challenging. But it was so easy. We did it in 15 minutes and were already adding to our watchlist. Literally thousands of shows to choose from. Old favorites, new exclusives, and movies galore. Alexa is there to help. So happy with this purchase and much cheaper than buying a new TV. Thank you Amazon for another great product." —Lucy

    Price: $19.99 (originally $39.99)

    15. 41% off Levi's Wedgie straight jeans designed to wrap snugly around the hips and thighs for a ~cheeky~ fit that'll really enhance your 🍑 .

    Melanie Aman / BuzzFeed

    Prime members: You can try before you buy!

    BuzzFeed Shopping editor Melanie Aman says, "If you told me I could only wear one pair of jeans for the rest of my life, I would hands-down choose my Levi’s Wedgie fit jeans — no other pair comes close. These jeans tick all my boxes: They cup my butt nicely so it doesn’t look like a flat pancake, they hit at the perfect spot on my ankle whereas most jeans are too long on my weirdly short legs, and they don’t lose their shape over time — no matter how many weeks I go without washing them (don’t judge me, OK?) I own several pairs and am guilty of buying them when they’re on sale, regardless of whether I actually need a new pair. Who am I kidding, I always need a new pair!"

    Price: $47.15 (originally $79.50; available in sizes 24-32 and 16 styles — not all sizes and styles on sale).

    16. 20% off (aka $80 off) a 2021 Apple iPad with a 10.2-inch display so you can stay connected on the go — it has the power of a computer but in a perfectly portable package! Whether you're doing work (you can type or even hand-write or draw!) or streaming a movie on the retina display, this bb will come perfectly in handy.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "My 5 year old iPad was ready to give up the ghost so after some research decided to buy the 9th gen. instead of the new 10. Everything I read pretty much said that unless you're doing really challenging tasks the processor in the 9th was more than adequate. On sale this was $150.00 less than the 10th gen. so it was a no brainer. Arrived on time (thanks Amazon) factory fresh. Works perfectly as I would expect; quicker and better screen quality than my old one. A great buy." —dbze

    Price: $318 (originally $398; available in two colors)

    17. And 50% off an Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet if you don't want to worry about what your little one is up to. It's designed for kids ages 3 to 7 and comes with a year-long Amazon Kids+ subscription, which gives the family access to thousands of books, games, videos, and more.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "My 3-year-old loves this tablet, it has so many options and games. We mostly use it for car rides, so it has lots of offline options, which is great. She can navigate the applications fairly well on her own and I appreciate all the parental control options. Highly recommend." —Noelle Otte

    Price: $54.99 (originally $109.99; available in three colors and two storage sizes)

    18. Up to 59% off a massage gun to give you sweet relief after a long workout. Use this to massage any achy or sore muscles — it's designed to help you recover faster so you can get back to pumping iron.

    reviewer holding the black massage gun in their hand
    Promising review: "I was looking for something to deal with my chronic and debilitating sciatic nerve pain. I saw someone use a similar device at my gym and decided to give it a shot. It has been short of a miracle. I have been using it daily after work when I am most stressed and along with gentle stretches, it has helped SO much. This one was fairly priced, the size is perfect for me to carry it in my bag after long car rides, and there are different speeds, which I also like. I'm really happy with it. My husband is too." —Eileen Fuentes

    Price: $59.99+ (originally $119.99; available in four colors)

    19. 60% off a fancy touchless forehead thermometer, because if you need a thermometer for cold + flu season, you might as well save a little! This one can take anyone's temperature in seconds — and without bothering them if they're getting some needed rest or sleep.

    reviewer using thermometer on baby
    Promising review: "This is a great thermometer — accurate, looks great, a must-have! If you have kids, forget about sticking a thermometer in their ears. I have four kids now and a thermometer is a must-have. Hold this thing close to the forehead, push the button in and you get a reading in about one second. This thing looks good, feels good, and is accurate. We’ve used multiple thermometers in the past. The head scanner that you run across the forehead...no good. In-ear thermometers...accurate, but expect a battle. Rectal thermometers...very accurate, but expect a war. This is the easiest one out of all of them. We find it especially useful when we need the quick 'I don’t feel that great' check...i.e., man cold. Overall, highly recommend!."—BearDownChi1

    Price: $15.99+ (originally $39.99; available in black and white)

    20. 40% off a pair of Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones so you can say bye bye to headphones that die halfway through your day. These last n-i-n-e freaking hours and sit securely on your ears so they'll stay with you whether you're head-banging through a frustrating work day or jamming during a sweaty run.

    a buzzfeed editor holding white beats wireless headphones
    Emma McAnaw / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "At $250, it’s not a cheap pill to swallow, but damn it. These things feel great. They don’t move. No wires. I take one headphone out and they pause. Controls on both sides. Hey Siri support. Great battery life. I can work out with just one in. Doesn’t matter which ear. Speaking of working out, how many times have you deadlifted and snagged a wire? Not anymore satan! Handstand push-ups? Easy day! They’re just awesome. I pull them out of the case and my iPhone just connects." —Devin T. McFall

    Price: $149.95 (originally $249.95; available in three colors)

    21. 38% off a veggie chopper and slicer because if chopping is the part of cooking you dread the most, it's totally fine to call a helpful little gadget in to assist.

    Promising review: "I had this in my saved items forever because it was a nice to have item that wasn't getting prioritized. Summer temps hit and I decided to get it because I love a good chopped salad. This thing is awesome! I use less dishes (no cutting boards) and it takes me just a few seconds to have a bowl full of chopped veggies. I rinse it off between uses and then stick it in the dishwasher once a week. It is sharp so be careful! I love this chopper!!" —Jessica Adams

    Price: $24.99 when you clip the $5 off coupon (originally $39.99)

    22. 54% off an Echo Dot, one of Amazon's most popular (and adorable) smart devices. Use voice control to play music and podcasts, check the weather, and even set routines so it'll automatically turn off your lights, adjust the thermostat, and more. It packs a ton of utility for such a small gadget!

    a white echo dot
    The deal also includes the option to get four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited along with your Echo Dot for the same price!

    Similar to other Alexa-enabled devices, the Echo Dot responds to voice commands and can be synced with all sorts of apps and programs, from Apple Music and Spotify to Audible and NPR. If you have smart light bulbs, you can turn them on and off remotely using Alexa voice control. Reviewers also like its package notification feature — you'll hear a little sound go off whenever an Amazon package is delivered so you can get up and go grab it from the porch right away.

    Promising review: "This little cute speaker is powerful and has incredible clarity of sound. We put it in our office and it has huge volume as well as no static or raspiness EVER. We love it and listen to news, music and so much more. We’re ordering several more for our home. Huge value for the price." —ginnylmom

    Price: $22.99 (originally $49.99; available in three colors)

    23. 41% off a retro-style pixel art game Bluetooth speaker so beloved by reviewers that a ton of them are gifting it to loved ones. It serves not just a speaker, but as a tiny canvas to make your own pixel art, a retro game console, an alarm clock, and even a white noise machine. Oh — and any designs you make on the pixel art screen can dance along to the music you play!

    Check out a TikTok of the retro Bluetooth speaker in action.

    Promising review: "Sound quality and durability is very good! I like the ability to change the artwork on the cover, the ability to change the brightness of the image, the ability to change the volume of the startup/connect/disconnect, the auto-shutoff and auto-sleep mode toggles, and the ability to set multiple alarms (available on the app only, sadly, not out of the box). There's surprisingly a lot you can do with such a seemingly simple device, and it's made more than a great replacement alarm clock for me, which is initially what I bought it for. Highly recommend if you've got the extra coin to spend on something cute, fun, and practical!" —Soul Breaker

    Price: $76.42 (originally $129.99; available in five colors) — be sure to apply the 15% off coupon to see the full discount!

    24. 43% off a stylish set of sleek black carbon steel knives, because they'll really dress up your kitchen — and the bonus is they actually are really great knives too! Over 100 reviewers say they cut "like butter."

    This bb comes with 14 knives, a pair of kitchen scissors, a peeler, a two-stage knife sharpener, a cleaning brush, a knife guard, and the acrylic stand.

    Promising review: "These knives are great! They stay super sharp, they’re comfortable to hold, and I love how much counter space it leaves as opposed to a big bulky knife block. Fits perfectly in my minimalist kitchen!!! And it looks great on my counter being one of the few things that I keep on my countertop! It is the perfect amount of knives without being too many knives (I don’t like things in excess)! I have never had a cheese knife before, and this baby is my favorite one in the whole set! LOL! It slices through hard cheeses like butter! Have not tried on soft cheese, but I’m sure it’ll be great because it is super sharp! I can’t say enough about how much I love these knives!!" —Sadie Allen

    Price: $39.98 (originally $69.99; also available in smaller sets)

    25. 46% off a beige weekender bag if you're looking to travel light or are being *forced* to bring a personal item only because of your Basic Economy ticket. PS: It even has a built-in USB charging port!

    Promising review: "We have been traveling by car (two days) to Florida to see relatives multiple times a year, and this has been the best bag I've used in four trips. It is compact, easy to carry, takes up less room in the car, and I love the separation of the bottom for shoes (plus I easily packed clothing for 10 days). I don't take many cosmetic items, so the small cosmetic bag is good for me, but not so great for someone with greater needs. Also packed some items like shampoo in the bottom compartment with my shoes. We did hit some rain but the bag only got a few drops on it and nothing penetrated the bag. So far good product for cost." —Mimi/Mom

    Price: $26.99 when you clip the $3 off coupon (originally $49.99)

    26. 50% off a LifeStraw personal water filter to turn pond, lake, river (or pretty much ANY) water into drinkable water.

    a person using the lifestraw to drink from a pond
    Note: If you’re immunocompromised, be sure to read all the package instructions to make sure it’s safe for you.

    Promising review: "This thing is no joke! I took it backpacking on Maine's Bigelow range. When I ran out of the water I brought, I was A-OK with this. On top of one of the lower peaks, I drank from the most disgusting looking crevice filled with brown scum. I thought, this is going to be safe, but taste horrid. WRONG. TASTED LIKE THE FRESHEST SPRING WATER." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $9.99 (originally $19.95)

    27. Up to 64% off a set of durable matte hair claws secure enough to hold all types of hair in a cute and comfortable fashion. Reviewers with thick and even super thin and fine hair say it's a must!

    And check them out on TikTok here!

    Promising review: "I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head. I'm very impressed." —Jessica

    Price: $6.79 for a set of eight (originally $18.99; available in 13 quantities and color combos)

    28. 39% off Klairs calming cream if your complexion is often red and splotchy. This soothing formula contains centella asiatica — also called "tiger grass" — which calms redness and irritation.

    Promising review: "Absolutely worth every single cent! I have severe rosacea that leaves my nose and cheeks dry, flaky, and breaking out. I’ve had little success with anything topical that will provide relief to my irritated skin. My sister recommended it to me when I was looking for a moisturizer after a severe sunburn that left my nose blistered and raw. I received my order Wednesday and applied it that night after washing my face. By Saturday afternoon my face is almost completely healed. The cream prevented peeling, and helped clear up my rosacea skin irritation! I’m completely amazed! I’ve applied less than a dime size over my face four times! My skin has truly never felt better! It’s got to be witchcraft because not even the different RXs I’ve tried over the years have produced these results. *I will note there was a very mild sting that lasted a couple seconds when initially applying but that was likely due to the raw skin. It was completely bearable." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $18.91 (originally $31)

    29. 38% off an 11-inch all-in-one pan from our Goodful collection that'll casually take care of nearly all of your cooking needs since it's gloriously nonstick, dishwasher, safe, and did we mention gorgeous?!

    Promising reviews: "I cannot talk this pan up enough! I’m a minimalist and didn’t want a pan and pot set. I had mixed feelings about the always pan because of the price and not sure how well it’ll hold up. So when I found this I had to try it out. I’ve used this for months now and I love it! I can make meals for a simple gathering or myself without having to use multiple pans and pots. In fact, I donated my pots and pans as soon as I got this. It’s super easy to clean too because of its coating. No scratches when your using the spatula it comes with. I would recommend to add to every wedding registry!" —Abigail B.

    Price: $49.99 (originally $79.99; available in seven colors)

    30. 33% off a TP-Link Wi-Fi extender to boost your service throughout the whole house, even in those dead zones where your movies or files always buffer.

    the wi-fi extender plugged into the wall
    Promising review: "My neighbor is gracious enough to share her Wi-Fi but I don't get a great signal throughout my place... This was the perfect fix and super easy to install. Almost plug-and-play. I downloaded the tether app and connected the network to the extender then logged on to the new network and now have full signal through my place on every device I have on the network. 👍 All you need is the password to the desired network OR access to the router and you're in." —Bradley Martinez

    Price: $29.99 (originally $44.99)

    31. $40 off a Govee smart floor standing lamp about to ~light up~ your life (and home). This is not any ordinary lamp. It has 25 color preset modes you can control with your phone, as well as a music mode, and it's compatible with Alexa. It'll basically feel like you're living in the future owning this lamp.

    I have this standing floor lamp in silver (along with a bunch of other Govee lighting), and I love it so much for lighting up a dark corner in my living room! It works flawlessly with the Govee app with all sorts of color customization settings. It looks fine sitting out on its own, but I have mine positioned behind my cat tree — you could also put it behind a potted plant, as shown above!

    Promising review: "Bought this light because I thought it was cool, but it is more than that! I use it every day, and it has many colors and patterns to choose from. The thing I love the most is you can set up times for it to come on and turn off. You can set how bright you want it, so I had it turned on with a dimmed light to help me wake up in early mornings." —Rueben Thao

    Price: $59.99 when you clip the $40 off coupon for the silver lamp (originally $99.99)

    32. 50% off a single-serve Keurig coffee machine since it'll make the perfect amount of java for your early mornings. This compact machine makes coffee in under one minute because it knows you don't have any time to waste.

    reviewer image of the red Keurig machine on a kitchen countertop
    Promising review: "Gotta love this Keurig!! Very easy to use and clean. Gives out the coffee you want every time. Like the different settings and is small enough that it doesn't take up too much counter space. I use this every day and it has never failed me." —M add

    Price: $49.99 (originally $99.99; available in four colors)

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.