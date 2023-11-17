All The Best Early Black Friday Deals At Amazon

1. 43% off Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence that may seem like it would give you the ick, but is totally worth adding to your routine. No snail-like results here: Just pat it in, and you’ll be appreciating the moisture boost right away. Reviewers say it helps with acne, inflammation, peeling, fine lines, and even eczema!
2. 55% off a Shark vacuum designed for people with allergies (I'm about to breathe a sigh of relief between sneezes) — it deep cleans powerfully according to reviewers, has a HEPA filter to trap dust inside, and an extra large dust capacity so you can clean longer without emptying the bin.
3. 37% off the ICONIC ChomChom pet hair roller. For the uninitiated, this iconic cleaning product traps pet hair inside without the use of any sticky tape, and it works wonders on fur-covered couches and chairs — I can attest to it myself.
4. Up to 35% off the Samsung Frame TV — if you don't want to waste wall space on a regular TV, this is a must. You can display classical paintings, photographs, and modern art with the click of a button on the anti-reflective matte screen — and then turn on your favorite show when you're ready to binge!
5. 56% off an EvenFlo all-terrain stroller wagon that'll work on the pavement, the beach, and other surfaces. Oh, and help you cart quite a bit (including your kiddos).
6. 41% off *The Amazon Coat*, a chicly oversized parka that'll keep you truly toasty warm — and make everyone think you splurged big time. Mega style, mega warmth, and pockets for days? Sign me up.
7. 45% off a box of skin-lifting, pore-tightening Skin1004 face masks with results that reviewers swear by — not to mention the fact that it's weirdly fun? The mask tightens as it dries on your face, giving you the titular "zombie" effect. Just wait 15 minutes and rinse to reveal your glowiest glow yet, thanks to the albumin (aka egg white) and aloe formula.
8. 37% off (plus an extra 20% off with coupon) a pair of Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows that are designed to stay cool and keep their shape so you can get a good night's sleep. They have over 158,000 5-star ratings!
9. Up to 59% off an artificial fir Christmas tree because the holidays are officially upon us, and it's time to dig out that box of ornaments!
10. 24% off (that's $350 off) the original Peloton bike if you've been tempted for years to invest in one — this is the cheapest this one's been!
11. 62% off an Echo Show 8 that not only allows you to take video calls and set reminders, but can also be converted into a digital frame that plays your most cherished memories on a loop. *Plus* it makes following weekday recipes even easier with its larger screen, and you can manage other smart devices in your home. What's not to love??
12. 56% off an-app controlled robot vacuum cleaner for those who think the Roomba is *way* too expensive (trust me, we get it). This vacuum cleans hardwood floors and low pile carpet for half the price and comes with a charging station.
13. 43% off a Blink mini camera with night vision, motion detection, and so much more. Oh, and it also works with your Alexa.
14. 50% off a new edition of Amazon's HD Fire TV stick you'll enjoy as it's twice as fast as the previous model — hope you're prepared to host the next Bachelor watch party.
15. 41% off Levi's Wedgie straight jeans designed to wrap snugly around the hips and thighs for a ~cheeky~ fit that'll really enhance your 🍑 .
16. 20% off (aka $80 off) a 2021 Apple iPad with a 10.2-inch display so you can stay connected on the go — it has the power of a computer but in a perfectly portable package! Whether you're doing work (you can type or even hand-write or draw!) or streaming a movie on the retina display, this bb will come perfectly in handy.
17. And 50% off an Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet if you don't want to worry about what your little one is up to. It's designed for kids ages 3 to 7 and comes with a year-long Amazon Kids+ subscription, which gives the family access to thousands of books, games, videos, and more.
18. Up to 59% off a massage gun to give you sweet relief after a long workout. Use this to massage any achy or sore muscles — it's designed to help you recover faster so you can get back to pumping iron.
19. 60% off a fancy touchless forehead thermometer, because if you need a thermometer for cold + flu season, you might as well save a little! This one can take anyone's temperature in seconds — and without bothering them if they're getting some needed rest or sleep.
20. 40% off a pair of Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones so you can say bye bye to headphones that die halfway through your day. These last n-i-n-e freaking hours and sit securely on your ears so they'll stay with you whether you're head-banging through a frustrating work day or jamming during a sweaty run.
21. 38% off a veggie chopper and slicer because if chopping is the part of cooking you dread the most, it's totally fine to call a helpful little gadget in to assist.
22. 54% off an Echo Dot, one of Amazon's most popular (and adorable) smart devices. Use voice control to play music and podcasts, check the weather, and even set routines so it'll automatically turn off your lights, adjust the thermostat, and more. It packs a ton of utility for such a small gadget!
23. 41% off a retro-style pixel art game Bluetooth speaker so beloved by reviewers that a ton of them are gifting it to loved ones. It serves not just a speaker, but as a tiny canvas to make your own pixel art, a retro game console, an alarm clock, and even a white noise machine. Oh — and any designs you make on the pixel art screen can dance along to the music you play!
24. 43% off a stylish set of sleek black carbon steel knives, because they'll really dress up your kitchen — and the bonus is they actually are really great knives too! Over 100 reviewers say they cut "like butter."
25. 46% off a beige weekender bag if you're looking to travel light or are being *forced* to bring a personal item only because of your Basic Economy ticket. PS: It even has a built-in USB charging port!
26. 50% off a LifeStraw personal water filter to turn pond, lake, river (or pretty much ANY) water into drinkable water.
27. Up to 64% off a set of durable matte hair claws secure enough to hold all types of hair in a cute and comfortable fashion. Reviewers with thick and even super thin and fine hair say it's a must!
28. 39% off Klairs calming cream if your complexion is often red and splotchy. This soothing formula contains centella asiatica — also called "tiger grass" — which calms redness and irritation.
29. 38% off an 11-inch all-in-one pan from our Goodful collection that'll casually take care of nearly all of your cooking needs since it's gloriously nonstick, dishwasher, safe, and did we mention gorgeous?!
30. 33% off a TP-Link Wi-Fi extender to boost your service throughout the whole house, even in those dead zones where your movies or files always buffer.
31. $40 off a Govee smart floor standing lamp about to ~light up~ your life (and home). This is not any ordinary lamp. It has 25 color preset modes you can control with your phone, as well as a music mode, and it's compatible with Alexa. It'll basically feel like you're living in the future owning this lamp.
32. 50% off a single-serve Keurig coffee machine since it'll make the perfect amount of java for your early mornings. This compact machine makes coffee in under one minute because it knows you don't have any time to waste.
