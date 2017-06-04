Sections

Celebrities Are Sharing Tributes Following The London Bridge Attack

Tributes are pouring in from celebrities following an attack in London that left at least 7 people dead and more than 48 people are injured.

Posted on
Ikran Dahir
Ikran Dahir
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Celebrities have taken to social media share tributes after attacks at London Bridge and Borough Market on Saturday night.

Police Officers outside the Barrowboy and Banker Public House on Borough High Street as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge.
Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire/PA Images

Police Officers outside the Barrowboy and Banker Public House on Borough High Street as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge.

Ariana Grande tweeted hours after the incident that she is "praying for London."

Praying for London ♡
Ariana Grande @ArianaGrande

Praying for London ♡

Reply Retweet Favorite

Great British Bakeoff Winner, Nadiya Hussain, said, "Heart goes out to all the victims and their families tonight."

Heart goes out to all the victims and their families tonight #prayers #LondonStrong
Nadiya Jamir Hussain @BegumNadiya

Heart goes out to all the victims and their families tonight #prayers #LondonStrong

Reply Retweet Favorite

Gordon Ramsay said he's thinking of London.

Stay safe tonight London 🇬🇧. Thinking of you Gx
Gordon Ramsay @GordonRamsay

Stay safe tonight London 🇬🇧. Thinking of you Gx

Reply Retweet Favorite

Will.i.am said, "why hurt innocent people."

#WHEREStheLOVE #LondonBridge #ManchesterArena Why hurt innocent people...??? #pray4theUK
will.i.am.BUTTONS @iamwill

#WHEREStheLOVE #LondonBridge #ManchesterArena Why hurt innocent people...??? #pray4theUK

Reply Retweet Favorite

Singer Camilla Cabello also shared a similar photo.

💔
Camila Cabello @Camila_Cabello

💔

Reply Retweet Favorite

Niall Horan said, "Thoughts are with the people of London today after yet another horrific attack."

thoughts are with the people of London today after yet another horrific attack .
Niall Horan @NiallOfficial

thoughts are with the people of London today after yet another horrific attack .

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Love will always win!" said Khloe Kardashian.

Our world is so dark and scary at the moment. Please say your prayers!! Try to be kind and loving! Love will always win! #PrayForLondon
Khloé @khloekardashian

Our world is so dark and scary at the moment. Please say your prayers!! Try to be kind and loving! Love will always win! #PrayForLondon

Reply Retweet Favorite

"The world is so scary", said Bella Thorne.

I'm sorry to everyone in London ❤️ the world is so scary #PrayForLondon
bella thorne @bellathorne

I'm sorry to everyone in London ❤️ the world is so scary #PrayForLondon

Reply Retweet Favorite

Rihanna shared this photo on Instagram with the caption "😢 🇬🇧 🙏🏿."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @badgalriri

Paris Hilton also shared a photo with #PrayForLondon.

#PrayForLondon 🙏🏽🇬🇧
Paris Hilton @ParisHilton

#PrayForLondon 🙏🏽🇬🇧

Reply Retweet Favorite

And Cara Delevigne said, "My heart is with you London. Please can everyone stay safe. This is beyond tragic but we must stand together and not let this break us."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @caradelevingne

