68 Little Things To Add To Your Own Easter Basket

1. Colorful silicone luggage wheel covers that'll reduce the blasphemous noises your beloved suitcase typically make as you travel through the airport.
Before ordering make sure you confirm the size of the wheels, the distance between the wheels and the axles and fenders meet the noted size requirements.
Promising review: "These rubber wheels are fire! Definitely provides little grip, moves quiet, doesn’t mess with the luggage wheel rotation and little less vibration. Love the bright red color goes well with my carbon fiber luggage. Easy to install and it’s funny they have directional line/arrow like car tires — details count for me." —Tieng Nguyen
Get a set of eight wheel covers from Amazon for $9.99 (available in eight colors).
2. A Kitsch microfiber hair towel you'll love because it's known for helping to prevent frizz and dry hair faster than you can decide whether to wear it curly or straight for that day.
Kitsch is an Asian woman-founded business!
Promising reviews: "Kitsch's towel wrap has made my wash days so much easier. It minimizes frizz and helps lock in all the moisture from the products I use on my hair. I definitely recommend it for all my natural girls or anyone in general. 😁" —Mutiat Kakpovi
"The perfect drying towel. This is my second one of these, and I love them! Plenty of room for my long, thick, curly hair, and it helps me cut down on the time it takes to dry. Having the elastic and the button also helps to prevent my curls from being pulled straight while drying. My first one is over a year old and still going strong, so these are great quality!" —M. Jenkins
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in 11 colors/patterns).
P.S. Kitsch has matching towel scrunchies, too!
3. A pet hair remover with a unique patented brush design that'll let you invite guests to sit down without fear of them being covered head-to-toe in your dog's hair.
ChomChom is a small business!
Promising reviews: "The ChomChom Roller really works. I have two German shepherds who shed SO much, so this was necessary. The ChomChom Roller picked up SO much fur the vacuum couldn’t." —Ezra Gordon
"I've had it in my possession for like two hours and I've cleaned everything. The couch, the blinds, the cat tree pad, the chair; I'm obsessed. I feel like this thing should win an award for being so awesome. I feel like it should be in raffle baskets and giveaways and silent auctions for every event that highlights 'things cat people need.' It's better than those sticky rollers, it's better than the one-directional velvet wand thing that I always use the wrong way. It's the best." —Meowser
Get it from Amazon for $27.99.
4. A magnetic cable wrangler your charger wires will magically cling to when you're not using them, so you can stop muttering a slew of curse words each time one slips behind your desk (guilty).
I have this magnetic cable manager and absolutely love it! Cannot tell you how many times my Mac charger would come unplugged then swiftly fall behind my desk. Then I'd have the annoying task of getting underneath said desk and try to feed the wire back up to my laptop. Beyond annoying. This has been such a problem solver! Additionally, Smartish is a small business.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this addition to my bedside table line-up! The Smartish Magnetic Cord Holder is perfect for keeping my iPhone charger accessible and easy to reach from my tall bed. It’s so simple yet so effective! The neutral color is beautiful as well and blends seamlessly with our decor and my personal style. This is a great gift option because it's something unique and functional. I’ll definitely be ordering the larger size for my desk once I start upgrading my office soon!" —Presley Davis
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two sizes and four colors).
5. An alarm clock on wheels you'll quickly develop a complicated relationship with — it'll roll around, jump, shake, make robotic sounds and essentially just annoy you until you *finally* have to get out of bed, tackle it, and start your day.
Clocky is a small business!
Promising review: "My friends and family all know how terrible I am at waking up in the morning. Every alarm clock I have ever used has been defeated by my quick 'hit snooze button' reflexes. So much so I find myself rushing for the door more often than I'd like. All that changed when I found Clocky. CLOCKY WORKS! Clocky moves so I can't get comfortable or used to where the snooze button is placed. I easily carry Clocky to any room in the house I choose to get cozy, relax, and watch some TV 'til I fall asleep on a work night. I LOVE CLOCKY and highly recommend giving it a chance because you will fall in love with the results. I am now actively waking up at the original time I set my alarm to and also staying up so I can have a productive day. Get Clocky and save your day! ☆☆☆☆☆" —Valued Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.87 (available in nine colors).
6. A Click & Carry Grocery Bag Carrier you likely saw on Shark Tank and thought "Wow, that's exactly what is missing from my life." Clip it onto your bags (it can lift up to 80 pounds!) sling 'em over your shoulder and be on your merry way.
Click & Carry is a Shark Tank and QVC-featured small business that specializes in easy carry accessories.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it. This is great when you have a few bags and a box. For example, if you balance the bags, you can throw them over your shoulder and walk inside, and you have two free hands to carry the box, which is great. Product seems well built, and is comfortable on your shoulder or hand because of the padding." —Hung
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in seven colors).
7. Hanalei Sugar Lip Scrub — an absolute must-have if your daily makeup routine isn't complete without a striking lipstick. This lil' pot will help remove dead skin and keep your pout nice 'n' smooth, which is super important to help your lips recover from wearing lipstick all day and prep them for your next application.
It uses real cane sugar from Maui for exfoliation along with Hawaiian kukui oil to restore moisture to parched lips. Tip: To keep things hygienic (and ramp up the exfoliation), you could use a lip brush like the one pictured above to scoop out and use the scrub on your lips.
Promising review: "This works so, so well for me. I have struggled with dry, chapped lips forever. I have had breakouts of perioral dermatitis that has affected my lips. I am also an anxious lip-biter. Lately, I have been trying to take better care of my skin, lips included. This is the first lip scrub I have ever tried. First of all, this stuff smells incredible and doesn't leave a bad taste on your lips. It is super easy to use. And I never see any dry skin on my lips after using it. I have actually been able to wear lipstick several days in a row which I NEVER do, because it always used to dry my lips out and look flaky. I will definitely continue to use this." —Morgan
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
8. A reading light you can wrap around your neck, in case you have no interest in fumbling with a clip-on light while you turn the pages of your book. Reviewers have also said it's great if you tend to fall asleep while reading, leaving your overhead lights on in the process.
Promising review: "I also ordered one of those book lights that you have to clip directly on to your book. I haven't even tried the clip-on yet because I LOVE THIS ONE SO MUCH!! It's so versatile. It is the perfect solution for when I'm up in the middle of the night and I still want to stay in bed and read while my husband sleeps next to me. Even when I don't have to worry about disturbing someone this light is still my go to when reading. It's better than any night stand lamp because you can focus this light directly on your book or other types of hands-on projects. I had worried that it would be uncomfortable around my neck but It's so lightweight I hardly even notice it" —Linda Holloway
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in eight styles).
9. A motivating daily planner that literally says "You've got this!" at the top — it'll also look oh-so-cute on your desk or fridge and has sections to keep track of appointments, how much water you're drinking, a to-do list, what you ate (meal prep, perhaps?!) and a general notes/doodling area.
Each pad comes with 50 sheets.
Promising review: "I use this first thing when I get in the office in the mornings as a 'personal to-do' before our morning meetings. It reminds me to stay productive when I might not have work to do in the office at that moment, but it also reminds me throughout the day of the intention I set early on. It’s been a great visual reminder of my personal goals while I’m achieving professional goals." —Chelsea Ashton
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in nine styles).