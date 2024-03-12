35 Makeup Products For Anyone Looking To Feel A Bit More Glamorous

I, like many others (it has over 29,000 5-star reviews on Amazon) have this primer and also agree that it's fantastic! It really does go on my skin so smoothly, I can barely even feel that I've put any primer on at all. My makeup stays on so nicely when I take the time to apply it over it. And at a price like this? Ya can't beat it.

Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and thought I'd take a chance. I have sensitive skin and have to watch what I use. I LOVE this product! Goes on smooth and you don't need to use a lot. I put it on before I put on my foundation. Makes a huge difference. Highly recommend and will buy again!!" —Brooks Crim

Get it from Amazon for $10 (available in three shades).