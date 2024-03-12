35 Makeup Products For Anyone Looking To Feel A Bit More Glamorous

1. Julep Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick for anyone who has always wanted to make shimmery eyeshadow their *thing* but has never been able to apply it without the glitter getting all over their face. This stick is fantastic as it glides on like a cream but dries as a powder.
Promising review: "This eyeshadow glides on so smoothly, is super cute and sparkly, and does the job. You do not need to be a makeup pro to use this product and make it look good on your own skin. It is easy to blend, is perfectly pigmented, and convenient to carry around in your purse. The price point is great, and I highly recommend this product if you’re looking for a new, easy-to-use eyeshadow stick." —Sho
Get it from Amazon for $13.20+ (available in 45 shades).
2. E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer reviewers adore because of its lightweight texture and how wonderfully it works to reduce the appearance of pores. You can also count on it to help you apply your makeup smoothly and evenly.
I, like many others (it has over 29,000 5-star reviews on Amazon) have this primer and also agree that it's fantastic! It really does go on my skin so smoothly, I can barely even feel that I've put any primer on at all. My makeup stays on so nicely when I take the time to apply it over it. And at a price like this? Ya can't beat it.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and thought I'd take a chance. I have sensitive skin and have to watch what I use. I LOVE this product! Goes on smooth and you don't need to use a lot. I put it on before I put on my foundation. Makes a huge difference. Highly recommend and will buy again!!" —Brooks Crim
Get it from Amazon for $10 (available in three shades).
3. Derol Lip Plumper and Lip Care Serum, which uses natural ingredients like ginger, mint, and vitamin E to gently make your lips look more full and moisturized. Pucker up!
Promising review: "I've tried several lip plumpers before, all with varying results. I was on the market for some new gloss and found this on Amazon. This stuff is the real deal. It does tingle a little bit, but not to the point of pain, and it leaves your lips looking voluptuous and full. I'm really happy I decided to try this out." —Marissa
Get the set from Amazon for $9.99.
4. Wonderskin Wonder Blading One Step Lip Stain Masque, which will feel more like a science experiment than a beauty product — the results will have you absolutely baffled! You simply apply the mask in a fun shade of blue (but fear not, that's not the final color), then peel it off to reveal a perfectly pink pout that'll stay in place despite whatever eating/drinking plans you've got lined up.
Wonderskin is a small business specializing in cosmetic and skincare products.
Promising reviews: "I kept seeing Wonder Blading Lip videos on my TikTok. Went to Sephora and couldn’t believe they didn’t have it. Wound up buying it on Amazon and loving it!" —PM
"I didn’t know what to expect when I received this product, but I have to say I am pleasantly surprised! I absolutely love it! I put it on as soon as it arrived. I kept it on for almost a minute and when I wiped it off with a damp cotton ball, the color was beautiful. It’s true to its word about the 12-hour staying power. I put a little lip balm over it and enjoyed eating, drinking, and talking. It didn’t come off! If you like lip stain? Get this product! It’s a keeper. I will be ordering all of the shades." —Brandy
Get it from Amazon for $22 (available in 11 shades).
5. Laneige Lip Glowy Balm in a variety of delectable scents — regardless of whether you commit to "Gummy Bear" or "Grapefruit" you'll be rewarded with hydrated and soft lips all day long.
Promising review: "I adore this gloss in all flavors. The feel is wonderful. It's not sticky or greasy. The scents are all lovely and it gives the perfect amount of sheen. It's my go-to!" —Marci Jones
Get it from Amazon for $18 (available in four scents).
6. Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Eye Shadow Base to keep your carefully blended eyeshadow in place — you can *thank me later* for this precious present.
Promising review: "So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high end to low...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. Using this primer, shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands if I was lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you, Elizabeth Mott, for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
7. Supergoop Glowscreen — it'll protect your skin (hellooooo SPF 40👋) while making your skin shimmer just like Edward freakin' Cullen in the sunlight. You can even swap out your highlighter and use this as a 2-in-1 product instead!
I adore this sunscreen! I'm very fair-skinned and prone to getting sunburnt, so I have to stay very on top of applying SPF at all times. This one isn't greasy at all, blends in immediately, and LITERALLY adds shimmery sparkles wherever it's applied. I truly don't even mind putting it on — it's a welcome addition to my skincare routine.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this sunscreen. I’m always wary of 'for everyone' tinted products because they aren’t usually made with us in mind. But this one hits the mark. It looks amazing on my brown skin. Non-streaky, no white cast. It gives my skin a subtle shimmer. The video and pics are in direct sunlight, so you can see it in full effect. For reference, I have combination, 30-something-year-old skin. Glowscreen is officially in my skincare rotation." —Lovely91
Get it from Amazon for $38.
8. Essence Lash Princess Mascara might just leave people wondering if you recently got eyelash extensions (which it feels like everyone and anyone has been raving about). Joke's on them!
My colleague Emma Lord is a BIG fan of this mascara. She said:
"Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of over 35,000 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the live long day (I spent all of a ridiculously hot pandemic summer wearing it, so I can speak to that), and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "I have to be honest, for a 'cheap' three-pack mascara, I did NOT have high expectations. These, however, exceeded my expectations and went MUCH MUCH farther. I had been buying a certain $25/tube brand (rhymes with truepique) and I like these just as much!! I’m saving a TON of money and like my lashes just as much." —Liz
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
9. Or Lilac St. Original Lashes that are said to stay put for up to 10 days (!!!) which means you won't have to apply mascara for over a week! They're vegan, cruelty free and feature silk lash fibers you're bound to get compliments on.
Lilac St is a small business!
Promising review: "Y’all I have been a loyal Lilac St. customer since they started and I will never leave them. These are the absolute best quality. I get so many compliments. They are the most natural and most comfortable to wear. I use many times by using makeup remover and water to remove any glue. Seriously will never stray." —Katiew
Get them from Amazon for $12.95 (available in 11 styles and five sizes).
10. A winged eyeliner stamp if you obsess over makeup tutorials but haven't been able to nail liquid eyeliner just yet. 2024 is the year you FINALLY conquer it.
Promising review: "Let me start by saying this isn't my first cat eye rodeo. I've tried the taping method, normal liquid liner, plastic winged stamping devices, stencils, all of it! Well, this gem arrived and I immediately had to try it out, all while laughing at how terrible this would probably turn out...but to my surprise I put the left cat-eye on first and it was perfect. I thought this was a fluke and did the right eye...again, it came out clean and perfect! I HAVE NEVER IN MY LIFE BEEN ABLE TO DO A CAT-EYE IN UNDER 10 MINUTES, LET ALONE THE TWO MINUTES THIS TOOK TO DO! There were no sloppy streaks that I had to touch up or anything you would expect. Just a clean crisp line. I can now do a cat-eye EVERY day and look/feel like a badass. Everyone can think I spend hours doing my makeup in the morning." —LadyMeow
Get it from Amazon for $14.98 (available in three sizes and a combo pack).
11. BestLand high-performance matte lipsticks for anyone who wants the look of a fancy, long-lasting lip at a fraction of the cost — this set comes with six different shades so you can revamp your entire lipstick collection.
Promising reviews: "What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it! The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name brand ones bought from Ulta. Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out, no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" —Claire
"Beautiful and soooo worth the money! Usually I always purchase either Stila Cosmetics or Kylie Jenner but both of those are very pricey and expensive, so I looked up matte lip glosses on Amazon and saw this and thought I would give it a try. I absolutely love it. Very easy to put on does not smudge, beautiful colors, very very happy about the size of it! I went and purchased set B now because I love this product!" —Vickyy
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $8.49 (available in three shades).
12. Nooni tinted appleberry lip oil you'll adore because it's not sticky (there is nothing worse than your hair getting stuck to your gloss) and will add some subtle color while also nourishing your pout.
This lip oil is vegan, cruelty-free, and has no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.
Promising review: "This is the first lip oil I've ever used. Usually I avoid anything with oil because I have very sensitive and generally oilier skin, but I wanted to give this a try because I wanted something sheer and pretty for a natural makeup look. Probably the best purchase I've ever made!!! It's super sheer and looks fine on its own without any other makeup. The smell is delicious, and while the gloss dries and fades after about an hour or two without eating, the color stays all day! I did have to reapply after eating, but not after drinking water! I just wish it was bigger, it's a teeny bottle. Would definitely buy again!!" —Debby Gold
Get it from Amazon for $12 (available in 10 shades and in sets, plus a jumbo size).