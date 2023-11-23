Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    All The Best Black Friday Food And Kitchen Deals

    Take a break from the turkey and feast your eyes on savings on everything from appliances to food gifts.

    Heather Braga
    by Heather Braga

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is *here*.

    We're wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    1. $200 off a KitchenAid 5.5-quart stand mixer at Target.

    the kitchenaid in silver
    Target

    Promising review: "I'VE BEEN WAITING SO LONG FOR ONE. IF YOU LIKE COOKING THIS IS FOR YOU. PLUS I WAS GOT IT ON SALE FOR $160 LESS THAN THE REGULAR PRICE." —Aliciarenee83

    Get it for $249.99 (originally $449.99; available in four colors) and check out all the other kitchen deals here.

    2. 40% off a Fullstar veggie chopper.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.

    Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper, which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food, and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $23.95 (originally $43.99; available in three colors and four sizes).

    3. 20% off site wide plus 30% off orders over $300 at Food52.

    Food52

    Enter the code "CYBER" at checkout.

    Get the Nordic Ware baking sheets here, the Casafina Modern Classic Ceramic Dinnerware here, and check out all the deals here.

    4. Save $175 on on a Carote nonstick pots and pans set from Walmart.

    an 8-piece beige pots and pans set
    Walmart

    No code needed!

    Get from Walmart for $64.99 (originally $240) and check out all their other kitchen deals here.

    5. Up to 35% off almost everything from Rifle Paper Co.

    Rifle Paper Co

    No code needed!

    Get the recipe tin here, the serving tray here, and check out all the other kitchen deals here.

    6. 30% off most items plus 40% off sale items at Anthropologie.

    Anthropologie

    No code needed!

    Get the baking dish here, the stemless wine glasses here, and check out all the other kitchen deals here.

    7. Save $51 on the Always Pan 2.0.

    a berry colored always pan in an oven
    Our Place

    No code needed!

    Get it for $99 (originally $150; available in 12 colors) and check out all the other deals from Our Place here.

    8. Up to 40% off kitchen and dining items from Target.

    Target

    No code needed!

    Get the Nespresso Vertuo Pop here, the Ninja Professional Blender here, and check out all the other kitchen deals here.

    9. 50% off a Zulay milk frother from Amazon.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    No code needed!

    I invested in one of these three years ago and I'm so glad I did — I use it to make lattes at home and have saved a lot of dollars without having to run out to Starbucks every morning (just...once a week or so instead hehe).

    Promising review: "OMG, this milk frother makes my homemade latte taste like it was made by a barista. It was perfect. So perfect that I bought a second one for my brother who loves coffee to use. I've already recommended it to some coworkers. It has changed my coffee-drinking life. This comes highly recommended." —Michelle Pirestani

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (originally $19.99; available in 43 colors).

    10. Or 33% off an automatic milk frother from Amazon.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the milk frother in action.

    Promising review: "I’m pleased to report it has outperformed all of them. It takes less than a minute to froth milk that comes out thick and creamy, just like at a coffee shop. I have used it with almond milk and regular and they both come out beautifully. I pour it over a bit of very strong coffee from my French press mixed with some Trader Joe’s sipping chocolate. Just perfect. It’s the first at-home mocha that doesn’t leave me feeling deprived of my fancy coffee fix. As a bonus, it’s very easy to use — plug and play, really —s mall to store, and it cleans up like a breeze." —Placeholder

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (originally $44.99; available in three colors)

    11. Up to 80% off everything at Wayfair.

    Wayfair

    No code needed!

    Get the popcorn machine here, the Cuisinart hand mixer here, and check out all the other kitchen deals here.

    12. Up to 65% off everything from Sur la Table.

    Sur la Table

    No code needed!

    Get the Le Creuset Signature Chef’s Oven here, the electric salt and pepper mills here, and check out everything else on sale here.

    13. 30% off extra long oven mitts from Amazon.

    a reviewer wearing extra long red oven mitts
    amazon.com

    No code needed!

    Promising review: "I absolutely love these oven mitts! It's one of those kitchen items that are a MUST, but always put off purchasing. I had a criteria of what I wanted in mitts and found them. The mitts do everything they say they do and that's keeping my hands and arms safe. I highly recommend them." —Amazon Customer

    Get them from Amazon for $14.99 (originally $24.68; available in six colors).


    14. Up to 50% off site wide at shopDisney.

    shopDisney

    Enter the code "GIFT" at checkout.

    Get the holiday plate set here, the Mickey and Pluto toaster here, and check out all the other kitchen deals here.

    15. 24% off a mug rack organizer from our Goodful shop.

    a mug rack with a bunch of mugs hanging from it
    Goodful

    No code needed!

    Get it from our Goodful shop for $47.99 (originally $63).

    16. 34% off a Yonanas fruit soft serve maker from Amazon.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    No code needed!

    Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (originally $49.99).

    17. 30% off a Moccamaster 10-Cup Coffee Maker from Amazon.

    a dark blue moccamaster coffee machine
    Amazon

    No code needed!

    My husband, a coffee connoisseur, has assured me that in the "coffee community," this machine is regarded as one (if not THE) best drip coffee machines on the market. I mean, it does boast the ability to brew between a half or full carafe, a brew basket that automatically stops the flow of coffee when removing the carafe (no mess!), and a hotplate with an independent heating element to keep coffee at the *perfect* temperature. But for me? It's the color options. There are SO many to choose from — there's no doubt in my mind anyone would be able to find an option that would look great in their home. I actually *do* own one in my home (it's fabulous) and it does all that it says it will. It's certainly lived up to our expectations — and we drink a lot of coffee as parents of a 1-year-old.

    Get it from Amazon for $251 (originally $359; available in 23 colors).

    18. 25% off site wide plus free shipping at Areaware.

    Areaware

    Enter the code "VERYMERRY25" at checkout!

    Get the wire fruit baskets here, the serving spoons here, and check out everything else on sale here.

    19. Up to 25% off Partners Coffee.

    five different bags of Partners Coffee
    Partners Coffee / Via instagram.com

    No code needed!

    Check out all the coffee you can get on sale here.

    20. 43% off a rose-shaped ice cube tray from Amazon.

    rose-shaped ice cubes
    Amazon

    No code needed!

    Promising review: "So easy to use and clean. I added a drop of pink food coloring to the water used to fill the molds. Perfect tea rose ice cubes!!! Perfect for cocktails with the ladies. I made ice molds with watermelon purée also. Add mint leaves and vodka, and it’s the perfect afternoon." —PrettyMommy

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (originally $13.99).

    21. Up to 50% off everything from Fly by Jing.

    an array of fly by jing sauces
    Fly by Jing

    Fly by Jing is a small business! No code needed.

    Get the box set here and check out everything else on sale here.

    22. Up to 60% off at Crate and Barrel.

    Crate and Barrel

    No code needed!

    Get the Breville Smart Oven here, the marbled containers here, and check out all the other kitchen deals here.

    23. 44% off a Bento-style kids lunch box from Amazon.

    a reviewer&#x27;s two purple bento boxes
    amazon.com

    No code needed!

    Promising review: "This school year my babies asked me to pack their lunches. I needed something reliable and found these online and I am in love!! The portion sizes are small but big enough to fill the kids up. There are five different sized compartments so I get to get creative with the snack choices. It’s super easy to clean and I don’t worry at all about leaking. It’s microwave and top shelf dishwasher safe. And the colors are so cute!! We plan on doing a video with these everyday to show what’s for lunch that day and I’ve already been asked so many times about them." —Marsha

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (originally $39.99; available in eight colors).

    24. 39% off a HyperChiller from Amazon.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    No code needed!

    Promising review: "For those not fully familiar with how it works, what it's accomplishing is trying to surround your liquid with as much ice-behind-metal as possible. So, it has a center chamber of ice behind the metal, then an outer chamber of ice. The inner chamber fits inside the outer with about a cup's worth of space that's between the inner and outer chamber. This exposes your liquid to the greatest surface area of super-cold metal that they can, and since your liquid is only touching metal, and not the ice itself, it doesn't matter the temperature of the liquid poured in. You can pour in boiling water and while it may end up melting a bunch of the ice behind the metal, none of that water will mix with your drink. So, whether you're chilling a wine, dropping hot coffee to cool it off, or just wanting to rapidly drop the temp of that fresh lemonade you made without making it watery, this will get that done." —P. Ericksen

    Get it from Amazon for $15.29 (originally $24.99; available in five colors).

    25. Up to 50% off everything at Hexclad.

    a bundle of pots and pans
    Hexclad

    No code needed!

    Get a pots and pans bundle for $999.99 (originally $1567.99) and check out everything else on sale here.

    26. 20% off site wide at Hedley & Bennet.

    Hedley & Bennet

    Plus 25% off $150+, 30% off $250+, 35% off $350+. No code needed!

    Get the apron here, the knives here, and check out everything else on sale here.

    27. Up to 50% off everything at Great Jones.

    a green sheet pan, a green pot, and a white frying pan
    Great Joes

    Plus, order by Sunday at midnight for a free Holy Sheet with a $200+ purchase.

    Get The Starting Lineup for $135 (originally $225; available in four colors) and check out all the other deals here.

    28. 40% off a Magic Bullet blender from Amazon.

    a model blending fruit in the magic bullet
    Amazon

    No code needed!

    When I was pregnant the only thing I could stomach in the morning were smoothies, so this lil' gadget became my partner-in-crime. It's the perfect size to blend a smoothie for one person and does so super quickly. I'd just toss in my ingredients, blend, twist the cup off the base, and stick a straw right into the cup. I loved that there was less to clean than if I had blended it in a full-size blender and poured it into another cup.

    Promising review: "I use this almost every morning. This was my savior during the quarantine part of the pandemic when I was working from home. I was able to easily make smoothies for breakfast or a snack instead of eating junk. Blended quickly and easily, easy to clean, and came with so many cups and travel options I was able to continue my healthy habit when I went back to work!" —Marissa Vittorio

    Get it from Amazon for $29.95 (originally $49.99).

    29. Up to 35% off site wide at Corkcicle.

    Corkcicle

    No code needed!

    Get the insulated wine cooler bag here, the crossbody Mickey sling bag here, and check out everything else on sale here.

    30. Up to 60% off at Solino Home.

    a white place mat that says merry &amp;amp; bright on it in red script letters
    Solino Home

    No code needed!

    Get a set of four placemats for $18 (originally $44.99) and checkout everything else on sale here.

    31. Up to 30% off site wide plus up 50% off Cyberbuster deals at BoxLunch.

    BoxLunch

    No code needed!

    Get a Shrek waffle maker here, Blue's Clues salt, pepper, and paprika shakers here, and check out everything else on sale here.

    32. 20% off everything from Flour + Water.

    an array of dried pastas
    Flour + Water

    Plus free shipping when you spend over $40! Enter the code "DinnerTime20" at checkout! Additinoally, Flour + Water is a small business!

    Get a variety pack here and check everything else out on sale here.

    33. 25% off all orders from Explorer Cold Brew.

    the classic regular caffeine cold brew
    Explorer Code Brew

    No code needed!

    Get their classic standard coffee here and check out everything else on sale here.

    34. 30% off everything at Juliet.

    pink rose boxed wine
    Juliet

    Enter the code "BF30" at checkout. Juliet is a small business!

    Get the Dry Rosé here and checkout everything else on sale here.

    35. 20% off sitewide at Schoolhouse.

    Schoolhouse

    No code needed!

    Get the retro stemware here, the flatware set here, and check out everything else on sale here.

    36. 20% off KitchenAid shears from Amazon.

    The shears with black handles
    Amazon

    No code needed!

    Promising review: "These scissors do it all! From cutting poultry to removing gristle from the bottom of a tri-tip roast, and any number of other kitchen items. I'm left-handed, and the grip is comfortable. They're very easy to clean, and the plastic sheath that comes with them is a plus, preventing me from gouging myself when looking for other items in the "sharp object" drawer. I'm thinking about getting a second pair. I highly recommend these kitchen shears!" —Suzy-Q666

    Get them from Amazon for $8.44+ (originally $11.99).

    37. 40% off a Dracula garlic mincer from Amazon

    The mincer that looks like Dracula (just twist the head to mince) with garlic bread
    Amazon

    No code needed!

    Promising review: "I purchased this as a gift for my friend who is a fantastic cook — she uses fresh ingredients almost exclusively — but pressing fresh garlic is a task usually delegated. No longer: Gracula is there for her. She uses him nearly every time she needs garlic (which is basically daily) and months later still makes a point of saying how much she enjoys the gift. I'm pretty sure she likes it better than other gifts I've gotten her which were more expensive/thought out, and I'm fairly certain it's what took me from 'good friend' to 'best friend,' but it be that way sometimes. Anyway, definitely recommended for people who cook with garlic and have a sense of humor." —L

    Get it from Amazon for $17.05 (originally $29.95).

    38. 46% off a 9-in-1 Instant Pot from Amazon.

    reviewer image of the instant pot on a kitchen counter
    amazon.com

    No code needed!

    Promising review: "I never ever thought I'd say this, but I actually look forward to cooking now. I can't believe how perfectly tender meat and potatoes turn out with my Instant Pot. I'm going grocery shopping more often now — when it used to be a dreaded chore — because I can't wait to try a new recipe, as there are so many good ones on YouTube. The most work my lazy butt has had to endure is sauteing, but it works out because that's when I do my veggie or potato prepping. Then once it's in the pot I just let it do its thing and every time I'm amazed how dang delicious and perfect it turns out. 

    "I'm only mad I waited so long to buy one because I already have a crockpot, rice cooker, wok, food processor etc and didn't want to spend any more money trying to inspire myself to cook. If you're a lazy, tired and/or super busy person like me I highly recommend this thing because it doesn't take long to cook a tasty meal and it sure beats spending tons of money on delivery. I love this thing!! Just make sure you read the directions for safety and clean the seal ring so it doesn't retain the scent of your food." —Sara M

    Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (originally $129.99). 

    39. 59% off a Staub 5-quart cast iron Dutch oven from Nordstrom

    Nordstrom

    No code needed!

    Promising review: "I got this Staub Dutch oven as a bday gift to myself, and I love it. It's tall, slim keeps the heat, and it's the best slow-cooker. I made some melt in your mouth beef soup the day after I got this beauty. No burning or sticking, the meat just melted in your mouth. I am planning my next meal to use this beauty." —Nicknyc

    Get it for for $149+ (originally $369.99+; available in six colors) and check out all of Nordstrom's other kitchen deals here.

    40. 30% off a Cuisinart Griddler from Amazon.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    No code needed!

    Using this lil' grill is so simple! Throw your meat on, close the top, and BOOM — dinner is served. I've been using one for years and it's wonderful for making grilled chicken, burgers, grilled veggies, and paninis.

    Promising review: "Excellent addition to our kitchen. Good build quality, You can use this for a lot of different food but it is great for grilled cheese sandwiches. The griddle works well on pancakes and has plenty of heat to do the job. Easy and quick to clean." —Jazzperk

    Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (originally $99.95).

    41. 25% off site wide at W&P.

    WP

    No code needed!

    Get the classic drinkware set here, the cheese knife here, and check out everything else on sale at W&P.

    42. 30% off Molly Baz's latest cookbook "More Is More: Get Loose in the Kitchen" on Amazon.

    Amazon

    Get it from Amazon for $24.25 (originally $35).

    Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.