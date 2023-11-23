47 Practical Things Worth Buying On Black Friday

Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is *here*.
We're wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!
1. The Always Pan (which we *L O V E*) for up to $55 off because you'll save so much storage space with this 10-in-1 pan that fries, steams, sautés, and so much more.
2. The new 2nd Gen AirPods Pro for $80 off, putting them at their lowest price ever! With active noise cancellation, adaptive audio, and three silicone tips for customized fit, the AirPods Pro 2 give you a *ton* of bang for your buck.
3. A KitchenAid 5.5-quart stand mixer for $200 off so you can give your arms a break next time you want to bake something from scratch. This is one of those things you'll buy once and enjoy forever.
4. A Tushy 2.0 bidet attachment for 43% off for pampering your patootie. Not only will it help you use less TP, but it also just leaves you feeling cleaner after you go.
5. A bestselling veggie chopper and slicer for 40% off PLUS an extra $8 off, because if chopping is the part of cooking you dread the most, it's totally fine to call a helpful little gadget in to assist.
6. A pair of micro dot sheer rip-resistant Sheertex tights for 75% off, because they're a much more practical investment than those cheap tights that keep ending up with runs in them after the first wear.
7. A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets for 42% off — they're made of a super-soft and moisture-wicking microfiber fabric over 250,000 5-star reviewers (wow!) love for being cozy and sleeping surprisingly cool — at an unbeatable price! You just might want to ditch your expensive sheets for these babies after the first night.
8. The new Beats Studio Pro headphones for 51% off (the best price they've ever gone for) with noise-canceling, personalized spacial audio, and up to *40* hours of battery life so you can enjoy immersive sound for hours and hours.
9. A pair of Aerie crossover flare leggings for 40% off you'll want to basically live in for all your everyday needs — like shopping for groceries, doing yoga, walking the dog, and rotting on the couch watching Real Housewives.
10. Plus, a longline sports bra for 32% off (in select colors!) so comfy, supportive, and versatile that reviewers love it both for workouts *and* errand running. Bonus — a lot of reviewers say this is an excellent comp to Lululemon "Align"!
11. A Wi-Fi–connected Roomba for 42% off that'll do some tidying while you're doing more important things (like watching TV or scrolling TikTok). Plus, it'll work on multiple floor surfaces, like hardwood and carpet.
12. *The Amazon Coat* for 41% off, a chicly oversized parka that'll keep you truly toasty warm — and make everyone think you splurged big time. Mega style, mega warmth, and pockets for days? Sign me up.
13. And a super-cropped puffer jacket for $109 off that'll give you all the warmth you need on chilly days without all the bulk around your hips — perfect if you've been needing a cozy outer layer for your high-waisted pants and leggings.
14. A Staub 5-quart cast iron Dutch oven for 59% off if you're ready to invest in cookware that lasts — and it doesn't get much more reliable than cast iron, which ensures perfect browning and retains moisture so your food comes out *exactly* the way you want.
15. A platform bed for 73% off with lift-up storage that'll allow people with smaller bedrooms to upgrade the size of their bed without sacrificing space for their belongings.
16. A Shark vacuum for 55% off designed for people with allergies (I'm about to breathe a sigh of relief between sneezes) — it deep cleans powerfully according to reviewers, has a HEPA filter to trap dust inside, and an extra large dust capacity so you can clean longer without emptying the bin.
17. Or this simple but effective Shark corded stick vacuum for 50% off so you can clean out every dusty nook and cranny without breaking a sweat lugging larger models up and down the stairs.
18. Plus! A Tineco cordless wet dry vacuum for up to 35% off — it's a floor vacuum, mop, and hand vacuum all at the same time, aka a cleaning MVP. It uses a smart sensor to detect debris for efficient cleaning, and is lightweight and self-propelled so you aren't completely pooped after a half-hour mopping/vacuuming session.
19. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel for 35% off that will quickly remove all those calluses. Holy guacamole, these results! Mind blowing.
20. A Waterpik water flosser for up to 50% off that's *perfect* for anyone with sensitive teeth or gums — this deep cleans super effectively and gently, and is actually *more* effective than ordinary floss at improving gum health!
21. The ICONIC ChomChom pet hair roller for 37% off. For the uninitiated, this iconic cleaning product traps pet hair inside without the use of any sticky tape, and it works wonders on fur-covered couches and chairs — I can attest to it myself.
22. A Colgate Optic White Overnight Whitening Pen for 44% off if you don't want to deal with strips but still want to remove some of those set-in stains. Each pen contains 35 treatments that you apply after you brush your teeth at night. Then head to bed, and you'll wake up in the morning with a brighter smile!
23. A chef's knife set for $118 off, saving you big bucks on this essential kitchen tool. Each blade is made of three-layer Japanese steel, and they come with a lifetime guarantee!
24. An ergonomic office chair for $279 off ready to elevate your office experience by taking the pressure off your spine.
25. A Walking Pad under-desk treadmill for $100 off that folds right in half for easy storage so you can get your steps in while watching TV or attending yet another meeting that should have been an email.
26. Blackout roller shades for 50% off so you can finally sleep in past 6 a.m. or watch a movie in blessed darkness at 3 p.m.
27. A Carote 8-piece nonstick pots and pans set for $175 off, perfect if you just moved into a new place and need to stock your kitchen quickly (or know someone else in that situation).
28. A Dagne Dover duffle bag for 25% off that's made out of neoprene and mesh. This bag is sensationally soft AND the traveler in your life is sure to fit SO much stuff inside!
29. A fancy touchless forehead thermometer for 60% off, because if you need a thermometer for cold + flu season, you might as well save a little! This one can take anyone's temperature in seconds — and without bothering them if they're getting some needed rest or sleep.
30. The TikTok-famous Bissell Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner for 28% off — it's excellent at knocking out pet stains, spills, and more without having to waste a lot of your valuable storage space.
31. A soft muslin blanket for 25% off to keep you both warm and cozy while cuddling without causing you to soak your sheets with sweat.
32. The Casper Original Mattress for 25% off if your 2024 resolution is to start treating your body a little better. It's made with premium memory foam that conforms to your body to help absorb pressure, with ~AirScape~ breathable foam that keeps you cool.
33. A 9-in-1 Instant Pot for 46% off that'll help you make dinner easier and faster, especially because it can pressure cook, slow cook, cook rice, make yogurt, steam, sauté, sterilize, sous vide, and warm food.
34. A four-pack of Apple AirTags for $20 off, a smart investment for yourself or a great practical gift for anyone in your life who could use a little extra help keeping track of their wallet, keys, and more. It also comes in handy for tracking checked luggage while traveling!
35. A bathroom storage set for 50% off — it contains 16 sleek organization pieces that'll transform your bathroom's storage and aesthetic. Now you'll be able to find the cotton swabs right when you need them.
36. A universal phone mount for 47% off, aka a GAME CHANGER if you spend your entire flight watching those downloaded TV shows and movies on your phone. Take your travel genius a step further and *mount* it on the back of the seat in front of you so you can lean back and watch comfortably without ending up with neck pain after a few hours.
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra-long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes, and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well-built, and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time." —Earendil
Get it from Amazon for $9.46+ (originally $17.99; available in three colors).
37. A sturdy, lightweight eight-compartment pill organizer for 42% off that's so small, it'll fit into the palm of your hand — because consolidating them into this > packing half-empty bottles for a trip. Leaving behind your prescription meds isn't exactly an option, but they don't have to be a space-hogger, either.
Promising review: "My husband and I travel a lot and take a number of prescription drugs. It was always a hassle accessing our medication when needed, so I purchased this organizer to make things easier. I used a label maker and labeled each little compartment, and it has performed wonderfully. I highly recommend this organizer to anyone who travels and needs medications throughout the day." —Jacqueline
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $5.78 (originally $9.99).