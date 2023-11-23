Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    47 Practical Things Worth Buying On Black Friday

    Saving money on products you’re actually going to use all the time (and love) — might even be better than pumpkin pie.

    Jenae Sitzes
    by Jenae Sitzes

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is *here*.

    We're wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    1. The Always Pan (which we *L O V E*) for up to $55 off because you'll save so much storage space with this 10-in-1 pan that fries, steams, sautés, and so much more.

    a berry-colored always pan
    Our Place

    This is a great (and pretty) addition to any kitchen, thanks to the nontoxic nonstick surface that makes for very easy cleanup. It comes with a lockable lid, steamer basket, pouring spout, and a nesting spatula with a built-in rest.

    Promising review: "My Always Pan is going to be my new favorite cookware. Super versatile and absolutely beautiful. Love the functionality that it possesses and the versatility range, someone really thought about all the best way to cook with this! Safe, easy to clean, and beautiful to look at! Makes you want to cook more delicious meals all day long! Shipping took a while because I preordered, but I was happy to wait!" —Celyn V.

    Get it from Our Place for $85+ (originally $120; available in 12 colors and 3 sizes), and check out the rest of the sale here.

    2. The new 2nd Gen AirPods Pro for $80 off, putting them at their lowest price ever! With active noise cancellation, adaptive audio, and three silicone tips for customized fit, the AirPods Pro 2 give you a *ton* of bang for your buck.

    the airpods pro
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Great sound, great bass, and I’m in love with the noice cancellation mode. I use it when I go to sleep at night and I don’t have to worry about any ambient or outside noises to disturb my rest. All in all, if you’re thinking about buying these, just do it. You won’t regret it. 😁" —John

    Get them from Walmart for $169 (originally $249). 

    3. A KitchenAid 5.5-quart stand mixer for $200 off so you can give your arms a break next time you want to bake something from scratch. This is one of those things you'll buy once and enjoy forever.

    the stand mixer in red
    Target

    Promising review: "So happy I finally bought this, easy to use and cleanup is a snap." —LME

    Get it from Target for $249.99 (originally $449.99; available in four colors).

    4. A Tushy 2.0 bidet attachment for 43% off for pampering your patootie. Not only will it help you use less TP, but it also just leaves you feeling cleaner after you go.

    Tushy

    One BuzzFeed Shopping editor raves: "This is the bidet I use and 100% recommend to my friends, family, and to you, dear reader. Installation was pretty simple; from start to poop it took about 15 minutes. The sensation is...interesting...to say the least but you definitely get used to it. In fact, I recently moved apartments and it's taken me a while to hook up the bidet (I'm a procrastinator, OK?!). Oh, how I've missed my bidet during this time (and I'm sure my butt feels the same way). But seriously, I cannot stress how life-changing getting a bidet is."

    Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (originally $69; available in two colors).

    5. A bestselling veggie chopper and slicer for 40% off PLUS an extra $8 off, because if chopping is the part of cooking you dread the most, it's totally fine to call a helpful little gadget in to assist.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had this in my saved items forever because it was a nice to have item that wasn't getting prioritized. Summer temps hit and I decided to get it because I love a good chopped salad. This thing is awesome! I use less dishes (no cutting boards) and it takes me just a few seconds to have a bowl full of chopped veggies. I rinse it off between uses and then stick it in the dishwasher once a week. It is sharp so be careful! I love this chopper!!" —Jessica Adams

    Get it from Amazon for $22.95 when you clip the 5% coupon (originally $39.99).

    6. A pair of micro dot sheer rip-resistant Sheertex tights for 75% off, because they're a much more practical investment than those cheap tights that keep ending up with runs in them after the first wear.

    the tights
    Sheertex

    Promising review: "These are worth the investment if the price is scaring you away. I’ve pulled these bad boys up and down my thighs with full pointy nails and made sure to grab the material like it owes me money. No rips or tears after my testing them. They stay up, the opaqueness is just right and the dots add a little va va boom to my style. Highly recommend." —Chelsie F.

    Get them from Sheertex for $25 (originally $99; available in sizes XS–3XL).

    7. A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets for 42% off — they're made of a super-soft and moisture-wicking microfiber fabric over 250,000 5-star reviewers (wow!) love for being cozy and sleeping surprisingly cool — at an unbeatable price! You just might want to ditch your expensive sheets for these babies after the first night.

    A reviewers made bed with white sheets and review text &quot;so soft and comfy&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I read from other reviews these sheets were soft so I wasn't too surprised when I received them and man are they soft and so comfortable. We have Egyptian cotton sheets that were expensive and I promise we have changed them back out for the comfort of these sheets. The cotton sheets were cold and these were just right. The other thing is my husband has thin skin that any nick he will bleed. Well he has bled on these white sheets and when we washed them (in cold water as instructed) the blood always comes out and never stains. I can't say enough great things about them except to say all three of my adult kids are receiving a set as part of their Christmas!" —Sheree Chrestman

    Get them from Amazon for $29.72 (originally $50.97; available in sizes twin–California king, plus sheet sets with deep pockets for taller mattresses and many colors and patterns).

    8. The new Beats Studio Pro headphones for 51% off (the best price they've ever gone for) with noise-canceling, personalized spacial audio, and up to *40* hours of battery life so you can enjoy immersive sound for hours and hours.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "My hair is on the 'bigger' side, so headphones tend to become uncomfortable after an hour or two of usage. However, these are so comfortable and light that I often forget I've got them on. I'm by no means an expert on this topic, but the sound quality these headphones provide is unreal. When listening to my favorite songs, I pick up on background instruments I was previously unable to. It's just so amazing to be able to listen to music like this. The noise cancellation is also top tier. Even in a crowded room, nouse just disappears with the press of a button. Transparent mode works extremely well, too. I love being able to hold a conversation while still being able to hear my music. I HIGHLY recommend these headphones for anyone looking for a more budget-friendly alternative to more pricy competitors." —Shanae

    Get them from Amazon for $169.95 (originally $349.99; available in four colors).

    9. A pair of Aerie crossover flare leggings for 40% off you'll want to basically live in for all your everyday needs — like shopping for groceries, doing yoga, walking the dog, and rotting on the couch watching Real Housewives.

    Aerie

    Promising review: "I will never buy another pair of jeans, leggings, yoga pants or bras from anywhere else. My leggings fit my mom pooch perfectly & the leggings snatch my waist in. I love the option to buy short for how short my legs are. Everything is so stinky cute with the best material ever. I wish I could kiss your designers because they are doing everything right!!!!!! These by far are my favorite leggings in my set I bought. I’ll buy 100 more!!" —Mama Allen

    Get them from Aerie for $32.97 (originally $59.95; available in women's sizes XXS–XXL, including short and long fits, and in eight colors).

    10. Plus, a longline sports bra for 32% off (in select colors!) so comfy, supportive, and versatile that reviewers love it both for workouts *and* errand running. Bonus — a lot of reviewers say this is an excellent comp to Lululemon "Align"!

    Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says, "I own this in so many colors it's truly lawless. I'm a long-distance runner and these are my holy grail — supportive without being constrictive, lightweight enough to withstand sweat, and miraculously I don't chafe like I do with other sports bras. I am a huge fan of the Lululemon Align and will continue to swear by them until I die, but can only justify buying one of those a year — at this price point I was able to buy enough of these that I wear them errand running and with cute high-waisted jeans without worrying about losing them to the laundry. These also wash up beautifully and stand the test of time!

    "Psst — the shorts in both of these pics above are $24.99 on Amazon (38% off, down from $39.99!) and I also own *those* in way too many colors and swear by them!"

    Get it from Amazon for $18.39 (originally $26.99; available in women's sizes XS–3XL and 25 colors).

    11. A Wi-Fi–connected Roomba for 42% off that'll do some tidying while you're doing more important things (like watching TV or scrolling TikTok). Plus, it'll work on multiple floor surfaces, like hardwood and carpet.

    the roomba
    Amazon

    It runs for up to 90 minutes before automatically docking and recharging.

    Promising review: "I am not sure how I did without one before. My house is not big, so it does the whole house except for two rooms that I close off in a little over one hour. I can run it as often as I want and it goes over my throw rugs, and my rug under my dinning room table. I especially love it for my laminate and tile floors." —Cherry

    Get it from Amazon for $159 (originally $274.99).

    And check out more Black Friday Roomba deals.

    12. *The Amazon Coat* for 41% off, a chicly oversized parka that'll keep you truly toasty warm — and make everyone think you splurged big time. Mega style, mega warmth, and pockets for days? Sign me up.

    Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed, amazon.com

    FYI, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy!

    This comes in kids' sizes too (that version is 51% off)!

    Promising review: "Let me start by saying, my husband says that I am obsessed with coats. Out of probably 20 winter coats, this is now my absolute favorite! I can't even begin to tell you how much I love this coat; I love everything about it! The quality is outstanding! I have had every expensive brand-name winter coat, but have never ever had one that has kept me this warm! I I'm not even looking forward to the warmer months because I don't want to put this coat away!! Every time I wear it, I get at least one, 'I love your coat!'" —Suzi Linthorst

    Get it from Amazon for $89.99 (originally $151.99; available in women's sizes XXS–5X and 13 colors).

    13. And a super-cropped puffer jacket for $109 off that'll give you all the warmth you need on chilly days without all the bulk around your hips — perfect if you've been needing a cozy outer layer for your high-waisted pants and leggings.

    Lululemon

    Promising review: "The length of jacket is perfect when I pair it with high waisted pants / leggings. Very lightweight but still good to keep me warm in the fall mornings/ nighttime. Hot pink color goes sooooo well with navy blue and black bottoms. I ordered the trench one today." —onon

    Get it from Lululemon for $119 (originally $228; available in women's sizes 0–14 and seven colors).

    14. A Staub 5-quart cast iron Dutch oven for 59% off if you're ready to invest in cookware that lasts — and it doesn't get much more reliable than cast iron, which ensures perfect browning and retains moisture so your food comes out *exactly* the way you want.

    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "I got this Staub Dutch oven as a bday gift to myself, and I love it. It's tall, slim keeps the heat, and it's the best slow-cooker. I made some melt in your mouth beef soup the day after I got this beauty. No burning or sticking, the meat just melted in your mouth. I am planning my next meal to use this beauty." —Nicknyc

    Get it from Nordstrom for $149+ (originally $369.99+; available in six colors).

    15. A platform bed for 73% off with lift-up storage that'll allow people with smaller bedrooms to upgrade the size of their bed without sacrificing space for their belongings.

    Corey / Wayfair, Nadia / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I am absolutely obsessed with this bed frame!! It was so easy to put together and is super sturdy!! Adds so much storage for big and bulky items." —Amanda

    Get it from Wayfair for $246.99 (originally $899.99; available in sizes full–king and five colors).

    16. A Shark vacuum for 55% off designed for people with allergies (I'm about to breathe a sigh of relief between sneezes) — it deep cleans powerfully according to reviewers, has a HEPA filter to trap dust inside, and an extra large dust capacity so you can clean longer without emptying the bin.

    A reviewer&#x27;s image of the dust-filled vacuum with five star review text saying it&#x27;s amazing it&#x27;s a no brainer stop looking and buy this vacuum
    amazon.com

    And the included attachments (including an upholstery brush) are designed to pick up pet hair, no problem!

    Promising review: "So I never write reviews but I just had to write this one. I usually use a Dyson multiple times a week on the area rug in my living room. This $500 piece of junk really wasn’t doing a great job at anything related to cleaning. So my cleaning ladies recommended this vacuum, and when it arrived I immediately vacuumed the 5x7 foot rug in the living room. In the picture, you can see what came out of that rug in less than a minute. I am amazed and disgusted at the same time but the fact is, this thing is great! Not just for the price, but generally - for any price, this is the best vacuum I’ve ever owned. It has great suction power on carpet and hardwood floors and for stairs, it even gets the tight corners because it’s so powerful. As for cleaning up hair — I have three dogs, and all the hair is gone off my rug. I used to have to do this by hand with the dyson attachment for upholstery, on all fours, etc. it would take me over an hour. I am so glad I bought this thing!" —Verenice B.

    Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (originally $219.99).

    17. Or this simple but effective Shark corded stick vacuum for 50% off so you can clean out every dusty nook and cranny without breaking a sweat lugging larger models up and down the stairs.

    Target

    Promising review: "Love the vacuum. The suction is amazing, especially for dog hair. I do wish this had a light on the front of it so I could see in darker areas. But I definitely would buy it again. It works great on laminate, hardwood, and carpet." —Clean freak

    Get it from Target for $99.99 (originally $199.99).

    18. Plus! A Tineco cordless wet dry vacuum for up to 35% off — it's a floor vacuum, mop, and hand vacuum all at the same time, aka a cleaning MVP. It uses a smart sensor to detect debris for efficient cleaning, and is lightweight and self-propelled so you aren't completely pooped after a half-hour mopping/vacuuming session.

    the floor washer and hand vacuum
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is amazing. Instead of vacuuming, then mopping our 2,000 sq. ft. SF home, which took about 1.5 hours, I spend 45 minutes with this vac and do it simultaneously. It dries very fast. Sucks up debris. And I love that it has separate clean and dirty water tanks. I can do the entire house in one charge which is great. It’s quiet. It cleans its own roller. It sticks up along edges. It has a swivel handle which is great. Cons: It's not as flexible on the swivel as my Dyson cordless so it won’t get behind toilets. And It doesn’t lay flat so it doesn’t get all the way under furniture, but those are easy touch up areas. I’m happy with this purchase." —Aimee S Goeman

    Get it from Amazon for $299.99 (originally $449.99; available in two other styles). 

    19. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel for 35% off that will quickly remove all those calluses. Holy guacamole, these results! Mind blowing.

    amazon.com

    Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes (although reviewers are saying it only takes about 2–3 minutes), and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.

    Promising review: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this, my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super-dry thick-callused heels for only three minutes and the calluses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Kiki

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (originally $18.49).

    20. A Waterpik water flosser for up to 50% off that's *perfect* for anyone with sensitive teeth or gums — this deep cleans super effectively and gently, and is actually *more* effective than ordinary floss at improving gum health!

    Amazon

    Check out a TikTok of the Waterpik in action.

    Promising review: "I LOVE this Waterpik. I should have bought one years ago! I've always had trouble remembering to floss and even when I would consistently floss for weeks, my bleeding never stopped. Probably because I was doing it wrong, IDK. My bleeding stopped within a month of using this device and my gums are the healthy shade of pink you see on TV. (Ridiculous, I know but c'mon! How cool.) I use this once a day, every day, and sometimes twice. It is a little noisy but who cares. Nobody complains. Not even my kids who love to come in while I'm drying my hair to yell at me about how loud the hair dryer is haha. Do this for your health! And please remember to drain the line after every use. Mine still looks new after three months of continuous use." —Sugarling

    Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (originally $99.99; available in four colors).

    21. The ICONIC ChomChom pet hair roller for 37% off. For the uninitiated, this iconic cleaning product traps pet hair inside without the use of any sticky tape, and it works wonders on fur-covered couches and chairs — I can attest to it myself.

    a blue velvet ottoman covered in cat hair, with an after photo of it 10 seconds later looking clean and hair-free after using the chomchom
    Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed

    The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds.

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (originally $31.95).

    22. A Colgate Optic White Overnight Whitening Pen for 44% off if you don't want to deal with strips but still want to remove some of those set-in stains. Each pen contains 35 treatments that you apply after you brush your teeth at night. Then head to bed, and you'll wake up in the morning with a brighter smile!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "MUST-BUY. Absolutely amazing. I’ve only used the teeth-whitening overnight stick three times, and people are already starting to notice a difference in my teeth. I also have very sensitive teeth and tooth pain, but this hasn’t seemed to affect my pain at all. I highly recommend this tooth-whitening product! I’ve always wanted white teeth!" —Shey Wilkey

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (originally $24.99).

    23. A chef's knife set for $118 off, saving you big bucks on this essential kitchen tool. Each blade is made of three-layer Japanese steel, and they come with a lifetime guarantee!

    a set of knives with green handles
    Hedley & Bennett

    Since this is over $150, you automatically get an additional 25% off in your cart!

    Promising review: "Beautifully balanced blade, a perfect size for most tasks. Exceptionally sharp factory edge with an amazing finish. I can't recommend this more. The price is steep, but definitely in a professional class. Thank you!" —kyle b.

    Get it from Hedley & Bennett for $146.25 (originally $265; available in five colors). Full discount is shown in cart!

    24. An ergonomic office chair for $279 off ready to elevate your office experience by taking the pressure off your spine.

    an ergonomic black and white office chair at a desk
    Walmart

    Promising review: "It is ergonomic feels great to sit in...comfortable very good lumbar support for both of us that will be using the chair, I like the arms flipped up, my husband likes the arms down so were both happy." —Lee

    Get it from Walmart for $119.98 (originally $398.99; available in six colors).

    25. A Walking Pad under-desk treadmill for $100 off that folds right in half for easy storage so you can get your steps in while watching TV or attending yet another meeting that should have been an email.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I am so happy with the size and how it folds up to be stored away. I’ve got limited space to store a treadmill, and this fits perfectly under my standing desk. I’ve been using it for the last week, and I’m so happy. I hit 20,000 steps today. It was easy for me to unbox and setup. Follow the picture instructions and when you set it up for the first time, make sure you have your gym shoes on. I did the setup with sandals and had to hop off because I lost my footing. After that hiccup, it was super easy to set up and get to walking.

    "I’ve been doing 2 hours a day, and today I did a little over 2.5 and hit 20,000 steps. It’s been years! Ever since covid and working from home, it’s been hard for me to get the energy to work out. It took me a couple of days to get used to working with it. But I love that I can do it while working and still be able to relax after work. Make sure to buy an ankle strap if you are using the Apple Watch. It makes it automatic and easy to track steps. This machine had me dripping in sweat; I highly recommend it to anyone looking to start moving." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $399.99 when you clip the $100 off coupon (originally $499.99)

    26. Blackout roller shades for 50% off so you can finally sleep in past 6 a.m. or watch a movie in blessed darkness at 3 p.m.

    the blackout roller shades installed in a home
    Blinds

    Promising review: "I bought this in white, hoping to block the light enough to have my computer screen facing the window visible. I like facing out while working on the computer all day, and this is the perfect solution. I installed it behind the regular pretty fabric blinds and only pull it down when I need to block the sun — which is every morning! Great solution!" —Nan A

    Get them from Blinds.com for $19.49 (originally $38.99; size customization available, and 24 colors). You can check out the full sale here

    27. A Carote 8-piece nonstick pots and pans set for $175 off, perfect if you just moved into a new place and need to stock your kitchen quickly (or know someone else in that situation).

    an 8-piece beige pots and pans set
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Purchased this set months ago and they have kept their like-new appearance even after daily use! Just remember to keep the heat at medium to high heat while cooking, to keep your cookware in top shape. I would definitely purchase again." —Esther

    Get the set from Walmart for $64.99 (originally $240). 

    28. A Dagne Dover duffle bag for 25% off that's made out of neoprene and mesh. This bag is sensationally soft AND the traveler in your life is sure to fit SO much stuff inside!

    Dagne Dover / Via instagram.com, Abby Kass / BuzzFeed

    Discount applied at checkout!

    Promising review: "I love my new bag. I have been on the hunt for the perfect stylish yet utilitarian bag for some time now. And I think I found out! I love the number of pockets (no more bottom bag abyss) and the hardware. Having a back pocket for my phone is just perfect. I’m obsessed. Thank you for a form-meets-function bag!" —Megan V.

    Get it from Dagne Dover for $93.75+ when added to cart (originally $125; available in five sizes and eight colors).

    29. A fancy touchless forehead thermometer for 60% off, because if you need a thermometer for cold + flu season, you might as well save a little! This one can take anyone's temperature in seconds — and without bothering them if they're getting some needed rest or sleep.

    reviewer using thermometer on baby
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a great thermometer — accurate, looks great, a must-have! If you have kids, forget about sticking a thermometer in their ears. I have four kids now and a thermometer is a must-have. Hold this thing close to the forehead, push the button in and you get a reading in about one second. This thing looks good, feels good, and is accurate. We’ve used multiple thermometers in the past. The head scanner that you run across the forehead...no good. In-ear thermometers...accurate, but expect a battle. Rectal thermometers...very accurate, but expect a war. This is the easiest one out of all of them. We find it especially useful when we need the quick 'I don’t feel that great' check...i.e., man cold. Overall, highly recommend!."—BearDownChi1

    Price: $15.99+ (originally $39.99; available in black and white)

    30. The TikTok-famous Bissell Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner for 28% off — it's excellent at knocking out pet stains, spills, and more without having to waste a lot of your valuable storage space.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Yup, saw it on TikTok and had to buy it. My car's upholstery was so dirty from my dogs and years of NOT getting it deep cleaned. This is a game changer. I should've taken a before and after because it was awesome. Not to mention how satisfying it is seeing the dirty water get sucked back into the tank. Easy to prep. Easy to use. Easy to clean. I definitely recommend. This will be perfect for other things in the house as well because if it can tackle MY car with two big dogs, it's gold." —Taylor L.

    Get it from Amazon for $89 (originally $123.59).

    31. A soft muslin blanket for 25% off to keep you both warm and cozy while cuddling without causing you to soak your sheets with sweat.

    gray waffle muslin blanket draped on the end of a bed
    Muslin Comfort

    Use promo code BF25OFF at checkout.

    Shyla Smith — a mother of two boys, a full-time attorney, and the founder of Muslin Comfort — set out to create the perfect muslin blanket for adults after struggling to find one on the market.

    Promising review: "We are so happy with the 365 Blanket we bought! The gray color is soothing; the soft feel is perfect as we glide into sleep each evening; the weight is perfect — an all-season addition to our bedroom! The length is longer than we expected. This is not necessarily a bad thing. We are so used to blankets that aren't long enough, so it is just something we are getting used to. Amazing purchase — thank you so much!" —Amy A.

    Get it from Muslin Comfort for $149.99+ (originally $199.99+; available in 4 sizes and 16 colors).

    32. The Casper Original Mattress for 25% off if your 2024 resolution is to start treating your body a little better. It's made with premium memory foam that conforms to your body to help absorb pressure, with ~AirScape~ breathable foam that keeps you cool.

    the casper mattress
    Casper

    Promising review: "I'm happy with this mattress and glad I ordered it. I've had this queen size original for a little over a month and it's been comfortable and soft. I sink in just enough that my body feels nicely cradled without getting that sinking into the swamp feeling you can get from softer ones. Delivery was quick and easy. I paid to have them do it, but it was so compact in the box it arrived in, I probably didn't have to. It's heavy, but it wasn't awkward in the box. Most importantly, I'm sleeping well." —Devin

    Get it from Casper for $671.25+ (originally $895+; available in sizes twin–California king). And check out the full Casper sale here!

    33. A 9-in-1 Instant Pot for 46% off that'll help you make dinner easier and faster, especially because it can pressure cook, slow cook, cook rice, make yogurt, steam, sauté, sterilize, sous vide, and warm food.

    reviewer image of the instant pot on a kitchen counter
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I never ever thought I'd say this, but I actually look forward to cooking now. I can't believe how perfectly tender meat and potatoes turn out with my Instant Pot. I'm going grocery shopping more often now — when it used to be a dreaded chore — because I can't wait to try a new recipe, as there are so many good ones on YouTube. The most work my lazy butt has had to endure is sauteing, but it works out because that's when I do my veggie or potato prepping. Then once it's in the pot I just let it do its thing and every time I'm amazed how dang delicious and perfect it turns out. 

    "I'm only mad I waited so long to buy one because I already have a crockpot, rice cooker, wok, food processor etc and didn't want to spend any more money trying to inspire myself to cook. If you're a lazy, tired and/or super busy person like me I highly recommend this thing because it doesn't take long to cook a tasty meal and it sure beats spending tons of money on delivery. I love this thing!! Just make sure you read the directions for safety and clean the seal ring so it doesn't retain the scent of your food." —Sara M

    Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (originally $129.99). 

    34. A four-pack of Apple AirTags for $20 off, a smart investment for yourself or a great practical gift for anyone in your life who could use a little extra help keeping track of their wallet, keys, and more. It also comes in handy for tracking checked luggage while traveling!

    An airtag on a key and a phone showing the tag being tracked on a map
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Landing late in Montreal, having to re-book, we knew exactly where to tell our airline where to look for our bags, because we were using AirTags for the first time. Thanks to the AirTag, the bags went with us (we knew, because it showed us they were on the plane) and in each airport en route home. As an aside, one AirTag was stolen from an outside pocket, but gave us months of entertainment as it traveled the world on a cruise ship until its battery failed. I like these so much I have bought more for gifts for traveling friends and family. They are an investment in peace-of-mind." —P McGraw

    Get the four-pack from Amazon for $79.99 (originally $99). 

    35. A bathroom storage set for 50% off — it contains 16 sleek organization pieces that'll transform your bathroom's storage and aesthetic. Now you'll be able to find the cotton swabs right when you need them.

    the bathroom storage set
    The Container Store

    The set includes: (1) Divided Lazy Susan, (1) 2-Tier Lazy Susan, (1) Shelf Divider, (5) All-Purpose Bins, (3) Medium Bin Organizers, (3) Tall Bin Organizers, (1) Small Bin Organizer and (1) Medium Bin Organizer.

    Promising review: "This is literally one of the best investments I have ever made. Everything fits so perfectly in each other. Such a space saver, aesthetically pleasing, and everything is very clearly visible. I am so in love that I am ordering a second set." —Cassandra Lynn

    Get it from The Container Store for $126.84 (originally $253.84). And check out the full Container Store Black Friday sale here.

    36. A universal phone mount for 47% off, aka a GAME CHANGER if you spend your entire flight watching those downloaded TV shows and movies on your phone. Take your travel genius a step further and *mount* it on the back of the seat in front of you so you can lean back and watch comfortably without ending up with neck pain after a few hours.

    Reviewer photo of the phone mount attached to a stowed seat back tray and holding a phone
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra-long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes, and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well-built, and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time." —Earendil

    Get it from Amazon for $9.46+ (originally $17.99; available in three colors).

    37. A sturdy, lightweight eight-compartment pill organizer for 42% off that's so small, it'll fit into the palm of your hand — because consolidating them into this > packing half-empty bottles for a trip. Leaving behind your prescription meds isn't exactly an option, but they don't have to be a space-hogger, either.

    reviewer image of the pill organizer in green, full of different pills
    Reviewer holding their pill organizer filled with pills and with the compartments labeled
    Same reviewer holding their closed pill organizer
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "My husband and I travel a lot and take a number of prescription drugs. It was always a hassle accessing our medication when needed, so I purchased this organizer to make things easier. I used a label maker and labeled each little compartment, and it has performed wonderfully. I highly recommend this organizer to anyone who travels and needs medications throughout the day." —Jacqueline

    Get a three-pack from Amazon for $5.78 (originally $9.99).

    38. An equally cute and functional Dracula garlic mincer for 40% off — it would make a fang-tastic gift for anyone who appreciates irony, has strong feelings about their favorite vampire, or just really loves garlic bread. And if they're on board with all three like me, even better.

    The mincer that looks like Dracula (just twist the head to mince) with garlic bread
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I purchased this as a gift for my friend who is a fantastic cook — she uses fresh ingredients almost exclusively — but pressing fresh garlic is a task usually delegated. No longer: Gracula is there for her. She uses him nearly every time she needs garlic (which is basically daily) and months later still makes a point of saying how much she enjoys the gift. I'm pretty sure she likes it better than other gifts I've gotten her which were more expensive/thought out, and I'm fairly certain it's what took me from 'good friend' to 'best friend,' but it be that way sometimes. Anyway, definitely recommended for people who cook with garlic and have a sense of humor." —L

    Get it from Amazon for $17.95 (originally $29.95).

    39. A Jackery portable generator for 29% off because no one has ever been upset about being too prepared. It won't add significant weight to your pack, and it can charge up to 6 devices (it has regular outlets as well as USB-A and USB-C ports) so you'll never have to fret about a dead cellphone in the middle of nowhere or having to sleep on hard ground because you can't inflate your air mattress.

    reviewer photo of the generator
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Bought this for a camping trip. I was nervous because I wanted to be able to blow up air mattresses and I didn't know the power draw of the blower motors. This unit will handle draws up to 300 watts, and shuts off if you exceed that. When it arrived, I charged it up fully, then did a test run on two queen-size air mattresses. I used the unit to inflate and deflate each. One motor only drew 145 W, and the other drew 95 W. After inflating and deflating each, I still had 94% charge remaining. Wow! Then, when our trip was rained out, we went to visit friends and needed the mattresses after all. This time, without recharging the unit again, I inflated three queen mattresses, then deflated them without any problem. When completed, I still had 82% of power remaining. Again, Wow! Then, back at home, I decided to run a test on something bigger. I plugged in my shop vac and turned it on. Well, that didn't fly, but it did test that the Jackery will turn itself off when you exceed its handling capacity. :) Overall, it was a good buy for my purposes." —JMG

    Get it from Amazon for $199 (originally $279).

    40. A Courant catchall with a built-in charger for 25% off to streamline the look of a side table and give you a place to hold trinkets *and* charge your phone at the same time. It will add a sophisticated and fancy feel to your living room.

    photo of the catch all sitting on a living room end table with a phone charging and random items in the catch all tray
    Courant

    Promising review: "I ordered this for my husband and was a little hesitant at the price, but once we received it, I was impressed with the quality and the sleek design. He absolutely loves it and has already bought a second one for his office." —Marissa S.

    Get it from Courant for $131.25 (originally $175; available in five colors, and leather or linen).

    41. A great pair of KitchenAid shears for 40% off so you can easily open food packaging, chop herbs and other ingredients, and more with ease (and without breaking out a knife). And they're dishwasher safe for easy cleanup!

    The shears with black handles
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These scissors do it all! From cutting poultry to removing gristle from the bottom of a tri-tip roast, and any number of other kitchen items. I'm left-handed, and the grip is comfortable. They're very easy to clean, and the plastic sheath that comes with them is a plus, preventing me from gouging myself when looking for other items in the "sharp object" drawer. I'm thinking about getting a second pair. I highly recommend these kitchen shears!" —Suzy-Q666

    Get them from Amazon for $7.22 (originally $11.99).

    42. A laser hair removal system with cooling technology for 27% — use this gizmo to painlessly, gently, PERMANENTLY remove hair from any area on your body, including ones as small as the upper lip area and the more ~sensitive~ one in just eight weeks!! Compared to the thousands of bucks it costs to get it done professionally, this is a steal and a half.