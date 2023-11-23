Skip To Content
    All The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals

    Gorgeous deals on hair, makeup, and skincare must-haves — including some brands that hardly *ever* go on sale.

    Elizabeth Lilly
    by Elizabeth Lilly

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is *here*.

    We're wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!


    1. 51% off a Beachwaver B1 — aka a rotating curling iron you've likely seen all over TikTok. It does most of the work for you thanks to buttons that'll spin the barrel either way once your hair is clamped in and g2g.

    curling iron
    Beachwaver

    I was a total curling wand devotee until I gave this a whirl a few years ago and have since been proselytizing about it to anyone with hair. Also I have very thick, long hair and this can handle it!

    Promising review: "I have A LOT of hair. I have tried many many hair tool for curls and NONE of them give me a lasting curl like this tool does. I’m jazzed about it. If you have fine but A LOT of hair, this tool is amazing. Seriously." —Abbie

    Price: $49 (originally $99)

    2. $100 off the Dyson AirWrap with long barrels at Dyson, Sephora, or Amazon if it's been on your wishlist.

    The airwrap
    Dyson

    Promising review: "I was very skeptical as most of my friends and the models all seemed to have long, thick hair and mine is thin and fine. I could be more surprised and impressed with the style versatility I get in a fraction of the time. Curly or straight the Dyson air wrap is GREAT!!" —CJSki

    Price: $499.99 (originally $599.99; available in four colors at Dyson, or one colorway at Sephora

    It's also available on Amazon with an extra $19 off coupon, bringing it down to $479.99.

    3. Up to 80% off at Skinfood.

    Skinfood

    Get the black sugar mask here, the here, and everything on sale here.

    4. Up to 50% off newly added deals and must-haves at Ulta, plus beauty deals in tons of categories, like select mascaras and lippies for $12.

    Ulta

    Get Benefit Rollerlash here, the Naked 3 palette here, and shop all of the deals here.

    5. 50% off an IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Lines 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid Serum on Amazon — which just so happens to by my favorite hyaluronic acid serum ever and I constantly rec to friends. In fact, I think I'll use this op to stock up!

    model using the serum
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I have used different serums the past couple of years and this is the one I keep returning back to! It’s. Great product for the price. My skin always looks hydrated and my tone is more even after using this daily for about two weeks. I apply it at night and in the morning under my usual face lotions. I have noticed a BIG difference when I ran out for about a week. My skin was much dryer and I woke up with lined under my eyes. I would highly recommend this product." —Sarah Venters

    Price: $17.50 (originally $35)

    6. Up to 70% off at Missha.

    Missha

    Get the BB cream here, the night repair ampoule here, and everything you can get on sale here.

    7. 50% off Tom Ford Traceless Soft Matte Foundation at Sephora.

    models wearing foundation
    Sephora

    Promising review: "I used a damp BeautyBlender and the finish of this foundation is gorgeous! I got lucky and picked the perfect shade online. It has a very light feel, I would say this foundation is well worth the price tag!" —Gypsm

    Price: $45 (originally $90; available in 21 shades)

    8. 44% off a COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence on Amazon for a lightweight but SUPER hydrating face serum made to work on all skin types — yep, even sensitive skin. It addresses acne scars, dark spots, and fine lines. Plus! The snail mucin is harvested in an ethically and environmentally friendly way. 

    Reviewer before and after picture with redness healed from their face
    The bottle of serum
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby

    Price: $13.99 (originally $25)

    9. *Plus* 21% off COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer for the snail essence repair cream's partner in crime — this gel cream not only locks in moisture to plump and hydrate skin, but reviewers claim it genuinely has changed the texture to make it smoother. 

    Reviewer with smooth hydrated skin
    Reviewer holding up tin of moisturizer
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    To use as intended, apply the moisturizer after the snail repairing essence has dried on your face in your skincare routine. 

    Check out a TikTok of the snail mucin moisturizer in action. 

    Promising review: "I don’t think I will use anything else! When I tell you this product makes my skin so soft and so even, it’s an understatement! My skin is usually very dry, oily (acne-prone) and super sensitive, so it’s really hard for me to find something that can be hydrating but gentle at the same time. The product itself is on creamy/slime consistency, and sometimes you do have to work it in a little bit to absorb. After about 5-10 min the product fully absorbs and you’re all set! I use it after I apply their brand of hyaluronic acid." —May

    Price: $11.59 (originally $14.59)

    10. Over $60 off Shark's Flex Style Hair Drying System (basically their version of the Dyson AirWrap) at Amazon (the lowest price ever!) with attachments for drying, diffusing, straightening, and curling your hair.

    Amazon

    This set comes with 1.25" auto-wrap curlers, an oval brush, a diffuser, a paddle brush, and a styling concentrator.

    Promising review: "I watched a lot of video reviews of this product before purchasing it, specifically comparisons with the Dyson AirWrap. Having used the AirWrap once, I always wanted one but couldn't justify the price. As such, this product by Shark is perfect. It allows me to style my hair faster and easier than ever so I can always look polished and put-together even when I am crunched for time. I wish it came with a case for travel and storage at home, but there are a lot of options now on the market so you can just buy one. I have taken this product with me on multiple trips, vacations, professional conferences, and weddings. It has not disappointed me at all. It is super easy to learn to use. I love the rotating head for blowdrying. I don't even use my normal blowdryer anymore and love that this tool can do it all. The blowout and straightening brushes reduce my natural frizz and smooth down my hair. I used this on my mom, who has thinning hair, for a party. It took only minutes to curl all of her hair and she received so many compliments from her friends! I would definitely recommend this to anyone looking to level up their hair routine and am very happy with my purchase." —Kermeka

    Price: $297.48 (originally $357.97)

    11. Up to 60% off beauty and grooming goods on Nordstrom.

    Nordstrom

    Get the Voluspa Large Santal Vanille Jar Candle here, the Kate Somerville Intensive Exfoliating Treatment here, and everything else on sale here.

    12. 25% off THE Revlon One-Step Volumizer hair dryer at Amazon because you've def already heard of this. The results are legit!

    the brush dryer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the ultimate hair tool. It’s lightweight, comfortable size to hold without being too heavy and can fit a whole head width of hair on it at once (dried my hair in six sections). I have a shoulder length layered French bob, I have fine hair that is wavy. This tool plus a leave in conditoner and thermal protection spray, gave me the best and fastest blow out I’ve ever had. Even better than salon quality. No need for hair straightener touch ups; perfect smooth even shine with lots of volume and bounce. Curious to try it as a touch up tool the following day to reshape. I’ll report back :)" —AmyF

    Price: $29.99 (originally $39.87)

    13. Up to 50% off best sellers at Kiehl's.

    Kiehls

    Get the Creme de Corps here, the Corrective Dark Spot treatment here, and all the deals here.

    14. 40% off a Solawave red light therapy wand — essentially a multifaceted beauty genius in one small tool. You've got red light therapy that helps fade discoloration, microcurrents that stimulate facial muscles and lift skin, and therapeutic warmth to decrease redness and help your skin absorb your skincare products even more. It's like having a pro-level facial right at home!

    A gif of Amanda using the Solawave wand on her cheeks
    A closeup of the wand and a checklist that says
    Amanda Davis / BuzzFeed

    This. gadget. is. worth it! 👏🏾 Using the Solawave was my first time introducing red light therapy into my skincare routine and the difference in my hyperpigmentation is honestly mind blowing. The tone of my face is much more even and the dark circles around my eyes have nearly disappeared. Essentially, it's like a mix of a jade roller (which I already love using anyway) and an LED mask in one...with microcurrent/vibration therapy, too. You can apply the specific Solawave activating serum or any conductive gel of your choice (I use a different one, myself!) and it will really absorb the benefits when used with the wand. I only use it once every other day (at night) and it's super relaxing. My skin is always ✨glowing✨ the next day!

    Solawave is a LGBTQ-owned small biz based in Los Angeles. 

    Price: $101.40 (originally $169)

    15. 50% off sitewide at Facetory.

    Facetory

    Use code WOW50 at checkout.

    Get the Moon Velvet Moisturizing Cream Mask here, and everything else on sale here.

    16. Up to 50% off a Waterpik water flosser that's *perfect* for anyone with sensitive teeth or gums — this deep cleans super effectively and gently, and is actually *more* effective than ordinary floss at improving gum health!

    Amazon

    Check out a TikTok of the Waterpik in action.

    Promising review: "I LOVE this Waterpik. I should have bought one years ago! I've always had trouble remembering to floss and even when I would consistently floss for weeks, my bleeding never stopped. Probably because I was doing it wrong, IDK. My bleeding stopped within a month of using this device and my gums are the healthy shade of pink you see on TV. (Ridiculous, I know but c'mon! How cool.) I use this once a day, every day, and sometimes twice. It is a little noisy but who cares. Nobody complains. Not even my kids who love to come in while I'm drying my hair to yell at me about how loud the hair dryer is haha. Do this for your health! And please remember to drain the line after every use. Mine still looks new after three months of continuous use." —Sugarling

    Price: $49.99 (originally $99.99; available in four colors).

    17. 50% off Bomba Curls Dominican Forbidden Volumizer Oil at Bloomingdale's that'll help you embrace your natural hair texture and air dry while moisturizing and leaving the most divine scent on your locks. 

    writer in a wintry landscape with naturally curly hair coming out of her winter hat
    bottle of the hair oil
    Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed, Target

    Bomba Curls is a WOC-owned business founded by Lulu Cordero and inspired by her Afro-Dominicana roots. The products are meant to help curly-haired folks naturally boost growth and achieve maximum length retention. This formula is infused with pure coffee seed and castor oil mean to moisturize your hair and scalp, while promoting hair growth and making your strands look glossier.

    A little goes a very long way, so it's always the hair product I pack for vacation when I'd rather not clock precious time blow drying my hair. Here I'm on a February trip to Iceland where I knew I'd be wearing a winter hat so I used it to let the little bit of my hair I could see shine in its natural texture. 

    Price: $11 (originally $22)

    18. 40% off sitewide and 50% off select daily doorbusters at Korres.

    Korres

    Get the Santorini Grape Velvet Skin Drink here, the Greek Yoghurt Wide Awake Eye Gel here, and everything else you can get on sale here.

    19. Up to 30% off luxury beauty faves from Dermstore.

    Dermstore

    Get EltaMD SPF 46 here, the Peter Thomas Roth eye patches here, and shop all of the deals here.

    20. Up to 50% off select items at FOREO.

    toning tool
    FOREO

    Get the BEAR mini here, and everything else you can get on sale here

    21. 40% off a box of peroxide-free whitening strips from Lumineux on Amazon if you're looking for something a little more gentle. It uses coconut and sage oil to make it safe for sensitive teeth.

    Reviewer&#x27;s teeth before and after using white strips
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was a little skeptical of these since it was an IG ad that I saw but wow....these are AMAZING! They really do a great job of whitening (you see IMMEDIATE results) and they do not make your teeth sensitive AT ALL. Within a week, my teeth were significantly whiter!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $29.99 (originally $49.99)

    22. 44% off a Colgate Optic White Overnight Whitening Pen on Amazon if you don't even want to deal with strips but still want to remove some of those set-in stains. Each pen contains 35 treatments that you apply after you brush your teeth at night. Then head to bed, and you'll wake up in the morning with a brighter smile!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "MUST-BUY. Absolutely amazing. I’ve only used the teeth-whitening overnight stick three times, and people are already starting to notice a difference in my teeth. I also have very sensitive teeth and tooth pain, but this hasn’t seemed to affect my pain at all. I highly recommend this tooth-whitening product! I’ve always wanted white teeth!" —Shey Wilkey

    Price: $13.99 (originally $24.99)

    23. 28% off Sol De Janeiro Bum Bum Cream at Walmart.

    body lotion
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Luxurious feel and smell! This is my second jar!" —Vivian

    Price: $33.99 (originally $46.97)

    24. Up to 50% off at Starface.

    Starface

    Get the Rainbow Star pimple protectors here, the acne-friendly cleanser here, and everything else on sale here.

    25. 30–50% off top brands at Sephora — like Sunday Riley.

    Dermstore, Sephora

    Get the Sunday Riley Good Genes treatment here, the KVD Beauty eyeliner set here, all the Sunday Riley deals here, and the rest of the deals here.

    26. 32% off a three-pack of Eos shea butter shaving cream on Amazon will help you glide your razor over all kinds of curves and bony parts. (Why are knees so hard to shave?) Folks with sensitive skin (like me) swear by this stuff. It has a super hydrating formula you'll totally feel the difference for after using. 

    Reviewer image of the pink canister of shaving cream
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am so happy that I found this shaving cream! I hope they never stop making it! I have super sensitive skin and continuously got razor burn in my bikini area. I had to resort to waxing for years. But since I started using this shaving cream for the past year, I’ve never had razor burn again!" —Richard

    Price: $10.12 (originally $14.99)

    27. 40% off sitewide at Eva NYC.

    Eva NYC

    Get the hair dryer here, the hair mask here, and everything else on sale here.

    28. 38% off Gold Bond Age Renew Retinol Overnight Body & Face Lotion on Amazon that contains a peptide complex and is made to hydrate skin for 24 hours thanks to nourishing shea and cocoa butter.

    bottle of lotion
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I stumbled upon this product thanks to my dermatologist, and it's quickly become my holy grail for moisturizing my face and body. The standout feature is definitely the retinol, and the bang for your buck with this product is hard to beat. It's got a lineup of legit ingredients that do wonders for my oily skin. The best part? No greasy residue, and it's fragrance-free." —Renu Ou

    Price: $9.34 (originally $14.99)

    29. Up to 30% off everything at Charlotte Tilbury with lots of 2-for-1 offers on bestsellers.

    Charlotte Tilbury

    I own BOTH of the pictured products and am obsessed. The Matte Revolution lipstick is my ride-or-die, and the eyeshadow palette has built-in primer and the colors *stick* all day (and night).

    Some individual items are marked on sale. 20% off all orders with code MAGIC20; 25% of all orders $110+ with code MAGIC25; 30% off on $160+ orders with code MAGIC30.

    Get the Pillow Talk Matte Revolution lipstick duo here, the Beautyverse eyeshadow here, and everything you can get on sale here.

    30. 44% off Elizabeth Mott's waterproof eyeshadow primer on Amazon, which laughs in the face of oily lids and creases, since its paraben-free formula features a sebum-controlling powder that locks in your shadow. (And you're not going to want to skip out on this step if you're looking for your pigment to really pop.)

    amazon.com

    And it's cruelty-free!

    Promising review: "So let me start by saying, I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high end to low...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. Using this primer, shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I was lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you, Elizabeth Mott, for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae

    Price: $11.19 (originally $20; be sure to click the coupon to get the full discount)

    31. Up to 50% off select items and 30% off everything at BondiBoost.

    BondiBoost

    Get the sonic dryer here, the hair oil here, and everything else on sale here.

    32. Up to 55% off doorbusters and 30% off everything else at The Body Shop.