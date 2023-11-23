All The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals

Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is *here*.
We're wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!
1. 51% off a Beachwaver B1 — aka a rotating curling iron you've likely seen all over TikTok. It does most of the work for you thanks to buttons that'll spin the barrel either way once your hair is clamped in and g2g.
2. $100 off the Dyson AirWrap with long barrels at Dyson, Sephora, or Amazon if it's been on your wishlist.
4. Up to 50% off newly added deals and must-haves at Ulta, plus beauty deals in tons of categories, like select mascaras and lippies for $12.
5. 50% off an IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Lines 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid Serum on Amazon — which just so happens to by my favorite hyaluronic acid serum ever and I constantly rec to friends. In fact, I think I'll use this op to stock up!
8. 44% off a COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence on Amazon for a lightweight but SUPER hydrating face serum made to work on all skin types — yep, even sensitive skin. It addresses acne scars, dark spots, and fine lines. Plus! The snail mucin is harvested in an ethically and environmentally friendly way.
9. *Plus* 21% off COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer for the snail essence repair cream's partner in crime — this gel cream not only locks in moisture to plump and hydrate skin, but reviewers claim it genuinely has changed the texture to make it smoother.
To use as intended, apply the moisturizer after the snail repairing essence has dried on your face in your skincare routine.
Check out a TikTok of the snail mucin moisturizer in action.
Promising review: "I don’t think I will use anything else! When I tell you this product makes my skin so soft and so even, it’s an understatement! My skin is usually very dry, oily (acne-prone) and super sensitive, so it’s really hard for me to find something that can be hydrating but gentle at the same time. The product itself is on creamy/slime consistency, and sometimes you do have to work it in a little bit to absorb. After about 5-10 min the product fully absorbs and you’re all set! I use it after I apply their brand of hyaluronic acid." —May
Price: $11.59 (originally $14.59)
10. Over $60 off Shark's Flex Style Hair Drying System (basically their version of the Dyson AirWrap) at Amazon (the lowest price ever!) with attachments for drying, diffusing, straightening, and curling your hair.
12. 25% off THE Revlon One-Step Volumizer hair dryer at Amazon because you've def already heard of this. The results are legit!
14. 40% off a Solawave red light therapy wand — essentially a multifaceted beauty genius in one small tool. You've got red light therapy that helps fade discoloration, microcurrents that stimulate facial muscles and lift skin, and therapeutic warmth to decrease redness and help your skin absorb your skincare products even more. It's like having a pro-level facial right at home!
This. gadget. is. worth it! 👏🏾 Using the Solawave was my first time introducing red light therapy into my skincare routine and the difference in my hyperpigmentation is honestly mind blowing. The tone of my face is much more even and the dark circles around my eyes have nearly disappeared. Essentially, it's like a mix of a jade roller (which I already love using anyway) and an LED mask in one...with microcurrent/vibration therapy, too. You can apply the specific Solawave activating serum or any conductive gel of your choice (I use a different one, myself!) and it will really absorb the benefits when used with the wand. I only use it once every other day (at night) and it's super relaxing. My skin is always ✨glowing✨ the next day!
Solawave is a LGBTQ-owned small biz based in Los Angeles.
Price: $101.40 (originally $169)
16. Up to 50% off a Waterpik water flosser that's *perfect* for anyone with sensitive teeth or gums — this deep cleans super effectively and gently, and is actually *more* effective than ordinary floss at improving gum health!
17. 50% off Bomba Curls Dominican Forbidden Volumizer Oil at Bloomingdale's that'll help you embrace your natural hair texture and air dry while moisturizing and leaving the most divine scent on your locks.
Bomba Curls is a WOC-owned business founded by Lulu Cordero and inspired by her Afro-Dominicana roots. The products are meant to help curly-haired folks naturally boost growth and achieve maximum length retention. This formula is infused with pure coffee seed and castor oil mean to moisturize your hair and scalp, while promoting hair growth and making your strands look glossier.
A little goes a very long way, so it's always the hair product I pack for vacation when I'd rather not clock precious time blow drying my hair. Here I'm on a February trip to Iceland where I knew I'd be wearing a winter hat so I used it to let the little bit of my hair I could see shine in its natural texture.
Price: $11 (originally $22)
21. 40% off a box of peroxide-free whitening strips from Lumineux on Amazon if you're looking for something a little more gentle. It uses coconut and sage oil to make it safe for sensitive teeth.
22. 44% off a Colgate Optic White Overnight Whitening Pen on Amazon if you don't even want to deal with strips but still want to remove some of those set-in stains. Each pen contains 35 treatments that you apply after you brush your teeth at night. Then head to bed, and you'll wake up in the morning with a brighter smile!
26. 32% off a three-pack of Eos shea butter shaving cream on Amazon will help you glide your razor over all kinds of curves and bony parts. (Why are knees so hard to shave?) Folks with sensitive skin (like me) swear by this stuff. It has a super hydrating formula you'll totally feel the difference for after using.
Promising review: "I am so happy that I found this shaving cream! I hope they never stop making it! I have super sensitive skin and continuously got razor burn in my bikini area. I had to resort to waxing for years. But since I started using this shaving cream for the past year, I’ve never had razor burn again!" —Richard
Price: $10.12 (originally $14.99)