110 Of The Best Gifts To Give In 2023

A corduroy shacket for your fashionable friend who loves nothing more than a classic staple item — a must-have for anyone's winter wardrobe!
A plush comforter because it'll pretty much transform their bedroom into a luxury suite at a 5-star hotel. Literally all they have to do is put it on top of their bed.
An LED backlight for their TV that'll bring the colors on their screen into the room for a truly exciting viewing experience. It senses the colors on the screen in real time, and they can even hook it up to your Google Home or Alexa for voice control!
1. Crayola Globbles, a fun lil' gadget they can use to burn off some steam in between meetings or when they just need a quick mental break. Don't worry, they won't leave residue on their walls.
2. A cushioned bath pillow that'll support their neck, back, and their need to relax and unwind after a rather unpleasant day. They deserve it!
3. Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, because, if we’re being honest (and I like to think we’ve reached a point in our relationship where we can be blunt), you and I both know the ones they've been sleeping on are starting to resemble Flat Stanley. It’s time for you to upgrade their sleeping situation.
4. A Little People Toddler Play set Disney Princess featuring lights, sounds, two characters and a whooooole lot of magic to keep your kiddo entertained.
5. A set of energy-restoring shower steamers made with grapefruit, cocoa orange, and citrus essential oils to transform their too-long showers into a spa-like retreat.
6. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence that’ll have them wondering if Gary the Snail has been the reason SpongeBob has been looking GOOOOOD for all of these years — it soothes damaged skin while also repairing dark spots and improving skin vitality.
7. And COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer they've *absolutely* seen popping off all over their TikTok FYP — it'll pair perfectly with the Power Repairing Essence and assist in relieving their skin of redness and dryness. They might want to think twice before saying "gross" the next time they see a trail of snail slime in their garden...
8. A dimmable sad duck nightlight guaranteed to bring a smile to their face each time they glance down at it. He'll not-so-happily become their companion. (We all need one, honestly.)
9. A "Cup Cozy Pillow" — aka an absolute essential for achieving peak comfort goals in your pal's living room. It features a spot to hold their remote, two mugs, and two additional beverages. They honestly may never want to leave their couch again.
10. A Melissa & Doug Disney Snacks and Popcorn Stand every child is going to be absolutely begging for this holiday season — and for good reason! It'll bring all the fun of snacking at the Parks to their imaginative at-home play. You won't be able to resist joining in on the magic.
I hunted this item down for my son for Christmas this year, but I'd be lying if I didn't say it's because I desperately want to play with it myself. Check it out in all its glory on TikTok.
Promising review: "This has to be one of the cutest play sets I’ve seen. The Disney cart is perfect and the kids absolutely love it already!" —Lwargin
Get it from Target for $109.99.
11. LE GUSHE Under Eye Patches — which I'm pretty sure is what Bruno Mars was talking about when he sang about "24K magic." They're packed with hyaluronic acid to help banish dark circles under the eyes and leave 'em looking much less puffy. These would make fantastic stocking stuffers!
12. Glimmer Glow Stick lipstick will ensure their pout showcases the *perfect* shade of pink at all times thanks to its fancy pH technology. It'll magically leave a rosy, subtle glittery shade on their lips. Perfect for anyone who would love to show off a lil' color on their lips but simply doesn't have the time to carefully apply a lipstick.
13. The Woman in Me, a must-buy for any fan of the iconic Princess of Pop. You might just want to double check they haven't pre-ordered this beauty, being that they have likely been obsessing over her since the '90s.
Promising review: "Britney finally having the space to tell her own story is a highlight of 2023. While over the past few years many wrongs have been made right (or at least as right as possible), this book takes things a step further and offers perspective on events going back over two decades. I easily read the entire book in one sitting, even though it is close to 300 pages long, because growing up with Britney and watching everything she had gone through hearing what was going on behind closed doors felt like reading a letter from a friend. A lot of the book is absolutely devastating, and the fact that she manages to stay resilient through it all is a true testament to her character. I wish nothing but happiness for Britney, whatever she chooses to do with her future now." —Nicole Lynn
Get it from Amazon for $22.38.
14. A book-shaped flower vase they'll *literally* love so much they'll treat themselves to flowers every single weekend just to ensure it's always filled with fresh ones.
15. An ever-popular Bonne Maman Advent calendar complete with 23 mini fruit spreads and one delicious jar of honey that'll take their appreciation of toast to the next level.
16. An activity book that has been specifically designed for the writer to destroy once they've finished it — your loved one will get the chance to dig deep into their past, present, and future without any pressure to commit to daily journaling.
17. A plush blanket reviewers swear is *just like* a Barefoot Dreams (y'know, the blanket the Kardashians are always seen toting onto their private jets?) but without the extra dollar signs on the price tag.
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in 12 styles and two sizes).
18. A color-shifting mushroom light for the ~fun guy~ in your life who would appreciate the cozy lil' cottagecore aesthetic these bring to any room.
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom nightlight in action.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.