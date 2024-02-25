46 Beauty Products For Anyone Who Has A Drawer Filled With Expired Ones

BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly says, "I've used this stuff before and can confirm that 1) the scent is indeed intoxicating and 2) everything from this brand has scents that really STICK to you. I'm currently using the Beija Flor body wash and I can smell it on my skin hours later — which is pretty rare for a body wash."

Promising review: "I am 60 and I could not get rid of the cellulite on my legs. I started using this product six weeks ago and can noticeably see a difference. I apply morning and evening, before bed for optimal results. It goes on smooth and has a creamy, non-sticky feel. The smell is dreamy, and even my husband has commented on the improvement. Make sure you apply in a circular motion for optimal coverage, absorption and circulation." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $22.