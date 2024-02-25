46 Beauty Products For Anyone Who Has A Drawer Filled With Expired Ones

Hello, beauty fiends, I have some bad news — a bunch of your favorite products might just be expired. Take a look at this handy chart to see which items you really need to replace ASAP. If you find yourself reading it and thinking "OMG, everything I own is old!' fear not — we gotchu.
Check out our suggestions for some fan-favorite beauty products to replace your less-than-fresh ones.
1. SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bum Bum Cream featuring scent notes of vanilla, pistachio, and salted caramel you'll enjoy applying to your skin just as much as you'd like it as an ice cream sundae. It's also filled with vitamin E, caffeine, coconut oil, and guarana extract to help smooth, firm, and hydrate your skin.
BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly says, "I've used this stuff before and can confirm that 1) the scent is indeed intoxicating and 2) everything from this brand has scents that really STICK to you. I'm currently using the Beija Flor body wash and I can smell it on my skin hours later — which is pretty rare for a body wash."
Promising review: "I am 60 and I could not get rid of the cellulite on my legs. I started using this product six weeks ago and can noticeably see a difference. I apply morning and evening, before bed for optimal results. It goes on smooth and has a creamy, non-sticky feel. The smell is dreamy, and even my husband has commented on the improvement. Make sure you apply in a circular motion for optimal coverage, absorption and circulation." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $22.
2. Hanalei Sugar Lip Scrub — an absolute must-have if your daily makeup routine isn't complete without a striking lipstick. This lil' pot will help remove dead skin and keep your pout nice 'n' smooth, which is super important to help your lips recover from wearing lipstick all day and prep them for your next application.
It uses real cane sugar from Maui for exfoliation along with Hawaiian kukui oil to restore moisture to parched lips. Tip: To keep things hygienic (and ramp up the exfoliation), you could use a lip brush like the one pictured above to scoop out and use the scrub on your lips.
Promising review: "This works so, so well for me. I have struggled with dry, chapped lips forever. I have had breakouts of perioral dermatitis that has affected my lips. I am also an anxious lip-biter. Lately I have been trying to take better care of my skin, lips included. This is the first lip scrub I have ever tried. First of all, this stuff smells incredible and doesn't leave a bad taste on your lips. It is super easy to use. And I never see any dry skin on my lips after using it. I have actually been able to wear lipstick several days in a row which I NEVER do, because it always used to dry my lips out and look flaky. I will definitely continue to use this." —Morgan
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
3. Mario Badescu Facial Spray you'll wish you could actually bathe in once you see how refreshing it feels when spritzed on your face — it's made with cucumber and aloe to hydrate and cool you down in the most delightful way.
Promising reviews: "So I’m cheap okay? This spray is my holy grail. After I’ve put on all my moisturizer, I spray this over for extra hydration. Does the job for my oily/dry skin!! I’ve used this for as long as I can remember and my skin is always hydrated. I also love it for when I’m hot, I just spray all over and ahhhhh so refreshing :))" —Vanessa
"Mario Badescu products are high quality products and the price point is reasonable. This particular product is something I always keep on hand at work for a quick facial refresher. The smell and coolness of the spray helps me feel re-energized without being overwhelmed by scent." —
Get it from Amazon for $13.30.
4. Illuminating nail concealer to help you create a chic mani without having to spend half your paycheck at the salon. 💅
Reviewers love how buildable this polish is. Additionally, Londontown is a small business that primarily sells nail care.
Promising review: "I’m not a big review writer but I had to write one about this polish! Now, it has only been a few days but so far it has been the best nail polish I have ever used! I was hesitant because it’s way more than I have ever spent on a nail polish. But it is so worth it. I don’t know why it seems so different but it was easy to apply and looks as good as when I get a manicure. I have never had that when I have done my own nails! So far, I am hooked!" —jenc
Get it from Amazon for $20 (available in four shades).
5. Essence Lash Princess Mascara might just leave people wondering if you recently got eyelash extensions (which it feels like everyone and anyone has been raving about). Joke's on them!
My colleague Emma Lord is a BIG fan of this mascara. She said:
"Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of over 35,000 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the live long day (I spent all of a ridiculously hot pandemic summer wearing it, so I can speak to that), and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "I have to be honest, for a 'cheap' three-pack mascara, I did NOT have high expectations. These, however, exceeded my expectations and went MUCH MUCH farther. I had been buying a certain $25/tube brand (rhymes with truepique) and I like these just as much!! I’m saving a TON of money and like my lashes just as much." —Liz
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
6. Kojic Acid Dark Spot Remover Soap infused with hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, shea butter and Castile olive oil to help bring a glow to your skin while minimizing blemishes and sun damage.
Promising review: "I got this in hopes of lightening my dark inner thighs. It’s been a month of using the bar every time I shower and I see drastic results already. I was a bit suspicious if this would actually work, but if you are on the fence please take this as a sign to get it and try it out. I’m so excited to see how I look in a few months from now because this things works and it works fast!" —puppbear
Get a set of two from Amazon for $11.99.
7. SAEM Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick — it'll reduce under-eye circles and puffiness thanks to the glacial waters its formulated with. Added bonus? It's so freakin' cute!!! Who wouldn't want to improve their skin with the help of a lil' polar bear?
Promising reviews: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
8. SKIN1004 Zombie Pack Face Masks that'll make you temporarily look like a zombie (though not QUITE as terrifying as the ones chasing down Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us). This entertaining mask will tighten your pores and minimizing the appearance of wrinkles while providing you with the opportunity to take some *very* silly selfies.
Promising review: "Smells great! This face mask does exactly what it says. My skin is nice and lifted, hydrated, noticeable reduction in fine lines, improved texture, reduced my pore size, and eliminated some newly developed rough patches forming around the hairline. Couldn't be more satisfied with this product! I have pretty good skin for 37, but this mask has really helped take my skin to the next level." —Samantha
Get a box of eight masks from Amazon for $25.
9. Truremedy Naturals Remedy Tea Tree Oil Body Wash jam packed with mint, aloe, and tea tree soap to help banish ownder while also moisturizing skin and soothing common skin irritations (not to mention it also smells DELIGHTFUL thanks to the addition of jojoba oil, coconut oil, and olive oil).
Read more about tea tree oil: how it can help with acne from Mayo Clinic
Promising review: "I have been struggling with tinea versicolor for over a year now and have not found anything to soothe the itching/pain that comes with it other than this. I have only been using the body wash for about a week and it’s made an enormous difference! I have tried prescription creams, medicated lotions, etc. but I have never had results like this! Such good stuff. 10/10 recommend." —Blackburn's
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
10. I Dew Care's "Tap Secret" mattifying powder shampoo is benzene-free and will be your savior on the days you simply don't feel like (or, honestly don't have the time to) wash your hair. It's small enough that you can keep in your bag and break it out as needed.
The powder-based dry shampoo works just like spray formulas — apply to the area you're looking to refresh and then shake out excess powder with your fingertips or a brush.
Promising review: "This stuff works better than Batiste at absorbing oil. I have very wavy, fine, greasy hair and I can go an additional day without washing it now." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $18.
11. Bio-Oil, which reviewers swear by for helping to diminish scars and stretch marks while *also* moisturizing their sensitive skin. It's filled with rosemary oil, lavender oil, chamomile oil, vitamin A, vitamin E, and PurCellin oil to help keep your skin feeling (and looking!) great.
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord was super impressed by this product, she said:
"FWIW re: scars, though, this stuff really works. I had thyroid surgery a few years ago, and Bio-Oil took me from looking like I'd stumbled out of the Red Wedding to virtually no detectable scar within a few months. All I did was apply it once in the morning and once at night."
Promising review: "I had to have a freckle excised to check for cancer. The wound was very deep and left a scar (the one in the center). The other two scars are actually from the bandages I used to cover the wound. The scar made me self conscious, and I found this online with great reviews. I will say that if I had used it every single day, I think the scar would be completely gone. However, even with using it maybe three or four times a week, the results are amazing! I am very happy with this product. The scent is lovely and light, and I love the consistency. Highly recommend!!" —Alexis Melendez
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
12. Witch Piggy Hell Pore Control, a hyaluronic acid-based pore tightening serum with a playful bottle you won't be able to resist displaying in your bathroom. It helps minimize enlarged pores and will leave you with a fabulous dewy glow.
Promising review: "If I could give this 10 stars I would! Ran out of The Ordinary hyaluronic acid I’ve been using for a year and no stores close sold it so I gave this a try. So glad I did because it’s a thousand times better!! I put it on first, then moisturizer after I put on my primer and makeup and it looks the best it’s ever looked. My pores were smaller in just three days and my skin so hydrated. I have combo skin son my 'T' zone gets awfully oily. The fix is to make sure your skin is hydrated. Also the bottle is twice the size of 'The Ordinary'! This does it all!!! So very impressed." —smnthfinch
Get it from Amazon for $8.19.