 back to top

Here Are All The Celebs Who Went To The Royal Wedding 2

I promise this post isn't just pictures of Cara Delevingne.

Originally posted on
Updated on
Hazel Shearing
Hazel Shearing
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Another day, ANOTHER royal wedding.

This time Princess Eugenie, daughter of Prince Andrew and ninth in line to the throne, married Jack Brooksbank in St George&#x27;s Chapel at Windsor Castle.(In case you missed it, the day before the wedding, the royal family&#x27;s official Twitter account erroneously referred him as &quot;Mr Jacksbrook&quot;.)If you want to read up, here&#x27;s a handy explainer to tell you about the ins and outs of the wedding and how the newlyweds fit into the upper echelons of British society. In the meantime, let&#x27;s move on to celeb spotting.
Toby Melville / AP

This time Princess Eugenie, daughter of Prince Andrew and ninth in line to the throne, married Jack Brooksbank in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

(In case you missed it, the day before the wedding, the royal family's official Twitter account erroneously referred him as "Mr Jacksbrook".)

If you want to read up, here's a handy explainer to tell you about the ins and outs of the wedding and how the newlyweds fit into the upper echelons of British society. In the meantime, let's move on to celeb spotting.

The Duchess of Sussex, aka Meghan Markle, turned up looking stunning as always.

Gareth Fuller / AP

Here she is again looking glorious and happy to be in attendance next to her hubby, Prince Harry.

Jonathan Brady / AP

Obviously, Kate and Wills were there.

Aaron Chown / AP

Their kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were enlisted as bridesmaid and page boy for the second time this year. They look thrilled about that.

Steve Parsons / AP

And look, here's Kate having a natter to Harry before the ceremony began, while Wills appears to be reading up on his hymns.

Danny Lawson / AP

Naturally, it wouldn't be a royal wedding without the grand matriarch there, entering the chapel here with Prince Philip.

Gareth Fuller / AP

Here's the mother of the bride, the Duchess of York (known affectionately as "Fergie"), and the bride's sister, Beatrice.

Steve Parsons / AP

Her aunt, the Queen's only daughter, Princess Anne, also wore green.

Gareth Fuller / AP

Among the non-royal guests were some British pop legends, including Robbie Williams.

Gareth Fuller / AP

Ellie Goulding, who sang at Prince William's wedding reception, was also in attendance.

Gareth Fuller / PA Wire/PA Images

And Holly Valance, whom you might remember from her 2002 single, "Kiss Kiss". She's married to British property tycoon Nick Candy.

Matt Crossick / AP

There were mega stars of the modelling world, including the icon Kate Moss, pictured here with daughter Lila Grace Moss Hack.

PA

Supermodel Naomi Campbell was also on the guest list.

Gareth Fuller / PA Wire/PA Images

The best dressed and official winner of the whole wedding was Cara Delevingne, who rocked up wearing a top hat and tails.

Gareth Fuller / AP

And here's her sister Poppy Delevingne in a sensational hat and possibly a see-through dress.

Matt Crossick / PA Wire/PA Images

And that's all, folks! Tune in next time for more celeb spotting at the next royal wedding, whenever that may be.

Steve Parsons / AP

Hazel is a news reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Hazel Shearing at hazel.shearing@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App