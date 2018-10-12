Here Are All The Celebs Who Went To The Royal Wedding 2

Another day, ANOTHER royal wedding.
The Duchess of Sussex, aka Meghan Markle, turned up looking stunning as always.
Here she is again looking glorious and happy to be in attendance next to her hubby, Prince Harry.
Obviously, Kate and Wills were there.
Their kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were enlisted as bridesmaid and page boy for the second time this year. They look thrilled about that.
And look, here's Kate having a natter to Harry before the ceremony began, while Wills appears to be reading up on his hymns.
Naturally, it wouldn't be a royal wedding without the grand matriarch there, entering the chapel here with Prince Philip.
Here's the mother of the bride, the Duchess of York (known affectionately as "Fergie"), and the bride's sister, Beatrice.
Her aunt, the Queen's only daughter, Princess Anne, also wore green.
Among the non-royal guests were some British pop legends, including Robbie Williams.
Ellie Goulding, who sang at Prince William's wedding reception, was also in attendance.
And Holly Valance, whom you might remember from her 2002 single, "Kiss Kiss". She's married to British property tycoon Nick Candy.
There were mega stars of the modelling world, including the icon Kate Moss, pictured here with daughter Lila Grace Moss Hack.
Supermodel Naomi Campbell was also on the guest list.
The best dressed and official winner of the whole wedding was Cara Delevingne, who rocked up wearing a top hat and tails.
And here's her sister Poppy Delevingne in a sensational hat and possibly a see-through dress.
And that's all, folks! Tune in next time for more celeb spotting at the next royal wedding, whenever that may be.
Hazel is a news reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
