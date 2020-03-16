Refugees Are Praying For Peter Dutton's Recovery From The Coronavirus

The most high-profile Australian to be diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused the by the novel coronavirus, is home affairs minister Peter Dutton.

Dutton is best known as the face of Australia's harsh immigration policies, particularly when it comes to people who seek asylum by boat.

Under his Coalition government, hundreds of refugees and asylum seekers have been held in offshore detention camps in Papua New Guinea and Nauru for years, with many becoming desperately sick.

Dutton successfully fought for the repeal of the so-called medevac law, which made it easier for sick people to be brought to Australia from offshore detention for medical treatment. Many of those who made it to Australia under the laws have spent months in detention onshore, either in detention centres or hotels which have been declared to be "alternative places of detention".

Dutton has also overseen the ratcheting up of visa cancellations and refusals on 'character' grounds, which has also left many people in detention centres due to criminal offences and other character issues.

So when Dutton told Australia that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday afternoon, how did refugees, asylum seekers and people held in detention respond? Using Facebook, BuzzFeed News asked what the reaction was.

This refugee, detained in a Brisbane motel, says he is praying for Dutton.