The Law Making It Easier For Sick Refugees To Travel To Australia Is No More

A law that gave doctors greater say over the transfer of sick refugees to Australia to receive medical treatment has been abolished after the government struck a mysterious agreement to secure its repeal.

The Senate voted to repeal the so-called “medevac” law on Wednesday morning, amid disagreement over whether the government had made a deal to secure cross bench senator Jacqui Lambie’s support.

Mathias Cormann, the government leader in the Senate, was clear. “There is no secret deal,” he said.

But in an emotional address delivered moments later, Lambie suggested she had secured concessions from the government in exchange for her support for the repeal bill.

Speaking through tears, Jacqui Lambie said she could not reveal the details of the deal for national security reasons.

Medevac was not as flawed as the government claimed, but nor was it as effective as its supporters claimed, she said.

Final decisions should not be made by unelected doctors, Lambie said. She argued the system had flaws that would not be fixed by amendments.

But Lambie also said Australia could not return to the refugee health system it had before medevac came into effect.

She criticised reports that people were coming to Australia to be treated for minor ailments, which had been cited by government members arguing for repeal earlier in the second reading debate.

Lambie said it had been difficult to reach a decision on the repeal, and apologised for how long it had taken her.

Greens leader Richard Di Natale claimed he overheard Cormann ask Lambie in the chamber if it was “OK” for him to say there was no deal.

“Someone is misleading the Senate about one of the most important pieces of legislation that has been before this parliament,” he said.

Labor and Greens politicians had earlier criticised the government for failing to reveal the details of any deal it had struck with Lambie, likening the government members voting on the bill without knowing the details to lemmings.

Senators voted on the repeal bill after the government suddenly curtailed the debate on Wednesday morning. The debate had kicked off on Monday.

The bill passed the House of Representatives in July 2019.

Medevac commenced in March. While in force, it brought over 100 people to Australia for treatment and assessment they were not able to access in Nauru and Papua New Guinea.