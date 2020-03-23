The Latest Tactic For Getting Refugees Out Of Detention Hotels? Leaving Negative Online Reviews.

Hotel chains whose facilities have been used for months to detain refugees and asylum seekers are likely to be bombarded with negative online reviews to encourage them to stop the arrangement, after Amnesty International launched a new campaign on Friday.



More than 200 refugees and asylum seekers are currently detained at two budget hotels in Australia, where they say they risk contracting COVID-19 and cannot socially distance.

The Australian government has so far ignored calls from infectious diseases doctors and over 1,000 other health workers, religious leaders, charities and human rights organisations to release detainees to curb the public health risk posed by the crowded facilities, where many men share rooms.

After the hotel chains ignored its direct appeal to terminate their contracts with the government, Amnesty International is asking its supporters to leave negative reviews for the two hotels online.

On April 7, Amnesty International wrote to the Mantra Group and the Central Apartment Group, asking them to stop holding refugees and asylum seekers in their hotels, the Mantra Bell City in Melbourne's Preston and the Kangaroo Point Central hotel in inner-city Brisbane.

"We are on the brink of a health emergency breaking out in your hotel ... The only way to protect the health of refugees and asylum seekers is to release them from [the hotels] into the community," national director Sam Klintworth wrote. "Whilst the government is ignoring the experts' advice to do this, you can put pressure on them to act now."

Neither hotel group has responded.