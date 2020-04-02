This Man With Respiratory Issues Is Stuck In Detention And Scared He Will Get COVID-19

A man who has had a persistent cough for more than three years and is a suspected asthmatic is being detained with dozens of other men in a hotel doubling as an immigration detention centre as the coronavirus spreads across Australia.

“I feel extremely weak. I'm worried that my vulnerable body is unable to handle the coronavirus,” Mostafa “Moz” Azimitabar, a 34-year-old Iranian-Kurdish singer and refugee, told BuzzFeed News.

“I stay in my small room most of the day. This is the only thing I can do to protect myself.”

The Australian government has ignored widespread calls to release Azimitabar and others into the community during the pandemic. The situation in detention is increasingly tense as detainees watch tighter restrictions being implemented across the country while they remain in close living quarters where social distancing is impossible.

Azimitabar’s roommate, Farhad Bandesh, said the coughing intensifies at night and often keeps him awake. He told BuzzFeed News that the dry coughing is sometimes so severe that he has to help Azimitabar use his puffer.

The pair are housed two doors down from a smoking room, which Azimitabar said filters into the room and makes him feel “suffocated”.

Azimitabar’s lawyer wrote to home affairs minister Peter Dutton and acting immigration minister Alan Tudge on March 25 saying her client should be released due to his vulnerability to the virus. Azimitabar’s medical records suggest he has asthma or another respiratory illness, but he has not been formally diagnosed due to limitations with medical care in offshore detention, his lawyer wrote.

“This places him in the high risk category for contracting, and then suffering severe consequences from, COVID-19,” the letter reads.

If released, Azimitabar has a number of supporters in the Australian community who would house him.