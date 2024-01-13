He said one officer tried to wrap a blanket around his waist, but he resisted, saying, “I’m not putting shit on! My naked ass is proof I was mindin’ my own business!” He then decided as he was led out, “still naked and reluctant to submit to the inevitably of my predicament," to do a bit of parkour by running up a wall and backflip over one of the cops. “My thinking was that in mid-flight, while upside down in the air, I would assume a pike position and then slide my cuffed wrists under my butt and up and over my legs, and then stick the landing ... with my fettered hands in front of me.” McConaughey said he believed that by “pulling off such an extraordinary Houdini-like stunt, the officers would be so impressed they would abrogate the arrest and set me free."