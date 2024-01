16.

Nowadays Alec Baldwin is better known for his more recent controversy, but back in 2007, he made headlines for another reason entirely. Basically, his 11-year-old daughter Ireland did not show up to a planned meeting (Baldwin was fighting with ex-wife Kim Basinger over custody at the time), and he left an awful voicemail that got leaked, calling her a "rude little pig" and saying, "You don't have the brains or the decency as a human being. I don't give a damn that you're 12 years old or 11 years old or that you're a child or that your mother is a thoughtless pain-in-the-ass who doesn't care about what you do as far as I'm concerned." He also threatened to come "straighten [her] ass out: "Do you understand me? I'm gonna really make sure you get it."