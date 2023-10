2.

Hercostar Sophie Turner also dealt with a hair disaster. A natural blonde, Turner was constantly dying her hair red for the show and then blonde again — and one of these times, her hair never recovered. "A few years ago, I was trying to go back from red to blonde, and it destroyed my hair to the point that I had to use a wig for," she told Glamour. "They wouldn't let me dye it back red, or my hair would've fallen out." She later clarified that it was not thered they were stripping out, but red from another role that "ruined" her hair.