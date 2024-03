"We Owed It To The Fans To Break Their Hearts One Last Time": 19 Actors Who Asked For Their Character To Be Killed Off Their Show Or Movie

8.

Liev Schreiber asked Kevin Williamson (who wrote the original) to be killed off thefranchise after appearing briefly in the first film and in a larger role in the second film — and later regretted it. "All I remember was thinking, 'You know, this guy's kind of a ham,'" Schreiber revealed. "At that point in my career, I didn't really fully understand the value of being in a franchise. To be frank, I was like, 'Let me get out of this while I can. Get out while things are going well.' And I just thought it would be fun to be one of the iconic kills from the top. I was working and doing a lot of stuff, a lot of other stuff in New York, and theater, and I was like, 'How many times can I play this character?' And now, I realize, that you can play that character as many times as they want you to."