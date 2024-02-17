27 Actors Who Begged For Their Character To Be Killed Off

Lorelai later said, “When you’re the person being documented, rather than being fascinating, it’s more just mortifying. And, I know it’s normal, but it just was hard to have the whole world see me in those awkward stages and, how do I say this, thinking that that’s me. A person that I don’t relate to whatsoever—people thinking is me.” She also said, "I just didn’t think the character really had very much personality towards the end" and called it "not a feminist movie," though she says, "I’m very happy to have been a part of it."