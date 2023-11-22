Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Here's What The "Twilight" Cast Looked Like At The Beginning Of Their Careers Vs. In The Movies Vs. Now

    Listen, I never really left my Twilight phase.

    Nora Dominick
    by Nora Dominick

    BuzzFeed Staff

    It's officially been 15 years since Twilight, which was directed by Catherine Hardwick and written by Melissa Rosenberg, hit theaters in 2008.

    closeups of bella and edward in the film
    Summit Entertainment

    So to celebrate, here's a look at the iconic cast in their first big roles vs. in the movies vs. now:

    1. Kristen Stewart's first role in The Thirteenth Year in 1999:

    closeup of her as a kid with hair in a bob and wearing a backpack
    Disney Channel

    Kristen started her career with uncredited roles in the Disney Channel Original movie The Thirteenth Year, as well as The Flinstones in Viva Rock Vegas. Then, she landed the role of Sarah in Panic Room opposite Jodie Foster, and went on to star in countless other movies like Catch That Kid, Zathura, Into the Wild, Jumper, and more.

    Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan in The Twilight Saga:

    closeup of her in the first film in 2008 and the last film in 2012
    Summit Entertainment

    Kristen Stewart now:

    closeup of her wearing an embroidered jacket with short hair and sunglasses
    Jon Kopaloff / WireImage / Getty Images

    Since The Twilight Saga wrapped in 2012, Kristen has continued to star in countless notable films like Charlie's Angels, Happiest Season, Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk, and more. In 2022, she earned her first Academy Award nomination for playing Princess Diana in Spencer.

    2. Robert Pattinson's first notable role in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in 2005:

    closeup of him at hogwarts
    Warner Bros

    Robert's very first role was in Vanity Fair in 2004, however, his scenes didn't make the final cut of the film. So, his first film role ended up being Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. In between Twilight films, Rob also starred in Remember Me and Water for Elephants.

    Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga:

    closeup of him in the first and last film
    Summit Entertainment

    Robert Pattinson now:

    closeup of him at an event
    Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

    Following The Twilight Saga, Rob went on to star in countless movies, like The Lighthouse, The Devil All the Time, Tenet, and more. Recently, he starred as Bruce Wayne/Batman in The Batman, a role he'll reprise in the upcoming sequel. Suki Waterhouse and Rob are also expecting their first child together.

    3. Taylor Lautner's first role in Shadow Fury in 2001:

    him as a kid holding a knife
    Lionsgate / Via youtu.be

    After appearing in Shadow Fury, Taylor went on to appear in episodes of The Bernie Mac Show, Summerland, My Wife and Kids, and more before landing his role as Sharkboy in The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl and Elliot in Cheaper by the Dozen 2.

    Taylor Lautner as Jacob Black in The Twilight Saga:

    him with long hair in the first film and with short hair in the last
    Summit Entertainment

    Taylor Lautner now:

    closeup of him in a suit for an event
    Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

    After The Twilight Saga, Taylor went on to appear in movies like Grown Ups 2 and shows like Scream Queens. He currently hosts The Squeeze podcast alongside his wife Taylor Lautner, and he appeared in Taylor Swift's music video for "I Can See You (Taylor's Version)."

    4. Billy Burke's first notable role in All-American Girl in 1995:

    closeup of him in a flannel for the role
    ABC / Via youtu.be

    After some small film roles and small appearances in Party of Five and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Billy's first notable role was in All-American Girl alongside Margaret Cho. He then went on to appear in several shows and movies, even landing recurring roles on 24 and Gilmore Girls.

    Billy Burke as Charlie Swan in The Twilight Saga:

    him wearing a cop uniform in the first movie and a closeup of him in the last film
    Summit Entertainment

    Billy Burke now:

    closeup of him wearing a polo with longer grey hair and a beard
    Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

    After The Twilight Saga, Billy appeared in movies like Highland Park and Lights Out, as well as shows like Revolution and Zoo. Recently, he's starred in 9-1-1: Lone Star, Fire Country, and Maid.

    5. Ashley Greene's first role in Crossing Jordan in 2006:

    her character getting stabbed
    NBC

    After appearing in Crossing Jordan, Ashley's next notable role was in Twilight. While starring in The Twilight Saga, she also appeared in the short-lived TV series Pan Am.

    Ashley Greene as Alice Cullen in The Twilight Saga:

    closeup of her character with short hair in the first and last movies
    Summit Entertainment

    Ashley Greene now:

    closeup of her at an event
    Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

    Following The Twilight Saga, Ashley went on to appear in shows like Rogue, and movies like Christmas on My Mind, The Charm Bracelet, Bombshell, The Retirement Plan, and more. In 2022, she welcomed her first child with her husband.

    6. Kellan Lutz's first notable role in Stick It in 2006:

    closeup of his character driving and sitting in the bleachers
    Buena Vista Pictures / Via youtu.be

    After appearing in small roles in TV shows like The Bold and the Beautiful, CSI: NY, Six Feet Under, and more, Kellan's first big role was when he starred as Frank in Stick It. From there, he appeared in shows like Summerland, Heroes, 90201, and more before Twilight.

    Kellan Lutz as Emmett Cullen in The Twilight Saga:

    closeup of him in sweaters for the first and last film
    Summit Entertainment

    Kellan Lutz now:

    7. Nikki Reed's first role in Thirteen in 2003:

    closeup of her as a teen
    Fox Searchlight / Via youtube.com

    Nikki's first role was in Thirteen, which she starred in and also co-wrote with director Catherine Hardwicke. She also appeared in The O.C. as Sadie in 2006. Later, Nikki reunited with Catherine on Twilight

    Nikki Reed as Rosalie Hale in The Twilight Saga:

    closeup of her character looking bothered in the first film and looking annoyed in the last film
    Summit Entertainment

    Nikki Reed now:

    closeup of her in a gem covered dress for an event
    Araya Doheny / Getty Images for Baby2Baby

    Since The Twilight Saga, Nikki appeared in shows like Sleepy Hallow and Dollface, as well as movies like Empire State, Jack Goes Home, and more. In 2023, she and her husband Ian Somerhalder welcomed their second child.

    8. Jackson Rathbone's first role in Beautiful People in 2005:

    closeup of him
    ABC Family / Via youtu.be

    Jackson's first notable role was when he starred in the short-lived TV show Beautiful People. He then went on to appear in shows and movies like The O.C. and Pray for Morning before Twilight in 2008.

    Jackson Rathbone as Jasper Hale in The Twilight Saga:

    closeup of him with long hair in the films
    Summit Entertainment

    Jackson Rathbone now:

    9. Anna Kendrick's first role in Camp in 2003:

    closeup of her as a teen
    IFC Films / Via youtu.be

    Following Camp, Anna's next big role was in Twilight in 2008. While appearing in The Twilight Saga, Anna notably starred in movies like Up in the Air, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and Pitch Perfect, just to name a few.

    Anna Kendrick as Jessica Stanley in The Twilight Saga:

    sitting in the cafeteria in the first film and giving a speech in part one of the final films
    Summit Entertainment

    Anna Kendrick now:

    closeup of her in a strapless mini dress at the trolls movie premiere
    Monica Schipper / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    Following The Twilight Saga, Anna starred in two more Pitch Perfect movies, as well as Into the Woods, The Last Five Years, A Simple Favor, Trolls, Alice, Darling, and more. In recent years, she's also begun producing and directing projects, like 2023's Woman of the Hour. She also starred in Season 1 of the TV series Love Life and she's reprising her Scott Pilgrim role in the new animated series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

    10. Christian Serratos' first role in Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide in 2004:

    closeup of her as a teen in school
    Nickelodeon

    Christian started her career as Suzie Crabgrass on Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide. Then, she appeared in other shows and movies like Zoey 101, 7th Heaven, Cow Belles, Hannah Montana, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, and more.

    Christian Serratos as Angela Weber in The Twilight Saga:

    closeup of her character wearing small glasses
    Summit Entertainment

    Christian Serratos now:

    closeup of her in a lace short matching set with a long coat
    Stephane Cardinale / Corbis / Getty Images

    After The Twilight Saga, Christian notably starred as Rosita on The Walking Dead starting in Season 4. She also starred as Selena Quintanilla-Pérez in Selena: The Series, and she's set to appear in the upcoming TV series More.

    11. Michael Welch's first role in Frasier in 1998:

    him as a child wearing a suit
    CBS

    Michael's first notable role was when he appeared as a young Niles in an episode of Frasier. He then appeared in other TV shows like The X-Files, Malcolm In the Middle, Joan of Arcadia, Law & Order: SVU, and more before Twilight in 2008.

    Michael Welch as Mike Newton in The Twilight Saga:

    closeup of his character in the first and last films
    Summit Entertainment

    Michael Welch now:

    closeup of him in a velvet blazer for an event
    Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for the Thirst Project

    Since wrapping The Twilight Saga, Michael has appeared in movies like A Soldier's Revenge, Last Shoot Out, and more, as well as TV shows like Z NationScandal, Lucifer, Station 19, and more.

    12. Justin Chon's first notable role in Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior in 2006:

    his character eating and looking confused
    Disney Channel

    After appearing in an episode of The O.C., Justin's biggest role was when he starred opposite Brenda Song in Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior on Disney Channel. He then appeared in the TV show Just Jordan before landing Twilight.

    Justin Chon as Eric Yorkie in The Twilight Saga:

    him in the school cafeteria in the first film and then a closeup of him in a suit in part one of the final film
    Summit Entertainment

    Justin Chon now:

    closeup of him in a fuzzy sweater, smiling big with long hair at an event
    John Salangsang / Variety via Getty Images

    Following The Twilight Saga, he went on to appear in movies and shows, like New Girl, Dr. Ken, and more. Justin's become a critically acclaimed director and writer, even earning a Peabody for his work on Pachinko as an executive producer and director. He also wrote, directed, and starred in Blue Bayou in 2021.

    13. Peter Facinelli's first role in Law & Order in 1995:

    closeup of his character in a leather jacket
    NBC

    Peter's first TV role was when he appeared on an episode of Law & Order. He then went on to star in shows and movies like Fastlane and Can't Hardly Wait before landing Twilight. While starring in the Twilight films, he also starred in Nurse Jackie.

    Peter Facinelli as Carlisle Cullen in The Twilight Saga:

    him wearing a doctor&#x27;s coat in the first film and staring intently in a room in the last film
    Summit Entertainment

    Peter Facinelli now:

    closeup of him in a suit
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Since wrapping The Twilight Saga, Peter has appeared in movies and shows like Gangster Land, Glee, Supergirl, FBI, Magnum P.I., and more.

    14. Elizabeth Reaser's first notable role in Law & Order: Criminal Intent in 2002:

    her character meeting with detectives in a kitchen
    NBC

    After a small role in an episode of The Sopranos in 2001, Elizabeth notably popped up in an episode of Law & Order: Criminal Intent. Then, she starred in movies like The Family Stone and Mind the Gap, before landing her recurring role as Ava/Rebecca on Grey's Anatomy in 2007.

    Elizabeth Reaser as Esme Cullen in The Twilight Saga:

    closeup of her in the kitchen in the first and last films
    Summit Entertainment

    Elizabeth Reaser now:

    closeup of her in a coat
    Michael Buckner / Variety / Getty Images

    After wrapping The Twilight Saga, Elizabeth went on to appear in countless TV shows and movies, most notably Mike Flanagan's Ouija: Origin of Evil and The Haunting of Hill House. Recently, she's also starred in The Handmaid's Tale and Impeachment: American Crime Story.

    15. Rachelle Lefevre's first role in Big Wolf on Campus in 1999:

    her character laughing in a diner
    YTV / Via youtu.be

    After making her acting debut in Big Wolf on Campus, Rachelle went on to appear in several TV shows like Charmed, Veronica Mars, What About Brian, How I Met Your Mother, Boston Legal, Swingtown, and more.

    Rachelle Lefevre as Victoria in Twilight and New Moon:

    closeup of her in the woods for the first and second films
    Summit Entertainment

    Rachelle was replaced by Bryce Dallas Howard for Victoria's final appearance in Eclipse.

    Rachelle Lefevre now:

    16. Cam Gigandet's first notable role in The O.C. in 2005:

    his character on the beach and at a music venue
    Fox

    After briefly appearing in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and as Daniel Romalotti in The Young and the Restless, Cam's first notable role was when he played Kevin Volchok in The O.C. in Season 3 and Season 4.

    Cam Gigandet as James in Twilight:

    his character with long hair in a ponytail
    Summit Entertainment

    Cam Gigandet now:

    closeup of him in a t-shirt with tattoos showing
    Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

    Following his appearance in Twilight, Cam popped up in movies like Easy A, Burlesque, The Magnificent Seven, Violent Night, Dangerous Lies, Til Death Do Us Part, and more. 

    17. And finally, Edi Gathegi's first notable role in House in 2007:

    closeup of him with a shirt and tie
    Fox

    After a few small movie appearances, Edi's first big role came when he appeared as Dr. Jeffrey Cole on House. He also appeared in shows like Lincoln Heights, Veronica Mars, and more in 2007, too.

    Edi Gathegi as Laurent in Twilight and New Moon:

    closeup of his character with long locs and a jacket with no shirt underneath
    Summit Entertainment

    Edi Gathegi now:

    closeup of him in a suit
    Michael Buckner / Variety / Getty Images

    After starring in The Twilight Saga, Edi appeared in X-Men: First Class and more. More recently, he starred in StartUp, The Blacklist, and For All Mankind. Edi was also just cast in the upcoming Superman movie Superman Legacy.