TV and Movies·Posted on Nov 22, 2023Here's What The "Twilight" Cast Looked Like At The Beginning Of Their Careers Vs. In The Movies Vs. NowListen, I never really left my Twilight phase.by Nora DominickBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink It's officially been 15 years since Twilight, which was directed by Catherine Hardwick and written by Melissa Rosenberg, hit theaters in 2008. Summit Entertainment So to celebrate, here's a look at the iconic cast in their first big roles vs. in the movies vs. now: 1. Kristen Stewart's first role in The Thirteenth Year in 1999: Disney Channel Kristen started her career with uncredited roles in the Disney Channel Original movie The Thirteenth Year, as well as The Flinstones in Viva Rock Vegas. Then, she landed the role of Sarah in Panic Room opposite Jodie Foster, and went on to star in countless other movies like Catch That Kid, Zathura, Into the Wild, Jumper, and more. Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan in The Twilight Saga: Summit Entertainment Kristen Stewart now: Jon Kopaloff / WireImage / Getty Images Since The Twilight Saga wrapped in 2012, Kristen has continued to star in countless notable films like Charlie's Angels, Happiest Season, Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk, and more. In 2022, she earned her first Academy Award nomination for playing Princess Diana in Spencer. 2. Robert Pattinson's first notable role in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in 2005: Warner Bros Robert's very first role was in Vanity Fair in 2004, however, his scenes didn't make the final cut of the film. So, his first film role ended up being Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. In between Twilight films, Rob also starred in Remember Me and Water for Elephants. Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga: Summit Entertainment Robert Pattinson now: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images Following The Twilight Saga, Rob went on to star in countless movies, like The Lighthouse, The Devil All the Time, Tenet, and more. Recently, he starred as Bruce Wayne/Batman in The Batman, a role he'll reprise in the upcoming sequel. Suki Waterhouse and Rob are also expecting their first child together. 3. Taylor Lautner's first role in Shadow Fury in 2001: Lionsgate / Via youtu.be After appearing in Shadow Fury, Taylor went on to appear in episodes of The Bernie Mac Show, Summerland, My Wife and Kids, and more before landing his role as Sharkboy in The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl and Elliot in Cheaper by the Dozen 2. Taylor Lautner as Jacob Black in The Twilight Saga: Summit Entertainment Taylor Lautner now: Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images After The Twilight Saga, Taylor went on to appear in movies like Grown Ups 2 and shows like Scream Queens. He currently hosts The Squeeze podcast alongside his wife Taylor Lautner, and he appeared in Taylor Swift's music video for "I Can See You (Taylor's Version)." 4. Billy Burke's first notable role in All-American Girl in 1995: ABC / Via youtu.be After some small film roles and small appearances in Party of Five and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Billy's first notable role was in All-American Girl alongside Margaret Cho. He then went on to appear in several shows and movies, even landing recurring roles on 24 and Gilmore Girls. Billy Burke as Charlie Swan in The Twilight Saga: Summit Entertainment Billy Burke now: Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images After The Twilight Saga, Billy appeared in movies like Highland Park and Lights Out, as well as shows like Revolution and Zoo. Recently, he's starred in 9-1-1: Lone Star, Fire Country, and Maid. 5. Ashley Greene's first role in Crossing Jordan in 2006: NBC After appearing in Crossing Jordan, Ashley's next notable role was in Twilight. While starring in The Twilight Saga, she also appeared in the short-lived TV series Pan Am. Ashley Greene as Alice Cullen in The Twilight Saga: Summit Entertainment Ashley Greene now: Arturo Holmes / Getty Images Following The Twilight Saga, Ashley went on to appear in shows like Rogue, and movies like Christmas on My Mind, The Charm Bracelet, Bombshell, The Retirement Plan, and more. In 2022, she welcomed her first child with her husband. 6. Kellan Lutz's first notable role in Stick It in 2006: Buena Vista Pictures / Via youtu.be After appearing in small roles in TV shows like The Bold and the Beautiful, CSI: NY, Six Feet Under, and more, Kellan's first big role was when he starred as Frank in Stick It. From there, he appeared in shows like Summerland, Heroes, 90201, and more before Twilight. Kellan Lutz as Emmett Cullen in The Twilight Saga: Summit Entertainment Kellan Lutz now: View this photo on Instagram Kellan Lutz / Instagram / Via instagram.com Following The Twilight Saga, Kellan appeared in movies like Tarzan and The Expendables 3, and TV shows like 30 Rock, FBI, and FBI: Most Wanted. 7. Nikki Reed's first role in Thirteen in 2003: Fox Searchlight / Via youtube.com Nikki's first role was in Thirteen, which she starred in and also co-wrote with director Catherine Hardwicke. She also appeared in The O.C. as Sadie in 2006. Later, Nikki reunited with Catherine on Twilight. Nikki Reed as Rosalie Hale in The Twilight Saga: Summit Entertainment Nikki Reed now: Araya Doheny / Getty Images for Baby2Baby Since The Twilight Saga, Nikki appeared in shows like Sleepy Hallow and Dollface, as well as movies like Empire State, Jack Goes Home, and more. In 2023, she and her husband Ian Somerhalder welcomed their second child. 8. Jackson Rathbone's first role in Beautiful People in 2005: ABC Family / Via youtu.be Jackson's first notable role was when he starred in the short-lived TV show Beautiful People. He then went on to appear in shows and movies like The O.C. and Pray for Morning before Twilight in 2008. Jackson Rathbone as Jasper Hale in The Twilight Saga: Summit Entertainment Jackson Rathbone now: View this photo on Instagram Jackson Rathbone / Instagram / Via instagram.com After wrapping The Twilight Saga, Jackson has appeared in movies like Pali Road, Samson, The Wall of Mexico, and Mixtape, as well as shows like White Collar, Family Guy, Finding Carter, and The Last Ship. He's also stayed very close with Ashley Greene and Kellan Lutz, often attending conventions in honor of Twilight with the two of them. 9. Anna Kendrick's first role in Camp in 2003: IFC Films / Via youtu.be Following Camp, Anna's next big role was in Twilight in 2008. While appearing in The Twilight Saga, Anna notably starred in movies like Up in the Air, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and Pitch Perfect, just to name a few. Anna Kendrick as Jessica Stanley in The Twilight Saga: Summit Entertainment Anna Kendrick now: Monica Schipper / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Following The Twilight Saga, Anna starred in two more Pitch Perfect movies, as well as Into the Woods, The Last Five Years, A Simple Favor, Trolls, Alice, Darling, and more. In recent years, she's also begun producing and directing projects, like 2023's Woman of the Hour. She also starred in Season 1 of the TV series Love Life and she's reprising her Scott Pilgrim role in the new animated series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. 10. Christian Serratos' first role in Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide in 2004: Nickelodeon Christian started her career as Suzie Crabgrass on Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide. Then, she appeared in other shows and movies like Zoey 101, 7th Heaven, Cow Belles, Hannah Montana, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, and more. Christian Serratos as Angela Weber in The Twilight Saga: Summit Entertainment Christian Serratos now: Stephane Cardinale / Corbis / Getty Images After The Twilight Saga, Christian notably starred as Rosita on The Walking Dead starting in Season 4. She also starred as Selena Quintanilla-Pérez in Selena: The Series, and she's set to appear in the upcoming TV series More. 11. Michael Welch's first role in Frasier in 1998: CBS Michael's first notable role was when he appeared as a young Niles in an episode of Frasier. He then appeared in other TV shows like The X-Files, Malcolm In the Middle, Joan of Arcadia, Law & Order: SVU, and more before Twilight in 2008. Michael Welch as Mike Newton in The Twilight Saga: Summit Entertainment Michael Welch now: Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for the Thirst Project Since wrapping The Twilight Saga, Michael has appeared in movies like A Soldier's Revenge, Last Shoot Out, and more, as well as TV shows like Z Nation, Scandal, Lucifer, Station 19, and more. 12. Justin Chon's first notable role in Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior in 2006: Disney Channel After appearing in an episode of The O.C., Justin's biggest role was when he starred opposite Brenda Song in Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior on Disney Channel. He then appeared in the TV show Just Jordan before landing Twilight. Justin Chon as Eric Yorkie in The Twilight Saga: Summit Entertainment Justin Chon now: John Salangsang / Variety via Getty Images Following The Twilight Saga, he went on to appear in movies and shows, like New Girl, Dr. Ken, and more. Justin's become a critically acclaimed director and writer, even earning a Peabody for his work on Pachinko as an executive producer and director. He also wrote, directed, and starred in Blue Bayou in 2021. 13. Peter Facinelli's first role in Law & Order in 1995: NBC Peter's first TV role was when he appeared on an episode of Law & Order. He then went on to star in shows and movies like Fastlane and Can't Hardly Wait before landing Twilight. While starring in the Twilight films, he also starred in Nurse Jackie. Peter Facinelli as Carlisle Cullen in The Twilight Saga: Summit Entertainment Peter Facinelli now: Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images Since wrapping The Twilight Saga, Peter has appeared in movies and shows like Gangster Land, Glee, Supergirl, FBI, Magnum P.I., and more. 14. Elizabeth Reaser's first notable role in Law & Order: Criminal Intent in 2002: NBC After a small role in an episode of The Sopranos in 2001, Elizabeth notably popped up in an episode of Law & Order: Criminal Intent. Then, she starred in movies like The Family Stone and Mind the Gap, before landing her recurring role as Ava/Rebecca on Grey's Anatomy in 2007. Elizabeth Reaser as Esme Cullen in The Twilight Saga: Summit Entertainment Elizabeth Reaser now: Michael Buckner / Variety / Getty Images After wrapping The Twilight Saga, Elizabeth went on to appear in countless TV shows and movies, most notably Mike Flanagan's Ouija: Origin of Evil and The Haunting of Hill House. Recently, she's also starred in The Handmaid's Tale and Impeachment: American Crime Story. 15. Rachelle Lefevre's first role in Big Wolf on Campus in 1999: YTV / Via youtu.be After making her acting debut in Big Wolf on Campus, Rachelle went on to appear in several TV shows like Charmed, Veronica Mars, What About Brian, How I Met Your Mother, Boston Legal, Swingtown, and more. Rachelle Lefevre as Victoria in Twilight and New Moon: Summit Entertainment Rachelle was replaced by Bryce Dallas Howard for Victoria's final appearance in Eclipse. Rachelle Lefevre now: View this photo on Instagram Rachel Lefevre / Instagram / Via instagram.com After starring in the first two Twilight films, Rachelle appeared in TV shows like A Gifted Man, Under the Dome, and more. Outside of acting, she's a big advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and she works closely with Rise and Shine Tennessee, an organization "dedicated to building a culture of civic engagement so every Tennessean can be safe, live free, and have a chance to thrive." 16. Cam Gigandet's first notable role in The O.C. in 2005: Fox After briefly appearing in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and as Daniel Romalotti in The Young and the Restless, Cam's first notable role was when he played Kevin Volchok in The O.C. in Season 3 and Season 4. Cam Gigandet as James in Twilight: Summit Entertainment Cam Gigandet now: Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images Following his appearance in Twilight, Cam popped up in movies like Easy A, Burlesque, The Magnificent Seven, Violent Night, Dangerous Lies, Til Death Do Us Part, and more. 17. And finally, Edi Gathegi's first notable role in House in 2007: Fox After a few small movie appearances, Edi's first big role came when he appeared as Dr. Jeffrey Cole on House. He also appeared in shows like Lincoln Heights, Veronica Mars, and more in 2007, too. Edi Gathegi as Laurent in Twilight and New Moon: Summit Entertainment Edi Gathegi now: Michael Buckner / Variety / Getty Images After starring in The Twilight Saga, Edi appeared in X-Men: First Class and more. More recently, he starred in StartUp, The Blacklist, and For All Mankind. Edi was also just cast in the upcoming Superman movie Superman Legacy.