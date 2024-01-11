28 Things Celebrities Said That Are Superrrrr Weird To See Now, Considering What We Know Today

"That's why this whole Chris Hansen thing, I'm like, fuck you, man. These girls are like...they look...they're fully developed," he continues, referring to the fake photos sent to the men on the show. "100 years ago, it was little 13-year-old girls if they were built like a women, they were getting married and having kids. And now we're gonna be all precious about it." He then repeats he's not a pedophile and waits until women are 18...before his cohost points out that his 22-year-old girlfriend looks like she's in junior high.