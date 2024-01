28 Things Celebrities Said That Are Superrrrr Weird To See Now, Considering What We Know Today

4.

The allegations against D'Elia include that he solicited nude photos from minors via Snapchat. In 2014, here's what D'Elia had to say onabout Snapchat: "By the way, if you ever send me a Snapchat of anything but your face or your body, take a hike." He also joked, "People send pictures on Snapchats, driving in a car, 'oh it's raining, here's my Starbucks'... Show me your bod... Just show me your f***ing figure," and claimed, "Snapchat is for showing your bits." He even kept going with, "A v-neck? Take it off! Show me what you got under that," despite the hosts calling him out for his comments.