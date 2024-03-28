24 Times Celebrity Were So, So, SO Cringe

21.

I still can't believe the infamous Best Picture mix-up of 2017 happened, and this list wouldn't be complete without it. Back in 2017, Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty presented the award, with Beatty expressing visible confusion after reading the card (later, he would explain that it was the card for the Best Actress award, which went to Emma Stone for her role in La La Land and had already been announced). Simply seeing La La Land, Dunaway announced that they had won Best Picture. The La La Land producers even made their speeches before there was an awkward commotion onstage, and it was eventually revealed that Moonlight had actually won Best Picture.