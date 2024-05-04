5. "When I was in my very early 20s, I went on a date with this Marine who turned out to be sooo immature. First, we went out to eat, and right after we sat down, he shot his straw wrapper right in my eye. He laughed but apologized. I didn't think too much about it because it was an accident. Then, we went to see Saw II in theaters. I am not a horror movie fan, but he really wanted to see it. He laughed maniacally and was incredibly creepy during the most grotesque parts of the movie. It was both bizarre and embarrassing. Then, after we left the theater, he begged me to walk on the pier with him. I finally agreed, and as we were walking towards the pier, I saw two other Marines walking towards us, and I realized they were giving each other a thumbs up."

"Turns out he had two of his friends wait on the pier for us so they could give me a thumbs up or thumbs down. I said I needed to head home, and he tried to kiss me. I said no, and got in my car and left. He called me within 20 seconds of driving away, asking if I could give him and his friends a ride to a nearby bar. I didn't answer, so he left that message on my voicemail. He called me four more times in 15 minutes, so I finally answered and told him never to contact me again, and luckily, he listened."



—Anonymous