7. "Second date. I was 32 years old at the time. He asked, 'If you had one wish, what would it be?' Saddled with law school debt and trying to show I was fiscally responsible, I answered, 'To have my school debt paid off.' He replied, 'So if you were pregnant right now, that wouldn't be a miracle?' Wait, what? After emphatically telling him I wasn't living to be a babymaker, we stumbled through the rest of the date. He asked me out again. I said yes, but I kept getting madder as I drove home. The next day, I sent a text declining a further date."

"This was the response: 'I am sorry to hear that. We indeed want different things. I want Illyrian Viking offspring. You are unhappy because you go against your nature. It took 2 million years for humanity to be what it is, and in this long journey, biology/evolution decided that 36 would be the cut-off age for women to have healthy children; hence, at a certain age, you should achieve certain things. You have eyes, but you don't see. You have been outside the States, and this experience has not enriched you. You have senses, but you don't use them. You want a man to share his feelings. Good luck finding him. You walk about life as a lost soul wandering into the mist, carrying a heavy burden, always unhappy and struggling when your life should be sunshine and sex. Even though I don't like your choice, I respect it. I wish you all the best. PS: You should smile more. You have an amazing smile."



—Anonymous