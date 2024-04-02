  • Add Yours badge

Women, Tell Us The Worst Thing A Man Has Ever Said To You On A Date

Yikes, yikes, yikes.

Hannah Dobrogosz
by Hannah Dobrogosz

BuzzFeed Staff

Dating is a tricky, tricky game! For every lovely date you go on, you're bound to go on at least a handful of less-than-stellar ones. And, let's face it, you'll probably endure at least a few totally dreadful dates too.

Dating is tough for everyone, but speaking as a straight woman, I know how immensely frustrating dating can be for us.

Perhaps you went on a first date with a man who spent the entire dinner comparing you to his sister. He compared your job, your laugh, and even your freckles to his sister's. At the end of the date, he went in for a kiss, and you awkwardly obliged. He pulled away and said, "That was like kissing my sister!" You thought that meant he was not interested. Oh, no. He promptly asked you out for drinks the following week. You said no.

Maybe you went on a brunch date with a guy you'd been seeing for a few weeks. You'd only grabbed coffee and drinks so far, so you were looking forward to sitting down for a full meal together. Upon receiving menus, he immediately told you what you could and could not order. He told you not to order pancakes, waffles, or French toast and said to focus instead on getting a "healthier" option, like fruit and yogurt or an omelet. When the server came to take your order, you asked for a stack of chocolate chip pancakes to-go and told your date to kick rocks.

Or, maybe you were set up on a blind date with a friend-of-a-friend who was described as quiet, nerdy, intelligent, and funny. An hour into the date, you had barely managed to utter a peep because the guy rambled on and on about himself, his career, his degrees, and how brilliant he was. In the process, he also made snide remarks about your job in publishing and flat-out joked about how you probably weren't smart enough to understand all the "coding lingo" he was using. You excused yourself to the restroom and bolted from the bar instead.

What's the worst or most ridiculous thing a man's ever said to you on a date? Please give us ALL the details! Tell us in the comments or submit anonymously using this form for a chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.