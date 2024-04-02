Women, Tell Us The Worst Thing A Man Has Ever Said To You On A Date

Maybe you went on a brunch date with a guy you'd been seeing for a few weeks. You'd only grabbed coffee and drinks so far, so you were looking forward to sitting down for a full meal together. Upon receiving menus, he immediately told you what you could and could not order. He told you not to order pancakes, waffles, or French toast and said to focus instead on getting a "healthier" option, like fruit and yogurt or an omelet. When the server came to take your order, you asked for a stack of chocolate chip pancakes to-go and told your date to kick rocks.