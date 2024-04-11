30.

"I lived in DC and matched with a guy from Richmond, Virginia, about two hours away, because he was picking up a friend from the airport in the area. We chatted for a few weeks and decided to meet in DC. He said he would be taking his friend back to the airport. We arranged to meet at 6:30 p.m. at a restaurant. When we sat at the bar and looked over the menu, he said, 'You aren't going to order dinner, are you?' I was a little taken aback but just went with it and said I didn't need to. I thought, 'Oh boy. Let's see how this one goes.' He then told me during the date that he only met up with me to break up his drive back from the airport! He said it like it was a totally normal thing to say! It was a waste of time. Needless to say, there was no second date even though he reached out again about a week later. What, going to the airport again??"