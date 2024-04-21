We asked women of the BuzzFeed Community to tell us the worst thing a man has ever said to them on a date. Hundreds of women came forward to share their dating drama, so we had to make a part three to give you all the wildest stories. Here's what they revealed:
1. "After dating this one man for weeks, he asked if I thought my mother would care to join us for a hookup. I was mortified! I told him she was happily married, worked a lot, and probably wouldn't find time to do so. I stopped answering his phone calls from then on. I no longer was willing to date him. He proceeded to stalk me. My parents told me they saw him parked in the closest cul-de-sac to my home for many days. I was a young adult who was still living with my folks at that time."
—Anonymous
2. "On a blind date in a busy pub, he loudly said, 'I don't mind women with small breasts.' Check, please. Needless to say, that was the last date. Of course, he didn't get to tolerate these breasts."
—Anonymous
3. "I went on a Match.com date a few years ago. My date told me he makes sperm bank deposits as his 'contribution towards improving the gene pool.' I got to hear how his superior intellect, athleticism, bone structure, handsomeness, and even dancing ability made him an ideal model for the rest of humanity and that he should, in fact, be cloned. Hahaha. He let about five seconds pass after all that to bemoan the fact that I was past childbearing age (49) because he could've impregnated me so I could raise a 'superior human' (by myself, naturally). At this point, I started laughing uncontrollably. I mean, I was doubled over, gasping for breath, and the tears were rolling down my face."
"Looking at how shocked and utterly incensed he was at my reaction just added fuel to the laughter fire. He threw down his napkin and stormed out of the restaurant in a huff. Once I regained control of myself, I told the server and she just howled. Comedy-wise, maybe it was the best dater ever!"
—Anonymous
4. "I met a guy on a dating app and we eventually met for lunch. He was engaging enough with small talk. The server came to take our order and I asked for a sandwich with a side of mayonnaise. He said, 'Are you sure?' I was confused, so I said, 'Yes, why?' Looking down at my stomach, he said, 'Well, if you're trying to lose weight, you shouldn't get the mayo.' The female server and I looked at each other, shocked. I had never once mentioned I was dieting and wasn't overweight. I smiled brightly at the server and said, 'That's a yes on the mayo.' He ordered a bacon cheeseburger without any shame. After she left, we began chatting again and he said he couldn't believe I had no kids. I asked him why it was so unusual, as I was only 26."
"He said, 'Your clock is ticking. You gotta squeeze them pups out before you're too old.' Stunned and pissed, I just didn't have the words, so I picked up my purse, and, without a word, left the restaurant, got in my car, and drove home. Amazingly, he messaged the next day to say he wanted to hang out again like nothing happened. N-O-P-E."
—Anonymous
5. "He complained about his ex and said she was so flat up top, he called her a pirate's dream…a 'sunken chest.' He said he made fun of her until she got breast implants. I said I had to use the bathroom and never went back."
—Anonymous
6. "Worst date ever. I met this guy who was a personal trainer. For our first date, he suggested we go to the gym so he could give me a training session. I agreed, but that was my first mistake. I didn't work out regularly then, but was in decent shape and happy with my body. I got to the gym early and saw someone who looked like my date. I didn't approach because I wasn't completely sure. A little later, my date arrived, and he introduced me to his twin brother. Yes! He invited his twin brother on the date. Continuing this date was my second mistake."
"My date and I then proceed to 'have our date' with his brother there. My date gave me exercises to do while trying to hug me physically. I was not feeling this date. Then, his brother watched me on one of the machines and said, 'She has great muscle memory. I bet if you work her out, she can get rid of some of that fat.' At that point, the date was over, and I told my date I was leaving. He walked me out, and then I decided I wouldn't be the only annoyed person after this date. So, I said to him, 'You know that I'm stronger than you, right?' He got upset, denied it, and asked me how. I told him because I'm a woman. This man went ballistic and got angry, telling me there was no way I was stronger than him. He wasn't that smart. I walked away laughing and never saw him again."
—Anonymous
7. "We met on a dating site and chatted for a few weeks. At the end of a lovely first in-person date, he told me my body was 'made for sex.' There was no second date."
—Anonymous
8. "A man on a first date told me he had two ex-wives whom he shared two kids with. Both ex-wives remarried, and once a month, all of the adults got together to have sexual relations together. If I wanted to have a second date, I would have to commit to the sex orgy that month!"
—Anonymous
9. "I had been dating this guy for a while and things were starting to get serious, or so I thought. Suddenly, he told me, 'I'm going out with a woman from work because I need someone who is publicly acceptable. But, because you are so much fun and we have so much in common, I want you to stay my secret companion.' Things had been going so well that I was sure he was joking. So, I responded with a joke about looks being more important than compatibility. He looked relieved. 'I'm so glad you understand.' He then went on to explain that the night before, he had given me some sleeping pills, and while I was sleeping, he had measured the circumference of my thighs and hips and the length of my femur. He determined that the numbers were 'off' and that this was a sign from God that I wasn't girlfriend material. Shocked, I walked away, never to return."
—Anonymous
10. "He told me that the reason men stare at women is because women are like cars. They are all new, shiny, and exciting when you first meet them, so men want to give them all the attention. But, after being with them for a while, men want to check out all the other pretty, new ones. First and last date."
—Anonymous
11. "'If you'd lose 75 pounds, I would be all over you.'"
—Anonymous
12. "I met a guy on an app that was really Christian, which is fine, but I am very much not and I made it clear to him that I was not religious and would not be religious ever again. He told me that was totally fine with him, as long as I was a 'good person.' We started dating, and three weeks later, while on a date, he started telling me, in a weird third-person recreation of a supposed convo he'd had with his friends, that even though he really liked me, we were 'unequally yoked' and the Bible said he couldn't date me. I said I understood and respected his decision, and he said, 'Well my church is just down the street, so we can go and you can see if you want to get baptized, and then we can keep dating.'"
"I told him absolutely not, and he started asking what my parents would think if I was dating a person who wasn't Christian, and wouldn't they be happier if I just became a Christian again? I told him they respected my choices and didn't expect me to be anyone other than myself. We ended the meal in an awkward silence. He dropped me off and said maybe we could see each other again after I thought about it some more, so I had to send HIM a breakup text telling him that we would not continue to see each other because of HIS personal religious reasons. It was so gross that he entered a relationship knowing he wasn't okay with me being non-religious and thought that three mediocre weeks of dating would be enough to tempt me into changing my entire life to be with him, a guy who lied to me about his intentions from day one."
—Anonymous
13. "We went on a blind date set up by our respective best friends. The worst wasn't that I was taken to McDonald's where my date promptly ordered two Big Mac meals and ignored me while grossly stuffing his face. I tried to instigate polite conversation. After our meal, he parked at the beach, where he blabbed on about his ex for ages. The worst was when he tried to kiss me, and when rejected, promptly told me he was still in love with his ex and I reminded him of her, so I should kiss him so he could feel close to her again."
—Anonymous
14. "I met this guy for dinner and drinks. We talked about what we did for a living, hobbies, family, etc. About half an hour into the conversation, he asked me, 'Don't you want more from your life?' I replied, "Yeah, sure. I'd like to travel more and see more of the world,' to which he responded, 'No, I mean, don't you want more from your life than just being a teacher?'"
—Anonymous
15. "After spending the first hour making him feel more comfortable (clearly, he was nervous) and ensuring he felt secure that I was having a good time, he informed me that I came across as an 'insincere person' and nearly made me cry right at the bar. I asked him to leave and I was graciously left with the bill."
—Anonymous
16. "'Does it bother you that you are eating more than me?'"
—Anonymous
17. "I started a new job, and a man who worked there started flirting with me and asked me out. Initially, I was hesitant to get involved with a co-worker, but he was very persistent. I finally agreed to a date because he was very attractive and smart. We went out for drinks/happy hour and he told me he wanted to be very honest about his feelings. He said he found me beautiful, smart, and accomplished, but because I was 45 years old, I was past childbearing age and therefore didn't have anything of value to offer a man. I was stunned and confused as to why he chased after me so aggressively if he felt that way. That was our first and last date, and he really seemed to think he had done me a favor by enlightening me. He said he was helping me by telling me the truth that other men didn't have the courage to tell me."
—Anonymous
18. "It was my second date with a guy and we went to a Tex-Mex restaurant. I ordered a beer and enchiladas, then excused myself to hit the ladies' room. I returned, we chitchatted for a while, and then the food came. A garden salad and a glass of water were placed before me. My date said, 'I changed your order while you were gone. You'd be SUCH a fox if you lost 10 pounds. Thought I'd help you out with that.' I was 115 pounds and 5'4. I threw the water in his face, left, and got a taxi home."
—Anonymous
19. "I was on a first date with a guy once who said he could tell I didn't like my body, then proceeded to try and grope me in public. Later, he tried to keep me from leaving his car and asked for a kiss. I said a strong NO, and then he said, 'I bet you'd kiss me if I looked like James Franco,' with a very sad face. The ick was too real."
—Anonymous
20. "It was the first week of August, 100+ degree weather, and we met at a cafe. I was wearing shorts, not booty shorts, and a band tee. He told me, 'You shouldn't show up to dates half-naked." I told him, 'I am far from half-naked and it's over 100 degrees.' Then, he asked if my boobs were even real. I turned around and walked right out, then blocked him on everything."
—Anonymous
21. "'When I look at you, I see my mother.' No, it was not Norman Bates."
—Anonymous
22. "As he got out of the car, he said, 'About to fart. Don't know how bad it's gonna be.'"
—Anonymous
23. "I went on a first date with a guy I had been chatting with online. We met at Starbucks. After getting our drinks, we sat down and made small talk. When he asked what my occupation was, I told him I taught first grade. He then goes into quite the spiel on how I was just a glorified babysitter and that I didn't do anything all day. In his mind, only middle and high school teachers did any real work. I left soon after that."
—Anonymous
24. "'Do you mind if I follow you home later? I want to make sure you live alone like you say you do.'"
—Anonymous
25. "Tinder date. 'When's the last time you got laid?' I said it had been a while, and I asked him when was the last time. His response was, 'Uh, this week.' It was Wednesday."
—Anonymous
26. "I asked him if there was anything that would make it difficult to see each other. He said, 'Well, maybe. You see, I’m married.' Couldn’t walk away fast enough!"
—Anonymous
27. "I got dressed up for a night out with a guy I'd been dating for a while. Getting in the car, he looked at me and said, 'I'm not going to compliment you on how great you look because I know that's what you're waiting for. I'm not going to give you that.' I said, 'Find another date,' then exited the car and returned to my house. I later found out he was a pathological liar, and none of his relationships had been successful. He even cheated on his first wife with the woman who became his second wife. Then, he had sex with his second wife's friends. Not a man."
—Anonymous
28. "'Wow, you're not shy about eating.' He had taken me to Panera, and I ordered the pick two options: soup and salad."
—Anonymous
29. And: "He genuinely meant this as a compliment: 'You'd be perfect if you were in my ex-girlfriend's body.' This was the day of prom and he was my date."
—Anonymous
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.