12. "I met a guy on an app that was really Christian, which is fine, but I am very much not and I made it clear to him that I was not religious and would not be religious ever again. He told me that was totally fine with him, as long as I was a 'good person.' We started dating, and three weeks later, while on a date, he started telling me, in a weird third-person recreation of a supposed convo he'd had with his friends, that even though he really liked me, we were 'unequally yoked' and the Bible said he couldn't date me. I said I understood and respected his decision, and he said, 'Well my church is just down the street, so we can go and you can see if you want to get baptized, and then we can keep dating.'"

"I told him absolutely not, and he started asking what my parents would think if I was dating a person who wasn't Christian, and wouldn't they be happier if I just became a Christian again? I told him they respected my choices and didn't expect me to be anyone other than myself. We ended the meal in an awkward silence. He dropped me off and said maybe we could see each other again after I thought about it some more, so I had to send HIM a breakup text telling him that we would not continue to see each other because of HIS personal religious reasons. It was so gross that he entered a relationship knowing he wasn't okay with me being non-religious and thought that three mediocre weeks of dating would be enough to tempt me into changing my entire life to be with him, a guy who lied to me about his intentions from day one."



—Anonymous