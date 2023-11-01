"The Guy Was Packing His Stuff Within Five Minutes": 42 Coworkers Who Got Fired At Lightning Speed

27.

"I was on a new team hired for corporate sales. They trained us as a group. We were given the task of creating a presentation with graphs and charts to show how we present to a group, then we'd be given pointers on how to improve. One guy showed up an hour late, waltzed in, and said he was tired from the drive in and needed a coffee before settling in. We were in suits and ties, and he was wearing a dress shirt with a huge eagle on the front and jeans. He came back a few minutes later, and when asked to present, he said he didn’t prepare anything, but he was happy to answer any questions they may have had about presentations. We all looked at each other in disbelief. He was fired on the spot by the manager. I heard that they asked him to return his laptop, and he stiffed them for months before they sent a repo man to his door to pick it up."