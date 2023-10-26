26 Chaotic Coworkers Who Wreaked So Much Havoc In Their Workplaces, I'm About To Call HR

19.

"We were training new hires and had to check each file for errors. There was a huge stack of files left for me and a coworker upon our return from lunch. She thought it was just the two of us there, so she began a rant about the office manager. Really bad stuff was said. Unbeknownst to her, the office manager had been around the corner the whole time. She came around and was standing right behind her, hearing every word. I was looking at my coworker, subtly shaking my head no, but she didn’t notice. When she stopped mouthing off, the office manager tapped her on the shoulder and motioned 'come with me.' I thought she was going to get a reprimand, but she was taken to the boss’s office and never seen again."