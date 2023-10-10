32.

And: "She was a receptionist and sat at her desk right outside her boss's office while reading a self-help book about dealing with awful coworkers. She'd ignore anyone who came up to her until she finished what she was reading, including the president of the company. She would go downstairs to 'file,' but would either very obviously take a book and snacks with her, or would take her purse and leave the building for a couple hours without telling anyone. Also, she'd spend hours a day 'filing' three documents. She wasn't smart enough to hide it from anyone either. You needed a key to enter the file room, and she'd leave it in the lock, which was a huge issue with confidential info (it was the legal department). There were stacks of files piled on the floor all the time because she couldn't understand how to file in alphabetical order. When she got called out, she was mad at people for 'disrespecting' her, and then she rage-quit."